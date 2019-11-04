Log in
China Caixin Services PMI Hit 8-Month Low in October

11/04/2019 | 09:46pm EST

BEIJING--China's services activity expanded at its slowest pace in eight months in October, a private gauge showed Tuesday, a result consistent with official data pointing to a deceleration in growth.

The Caixin China services purchasing managers index dropped to 51.1 in October from 51.3 in September, Caixin Media Co. and research firm Markit said. The reading, however, remained above the 50-level mark separating expansion from contraction.

Demand across the services sector grew at a slower pace last month, with the gauge for new business falling to its lowest since February, though the measure for new-export business picked up slightly, Caixin said.

"Business confidence remained weak, constraining the release of production capacity," Zhengsheng Zhong, director of macroeconomic analysis at CEBM Group, said in a statement accompanying the data release.

Business confidence in the outlook for the year ahead deteriorated to a 15-month low, Caixin said.

China's official nonmanufacturing purchasing managers index, which includes the construction sector, slipped to 52.8 in October from 53.7 in September, the National Bureau of Statistics said last week.

--Liyan Qi

