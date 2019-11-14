China Central Bank's Net Forex Sales Fell For 2nd Straight Month

BEIJING--China central bank's net foreign exchange sales in October dropped for a second-straight month as the yuan continued to rebound against the U.S. dollar.

The central bank sold a net 598 million yuan ($85 million) in foreign exchange last month, compared with net sales of CNY1.05 billion in September, according to data released by the People's Bank of China on Thursday.

The central bank's foreign-exchange purchase position, which has been declining for 15 straight months, stood at CNY21.235 trillion at the end of October, central bank data showed.

The yuan rose 1.4% against the dollar last month after edging up 0.1% in September, according to Wind.

