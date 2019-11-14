Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

China Central Bank's Net Forex Sales Fell For 2nd Straight Month

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/14/2019 | 03:37am EST

BEIJING--China central bank's net foreign exchange sales in October dropped for a second-straight month as the yuan continued to rebound against the U.S. dollar.

The central bank sold a net 598 million yuan ($85 million) in foreign exchange last month, compared with net sales of CNY1.05 billion in September, according to data released by the People's Bank of China on Thursday.

The central bank's foreign-exchange purchase position, which has been declining for 15 straight months, stood at CNY21.235 trillion at the end of October, central bank data showed.

The yuan rose 1.4% against the dollar last month after edging up 0.1% in September, according to Wind.

Write to Liyan Qi at liyan.qi@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:31aChina's Chalco to ship first bauxite from Boffa mine by early-Dec
RE
04:31aStocks dip as China slowdown deepens, German economy weak
RE
04:28aEuropean steel leaders seek scrutiny of Chinese British Steel rescue
RE
04:27aEuropean steel leaders seek scrutiny of Chinese British Steel rescue
RE
04:20aStocks dip as China slowdown deepens, German economy weak
RE
04:19aBoeing drops automation system used to build 777 jets
RE
04:18aTaiwan's CPC to buy LNG cargoes for delivery over 2020 - sources
RE
04:15aChina says holding 'in-depth' talks with U.S. on interim trade deal
RE
04:15aDIVERSIFIED GAS & OIL : Completion of Securitised Financing
PU
04:15aDIVERSIFIED GAS & OIL : Operations and Trading Update
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1CANCOM SE : CANCOM: Strong profitability improvement raises EBITDA margin (adjusted) to record level of 9.1 pe..
2SOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS: Most fall on weak China data, Sino-U.S. trade deal worries
3FERRATUM OYJ : FERRATUM GROUP: Solid EBIT performance in 9M 2019
4DAIMLER AG : DAIMLER : to Cut Jobs, Slash Personnel Costs
5E.ON SE : RWE raises 2019 outlook again on British capacity market payments

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group