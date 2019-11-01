Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

China Central Bank Increases Lending to Support Infrastructure Projects

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/01/2019 | 05:41am EDT

BEIJING--China's central bank last month boosted lending using a tool that's designed to support infrastructure investment amid slowing economic growth.

The People's Bank of China said Friday it lent a net 75 billion yuan ($10.66 billion) to three state banks in October through the pledged supplementary lending facility, compared with a net lending of CNY24.6 billion in September.

The central bank said it also injected CNY60.09 billion liquidity last month through another lending tool known as the standing lending facility to meet financial institutions' short-term funding needs.

--Liyan Qi

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:13aTHE RATIFICATION OF THE TRADE FACILITATION AGREEMENT : A Nationalistic Decision
PU
06:12aAppleTV+ debuts streaming TV service with Oprah and Aniston
RE
06:12aHow to watch Apple TV+, Apple's entry in the streaming wars
RE
06:08aDEUTSCHE BUNDESBANK : Announcement of auction - 3-months Bills of the European Stability Mechanism (ESM)
PU
06:07aMost Southeast Asian markets fall on U.S.-China trade jitters; Vietnam gains
RE
06:04aOil rises on Chinese factory data but set for weekly loss
RE
06:03aLIETUVOS BANKAS : Speech of the Chairman of the Board on macroprudential regulation and financial stability
PU
05:58aUK will not appoint new BoE chief before December 12 election - official
RE
05:58aMINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS OF PEOPLE REPUBL : Working Together to Meet Our Shared Responsibility And Build a Community with a Shared Future for Mankind
PU
05:48aUK manufacturing decline slows after new Brexit stockpiling rush - PMI
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1CARPETRIGHT PLC : CARPETRIGHT : Shares in UK's Carpetright slump on biggest investor's rescue bid
2NOVO NORDISK AS : NOVO NORDISK : nudges up 2019 sales outlook as new drugs excel
3DEUTSCHE BANK AG : Europe's Banks Confront Harsh Reality -- WSJ
4DANSKE BANK A/S : DANSKE BANK A/S : Net profit of DKK 10.0 billion earned during a period of continuing challe..
5FACEBOOK : EXCLUSIVE: Government officials around the globe targeted for hacking through WhatsApp - sources

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group