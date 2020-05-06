China Caixin Services PMI Improved Slightly in April

BEIJING--A private gauge of China's services-sector activity improved in April but remained in contraction territory, pointing to the difficulties of restarting the world's second-largest economy.

The Caixin China services purchasing managers index rose to 44.4 in April from 43.0 in March, Caixin Media Co. and research firm Markit said Thursday. The reading was below the 50 mark that separates expansion from contraction.

Chinese services providers said both business activity and new work continued to fall in April as the coronavirus pandemic weighed on the sector's performance. Total new business fell for the third straight month in April, with new export orders falling at the second-sharpest rate on record.

"In April, the severe export shock on China's economy had a knock-on impact on household income and consumption as well as business investment. As the recovery of domestic consumption was limited and increased infrastructure spending wasn't enough to offset the plunge in external demand, the country's economy continued to decline year-on-year," Zhong Zhengsheng, director of Macroeconomic Analysis at CEBM Group, said in a statement accompanying the data.

He said he expects Beijing to unveil its stimulus package soon to support businesses, safeguard employment and boost investment and consumption.

China will release its growth targets and other major economic plans at its annual legislative meeting, set to begin May 22 after being delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.

China's official nonmanufacturing purchasing managers index rose to 53.2 in April from 52.3 in March, the National Bureau of Statistics said last week. April's reading showed expansion, coming in above the 50 level.

The Caixin PMI is tilted toward smaller companies, while the official PMI is weighted toward larger ones.

