Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Commodities

News : Commodities
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

China CPI Hits Over 8-Year High Amid Virus Outbreak, Lunar New Year

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/09/2020 | 09:26pm EST

BEIJING--China's consumer inflation hit its highest level in more than eight years in January due to impact from the coronavirus outbreak and the Lunar New Year, official data showed.

The consumer price index climbed 5.4% in January from a year earlier, the highest reading since October 2011, when the index grew 5.5%, the National Bureau of Statistics said Monday. The key inflation gauge was higher than December's 4.5% rise and above a median forecast of a 4.9% increase by economists in a Wall Street Journal poll.

Food prices in January grew 20.6% from a year earlier, accelerating from a 17.4% increase in December. Pork prices surged 116% on year in January, extending from a 97% increase in December. Pork prices alone boosted headline CPI by 2.76 percentage points in January. Non-food prices rose 1.6% in January from a year earlier, picking up from a 1.3% increase in December.

In Hubei province, which has been hit hardest by the coronavirus outbreak, consumer inflation was slightly higher than the national average in January at 5.5%, Dong Lijuan, an analyst with the statistics bureau, said in a statement.

On a month-to-month basis nationwide, CPI rose 1.4% from December. The index was unchanged in December from a month earlier. China pork prices rose 8.5% in January from a month earlier. In December, pork prices dropped 5.6% on month.

Meanwhile, China's industrial prices left deflation territory in January, official data showed.

The producer price index, a gauge of factory gate prices, edged up 0.1% on year in January, compared with a 0.5% decline in December and rising for the first time in seven months. Economists had expected the index to stay flat in January from a year earlier. On month, the PPI was unchanged in January from a year earlier, the same as December.

--Liyan Qi

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Commodities"
09:26pChina CPI Hits Over 8-Year High Amid Virus Outbreak, Lunar New Year
DJ
08:33pOil prices fall on oversupply worries as virus hits China demand
RE
05:44aU.S. energy secretary hopes Mexico, Canada will help export American coal
RE
02/08OPEC+ panel calls for more oil cuts on coronavirus impact - Algeria
RE
02/07LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
02/07Global stocks fall on fears China virus to slow growth, gold gains
RE
02/07USDA Weekly By-Product Value Hog Report - Feb 7
DJ
02/07Stocks fall on fears China virus to slow growth, gold gains
RE
02/07Stocks fall on fears China virus to slow growth, gold gains
RE
02/07NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Commodities"

MOST READ NEWS

1IFLYTEK CO LTD : IFLYTEK : China's iFlytek Seeks Exemption From U.S. Ban to Buy Medical Supplies
2HORIZON OIL LIMITED : HORIZON OIL : Australian Financial Review article
3The Global Partnership Against Novel Coronavirus Pneumonia (NCP) Alliance Announces Formation With Royal En..
4AD HOC GROUP OF CONSTITUTIONAL DEBTHOLDERS : Comments on Settlement with Puerto Rico Oversight Board
5CANON INC. : CANON : requests removal of toner cartridge offered by Smart Gadget USA from Amazon.com

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group