Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

China Caixin Services PMI Shows Modest Recovery From Record Low

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/02/2020 | 10:33pm EDT

BEIJING-A private gauge of China's service sector activity rebounded in March from the previous month but still marked the second-lowest level since the survey began.

The Caixin China services purchasing managers index climbed to 43.0 in March from 26.5 in February, Caixin Media Co. and research firm Markit said Friday. The reading was below the 50 mark that separates expansion from contraction.

February's reading was the lowest on record as service providers such as restaurants and hotels bore the brunt of the coronavirus crisis in the country. Service providers said the pandemic continued to weigh on customer demand during March, according to Caixin.

"Business confidence remained low," Zhong Zhengsheng, director of Macroeconomic Analysis at CEBM Group, said in a statement accompanying the data.

The epidemic will have a longer-term impact on service companies than on manufacturing enterprises, Mr. Zhong said.

China's official nonmanufacturing purchasing managers index rose to 52.3 in March from a record-low reading of 29.6 in February, the National Bureau of Statistics said Tuesday. March's reading shows expansion, coming in above 50.

The Caixin PMI is tilted more toward smaller companies while the official one is weighted more toward larger ones.

Write to Singapore editors at singaporeeditors@dowjones.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:53pBHP : Four ways BHP is focussed on mental wellbeing
PU
10:45pTrump says 3M 'will have a big price to pay' over face masks
RE
10:45pChina-backed AIIB proposes $5 billion financing line to deal with coronavirus crisis
RE
10:43pStocks climb on oil price surge despite grim U.S. jobs data
RE
10:42pAsian markets look to follow Wall Street rally as oil surges
RE
10:33pFCAI FEDERAL CHAMBER OF AUTOMOTIVE INDUSTRIES : releases March 2020 new vehicle sales figures
PU
10:33pChina Caixin Services PMI Shows Modest Recovery From Record Low
DJ
10:29pChina to minimise coronavirus impact on foreign investment
RE
10:28pBoeing to temporarily suspend Philadelphia area operations amid coronavirus outbreak
RE
10:23pMalaysia's central bank says economy could shrink in 2020 due to coronavirus
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : TESLA : sees strong Model Y production, deliveries; shares rise
2BRENT : Dated Brent benchmark's record $10 discount gives oil a reality check
3AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : Airline industry braces for prolonged recovery from coronavirus crisis
4LUCKIN COFFEE INC. : LUCKIN COFFEE INC. (NASDAQ:LK) Abraham, Fruchter & Twersky, LLP Announces Investigation o..
5AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : Retail sector companies turn to masks, gloves in coronavirus fight

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group