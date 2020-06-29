Log in
China CAMC Engineering : Video Meeting was held between IPPR and Deyang Municipality to...

06/29/2020 | 10:59pm EDT

Recently, the China IPPR International Engineering Co., Ltd. (IPPR) , a subsidinary of CAMCE and Recently, the China IPPR International Engineering Co., Ltd. (IPPR) , a subsidinary of CAMCE and People's Government of Deyang Municipality, Sichuan Province, discussed the development of industrial cooperation via video connection. Luo Wenquan, First Deputy Mayor of Deyang, Wang Fei, Deputy Mayor of Deyang, as well as heads of relevant authorities of Deyang attended the meeting in Deyang. Ding Jian, Chairman of IPPR, Yang Xuegui, Director of the Strategic Cooperation Department of the SINOMACH Engineering Group, Zhang Tongyi, Deputy General Manager of IPPR, Zhao Yongbo, Deputy General Manager of IPPR and heads of related functional departments of IPPR attended the meeting in the conference room.

At the meeting, both sides discussed the possibility of cooperation in areas where IPPR can take its unique advantages, like infrastructure construction, public services, eco-environmental construction, industrial consultation and planning, and logistics in Deyang, in accordance with the 14th Five Year Planning of equipment manufacturing of SINOMACH and Deyang Municipality.At the meeting, both sides discussed the possibility of cooperation in areas where IPPR can take its unique advantages, like infrastructure construction, public services, eco-environmental construction, industrial consultation and planning, and logistics in Deyang, in accordance with the 14th Five Year Planning of equipment manufacturing of SINOMACH and Deyang Municipality.

Disclaimer

China CAMC Engineering Co. Ltd. published this content on 29 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2020 02:58:06 UTC
