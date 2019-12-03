Log in
China Caixin Services PMI Hit Seven-Month High in Nov.

12/03/2019

BEIJING--Growth in China's service sector activity accelerated to a seven-month high in November, flashing another positive sign about the shape of the world's second-largest economy.

The Caixin China services purchasing managers index rose to 53.5 in November from 51.1 in October, Caixin Media Co. and researcher Markit said Wednesday. The gauge continued to stay above 50 mark separating activity expansion from contraction.

In the service sector, new business expanded solidly overall and the amount of new orders received from abroad recorded a steep, accelerated rise last month, said Caixin.

The measure for prices charged by service companies rose marginally, but the reading for input costs edged down, indicating greater company profitability, Caixin said.

"China's economy continued to recover in November, as domestic and foreign demand both improved," said Zhengsheng Zhong, director of Macroeconomic Analysis at CEBM Group.

PMIs in manufacturing and services both improved in November, according to both official and Caixin gauges. But Mr. Zhong said business confidence remained subdued given uncertainties in the China-U.S. trade conflict.

"The trade dispute is the major reason behind the slowing economic growth this year and will become a key factor affecting the stabilization and recovery of China's economy next year," he said.

--Grace Zhu

