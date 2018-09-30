Log in
China Caixin Manufacturing PMI Shows Stagnant Operations in September

09/30/2018 | 04:46am CEST

BEIJING--Growth in China's manufacturing sector stalled in September, weighed by soft exports, a private gauge showed in an even worse showing than a competing official indicator that pointed to a sharp slowdown in expansion of factory activity.

The Caixin China manufacturing purchasing managers index fell to 50.0--a mark that separates expansion in manufacturing activity from a contraction--from 51.0 in August, ending 15 straight months of expansion, Caixin Media Co. and research firm Markit said on Sunday.

New export orders, though still in expansionary territory, slipped to its lowest point since February 2016, while production increased at the weakest pace for nearly a year, Caixin said.

"Expansion across the manufacturing sector weakened in September, as exports increasingly dragged down performance and continued softening demand began to have an impact on companies' production," Zhengsheng Zhong, an economist at CEBM Group, said in a statement accompanying the data release.

"Downward pressure on China's economy was significant," Mr. Zhong said.

The official manufacturing purchasing managers' index slipped to a seven-month low of 50.8 in September from 51.3 in August, data released by the National Bureau of Statistics showed Sunday.

The Caixin China Manufacturing PMI is based on data compiled from monthly replies to questionnaires sent to purchasing executives at more than 400 manufacturing companies.

Compared with the official gauge's coverage of firms including large state-owned companies, the Caixin PMI tends to track small, private manufacturers more closely.

--Write to Liyan Qi at liyan.qi@wsj.com

