China CNPC suspends Venezuelan oil loading, worried about U.S. sanctions - sources

08/19/2019 | 12:05am EDT
China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC)'s Dalian Petrochemical Corp refinery is seen near the downtown of Dalian

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - China National Petroleum Corp has halted August loadings of Venezuelan oil following the latest set of U.S. sanctions on the South American exporter, two Beijing-based senior sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Monday.

The Trump administration in early August froze all Venezuelan government assets in the United States and U.S. officials ratcheted up threats against companies that do business with Venezuela.

A CNPC spokesman did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

"Trump's executive order gave a directive for the follow-up sanction measures that shall be announced by the U.S. Treasury... CNPC is worried that the company is likely to be hit by the secondary sanctions," said one source.

A second person, an executive with a key marketer of Venezuelan oil in China, said his company was notified of the suspension.

The two sources declined to be identified as they are not authorised to speak to the media.

(Reporting by Chen Aizhu; Editing by Neil Fullick)

Stocks treated in this article : London Brent Oil, WTI
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.54% 59.3 Delayed Quote.7.76%
WTI 0.42% 55.39 Delayed Quote.20.64%
