China Central Bank Increases Lending to Support Infrastructure Projects

BEIJING--China's central bank last month boosted lending using a tool that's designed to support infrastructure investment amid slowing economic growth.

The People's Bank of China said Friday it lent a net 75 billion yuan ($10.66 billion) to three state banks in October through the pledged supplementary lending facility, compared with a net lending of CNY24.6 billion in September.

The central bank said it also injected CNY60.09 billion liquidity last month through another lending tool known as the standing lending facility to meet financial institutions' short-term funding needs.

--Liyan Qi