China Caixin Services PMI Shows Modest Recovery From Record Low

BEIJING-A private gauge of China's service sector activity rebounded in March from the previous month but still marked the second-lowest level since the survey began.

The Caixin China services purchasing managers index climbed to 43.0 in March from 26.5 in February, Caixin Media Co. and research firm Markit said Friday. The reading was below the 50 mark that separates expansion from contraction.

February's reading was the lowest on record as service providers such as restaurants and hotels bore the brunt of the coronavirus crisis in the country. Service providers said the pandemic continued to weigh on customer demand during March, according to Caixin.

"Business confidence remained low," Zhong Zhengsheng, director of Macroeconomic Analysis at CEBM Group, said in a statement accompanying the data.

The epidemic will have a longer-term impact on service companies than on manufacturing enterprises, Mr. Zhong said.

China's official nonmanufacturing purchasing managers index rose to 52.3 in March from a record-low reading of 29.6 in February, the National Bureau of Statistics said Tuesday. March's reading shows expansion, coming in above 50.

The Caixin PMI is tilted more toward smaller companies while the official one is weighted more toward larger ones.

