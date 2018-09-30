Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

China Caixin Manufacturing PMI Shows Stagnant Operations in September

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/30/2018 | 04:46am CEST

BEIJING--Growth in China's manufacturing sector stalled in September, weighed by soft exports, a private gauge showed in an even worse showing than a competing official indicator that pointed to a sharp slowdown in expansion of factory activity.

The Caixin China manufacturing purchasing managers index fell to 50.0--a mark that separates expansion in manufacturing activity from a contraction--from 51.0 in August, ending 15 straight months of expansion, Caixin Media Co. and research firm Markit said on Sunday.

New export orders, though still in expansionary territory, slipped to its lowest point since February 2016, while production increased at the weakest pace for nearly a year, Caixin said.

"Expansion across the manufacturing sector weakened in September, as exports increasingly dragged down performance and continued softening demand began to have an impact on companies' production," Zhengsheng Zhong, an economist at CEBM Group, said in a statement accompanying the data release.

"Downward pressure on China's economy was significant," Mr. Zhong said.

The official manufacturing purchasing managers' index slipped to a seven-month low of 50.8 in September from 51.3 in August, data released by the National Bureau of Statistics showed Sunday.

The Caixin China Manufacturing PMI is based on data compiled from monthly replies to questionnaires sent to purchasing executives at more than 400 manufacturing companies.

Compared with the official gauge's coverage of firms including large state-owned companies, the Caixin PMI tends to track small, private manufacturers more closely.

--Write to Liyan Qi at liyan.qi@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:27pChina widens income tax exemption for foreign investors
RE
01:17pChina's Economy Losing Steam as Trade Conflict With U.S. Intensifies
DJ
01:15pDollar Loses Its Mojo
DJ
01:06pBrexit has cost Britain 500 million pounds a week, study says
RE
12:53pECB's Coeure sees rates steady through summer 2019 - Tagesspiegel
RE
12:41pHUTN : EF Hutton Sponsors ACEx A New Cryptocurrency Exchange
AQ
12:32pARAB PLANNING INSTITUTE : held a training program in Sudan
PU
12:01pSudan to print 100-pound banknotes to ease liquidity crunch
RE
10:22aDGCX DUBAI GOLD MMODITIES EXCHANGE : Records Highest Average Daily Volumes
PU
10:07aARAB PLANNING INSTITUTE : Conducts a Specialized Training Program on “Preparation and Analysis of Economic Reports” upon a request from Basil Fuleihan Financial Institute of Finance and Economy, Beirut
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Musk to resign as Tesla chairman, remain as CEO in SEC settlement
2TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : TENCENT : announces a restructuring as challenges rise
3Trump calls Saudi's King to discuss oil supplies
4TOYOTA MOTOR CORP : PM May tells divided party - Don't play politics with my Brexit plan
5QALAA HOLDINGS SAE : QALAA SAE : revenues reports growth of 39% y-o-y in 2Q18 to EGP 3.1 billion; EBITDA recor..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.