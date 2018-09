By Lingling Wei

*China Cancels Trade Talks With U.S. Amid Escalation of Tariff Threats -- Sources

*China Planned to Send Vice Premier Liu He to Trade Talks in D.C. Next Week -- Sources

*China Also Planned to Send Midlevel Delegation to Pave Way for Liu's Trip -- Sources

*China Cancels Both Trips After U.S. Announced New Tariffs on $200 Billion of Chinese Goods

*U.S. Treasury Had Proposed Fresh Trade Talks With China