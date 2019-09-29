China Child Care : 2019 INTERIM REPORT 0 09/29/2019 | 07:23pm EDT Send by mail :

Contents Corporate Information 2 Management Discussion and Analysis 3 Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements 13 - Condensed Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income 13 - Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position 15 - Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity 17 - Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows 19 - Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements 20 Supplementary Information to the Interim Report 46 2 FUTURE DEVELOPMENT HOLDINGS LIMITED Corporate Information BOARD OF DIRECTORS Executive Directors Mr. Tsai Wallen (Chairman) Mr. Chau Ling (Chief Executive Officer) Mr. Lau Ka Ho (Chief Financial Officer) (Appointed on 24 May 2019) Non-executive Director Mr. Li Zhouxin Independent Non-executive Directors Ms. Chan Sze Man Mr. Ma Kwun Yung Stephen Ms. Bu Yanan BOARD COMMITTEES Audit Committee Ms. Chan Sze Man (Chairman) Mr. Ma Kwun Yung Stephen Ms. Bu Yanan Nomination Committee Ms. Chan Sze Man (Chairman) Mr. Ma Kwun Yung Stephen (Resigned on 24 May 2019) Ms. Bu Yanan Mr. Lau Ka Ho (Appointed on 24 May 2019) Remuneration Committee Mr. Ma Kwun Yung Stephen (Chairman) Mr. Chau Ling Ms. Chan Sze Man Executive Committee Mr. Tsai Wallen (Chairman) (Appointed on 24 May 2019) Mr. Chau Ling (Appointed on 24 May 2019) Mr. Lau Ka Ho (Appointed on 24 May 2019) STOCK CODE 1259 COMPANY WEBSITE www.princefrog.com.cn Box 2681 Grand Cayman KY1-1111 Cayman Islands HEAD OFFICE AND PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS IN THE PEOPLE'S REPUBLIC OF CHINA No. 8, North Wuqiao Road Lantian Economic Development Zone Zhangzhou City, Fujian Province The People's Republic of China PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS IN HONG KONG Room 2005-2006, Kinwick Centre, 32 Hollywood Road, Central, Hong Kong PRINCIPAL SHARE REGISTRAR AND TRANSFER OFFICE SMP Partners (Cayman) Limited Royal Bank House - 3rd Floor 24 Shedden Road, P.O. Box 1586 Grand Cayman, KY-1110 Cayman Islands COMPANY SECRETARY Mr. Leung Louis Ho Ming (Resigned on 24 May 2019) Mr. Lau Ka Ho (Appointed on 24 May 2019) AUDITOR CCTH CPA Limited PRINCIPAL BANKERS HONG KONG BRANCH SHARE REGISTRAR AND TRANSFER OFFICE Union Registrars Limited Suites 3301-04, 33/F., Two Chinachem Exchange Square, 338 King's Road, North Point, Hong Kong Agricultural Bank of China Limited - Zhangzhou Branch Bank of Communications (Hong Kong) Limited INTERIM REPORT 2019 3 Management Discussion and Analysis BUSINESS REVIEW The principal activity of Future Development Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") is investment holding. The Group is principally engaged in the manufacturing and sale of personal care products, money lending, operation of online platform, trading of commodities, investment in securities, properties holding and investment holding and the provision of food and beverage services. Personal Care Products During the Reporting Period, the Group's business segment of personal care products contributed a total revenue of approximately RMB164.6 million, representing an increase of about 7.0% over the same period of last year (30 June 2018: RMB153.9 million). The personal care products business recorded a loss of approximately RMB38.7 million during the Reporting Period as compared with loss of approximately RMB30.8 million for the period ended 30 June 2018. The continued loss was primarily due to the decrease in the gross profit margin of personal care products segment amid the slowdown of economy in the People's Republic of China (the "PRC") and the change in consumers' consumption habits to electronic commerce. Money Lending Business During the Reporting Period, the Group's business segment of money lending contributed a total revenue of approximately RMB18.0 million, representing an increase of about 8.2% over the same period of last year (30 June 2018: RMB16.6 million) and recorded a segment profit of approximately RMB1.5 million during the Reporting Period, representing decrease of about 66.6% over the same period of last year (30 June 2018: RMB4.4 million). As at 30 June 2019, the Group has outstanding (i) unsecured loan of approximately RMB63.1 million with average effective interest rate of approximately 37.8% per annum with terms ranging from 1 month to 120 months; and mortgage loan of approximately RMB106.1 million with average effective interest rate of approximately 17.3% per annum with terms ranging from 1 month to 240 months. The mortgage loans granted by the Group were typically secured by mortgages, charge on shares or charge on assets. In the event of default or failure to repay any outstanding amounts by the debtors, the Group has the right to proceed with sale of collaterals. Operation of Online Platform During the Reporting Period, the Group's business segment of operation of online platform contributed a total revenue of approximately RMB5.2 million to the Group, representing a decrease of about 40.9% over the same period of last year (30 June 2018: RMB8.8 million), and recorded a profit of approximately RMB2.2 million, representing a decrease of about 65.4% over the same period of last year (30 June 2018: RMB6.4 million). Trading of Commodities During the Reporting Period, the Group's business segment of trading of commodities contributed a total revenue of approximately RMB71.3 million to the Group, representing a decrease of about 16.0% over the same period of last year (30 June 2018: RMB84.9 million). Sales of electronic products and other electronic components to the electronic product distributors and retailers in the PRC contributed approximately RMB71.3 million to the Group (30 June 2018: RMB75.9 million). No revenue from the trading of beverages, auto parts or other commodities were recorded during the Reporting Period (30 June 2018: RMB2.6 million, RMB2,000 and RMB6.4 million respectively). 4 FUTURE DEVELOPMENT HOLDINGS LIMITED Management Discussion and Analysis (continued) During the Reporting Period, the Group's trading of commodities business recorded a loss of approximately RMB24.6 million (30 June 2018: loss of approximately RMB0.3 million). Securities Investment The Group's securities investment business includes investment in listed securities and private unlisted fund for long-term purposes which classified as financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income. As at 30 June 2019, the Group had a portfolio of securities investment of approximately RMB12.1 million, all of which were equity securities listed in Hong Kong, and unlisted investment fund of approximately RMB23.5 million. During the Reporting Period, the Group recorded a net unrealised loss of approximately RMB38.9 million and a net realised loss of approximately RMB4.4 million (30 June 2018: RMB23.3 million and Nil respectively). Details of the investments performance during the Reporting Period in respect of equity securities listed in Hong Kong and the unlisted fund held by the Group are as follows: Movement for the period % to % to % to the interest % to the interest the total in the the total in the assets of respective assets of respective the Group investments Fair value Fair value the Group investments Realised as at as at as at as at as at as at gain/(loss) 1 January 1 January 1 January Change on Exchange 30 June 30 June 30 June on Name of the investments 2019 2019 2019 Disposals fair value realignment 2019 2019 2019 investments % % RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 % % RMB'000 Listed securities in Hong Kong International Entertainment Corporation (1009) 0.92 0.97 11,683 - (115) 3 11,571 1.02 0.97 - LEAP Holdings Group Limited (1499) 1.61 1.48 20,531 (20,220) - (311) - - - (6,158) Singasia Holdings Limited (8293) 0.83 0.15 10,625 (10,464) - (161) - - - 5,830 Champion Technology Holdings Limited (92) 0.28 2.41 3,623 (3,569) - (54) - - - (2,894) Dingyi Group Investment Limited (508) 0.28 0.10 3,566 (3,512) - (54) - - - (1,317) Gain Plus Holdings Limited (8522) 0.07 0.34 897 (584) 209 (6) 516 0.05 0.12 170 50,925 (38,349) 94 (583) 12,087 (4,369) Unlisted fund Head and shoulders Global investment Fund SFC 4.90 N/A 62,442 - (39,034) 80 23,488 2.08 N/A N/A Total 113,367 (38,349) (38,940) (503) 35,575 (4,369) The Group will continue to be cautious in making new investments and trading of financial assets under current economic environment amid the intensified conflicts in international trade and volatility in the stock markets and will strive to maintain and grow its portfolio value in future. INTERIM REPORT 2019 5 Management Discussion and Analysis (continued) Properties Holding The Group's business segment of properties holding business contributed a total revenue of approximately RMB0.2 million to the Group (30 June 2018: RMB1.9 million). The properties holding business recorded a segment loss of approximately RMB0.3 million during the Reporting Period (30 June 2018: segment profit of approximately RMB0.4 million). Provision of Food and Beverage Services The Group's provision of food and beverage services business has recorded steady growth since its acquisition of Real Power International Group Limited in March 2019 and China Cold Chain Co. Limited in June 2019. During the Reporting Period, the Group's business segment of provision of food and beverage services business contributed a total revenue of approximately RMB25.0 million to the Group (30 June 2018: Nil). The provision of food and beverage services business recorded a segment loss of approximately RMB0.5 million during the Reporting Period (30 June 2018: Nil). FINANCIAL REVIEW Turnover During the Reporting Period, the turnover of the Group was approximately RMB284.4 million, representing an increase of about 6.9% over the same period of last year (for the period ended 30 June 2018: RMB266.1 million). The Group's business segment of personal care products contributed a total revenue of approximately RMB164.6 million, representing an increase of about 7.0% over the same period of last year (for the period ended 30 June 2018: RMB153.9 million). The Group's business segment of money lending contributed a total revenue of approximately RMB18.0 million, representing an increase of about 8.2% over the same period of last year (for the period ended 30 June 2018: RMB16.6 million). The Group's business segment of the operation of online platform contributed a total revenue of approximately RMB5.2 million, representing a decrease of about 40.9% over the same period of last year (for the period ended 30 June 2018: RMB8.8 million). The Group's business segment of trading of commodities contributed a total revenue of approximately RMB71.3 million, representing a decrease of about 16.0% over the same period of last year (for the period ended 30 June 2018: RMB84.9 million). 6 FUTURE DEVELOPMENT HOLDINGS LIMITED Management Discussion and Analysis (continued) The Group's business segment of properties holding contributed a total revenue of approximately RMB0.2 million to the Group, representing a decrease of about 86.5% over the same period of last year (for the period ended 30 June 2018: RMB1.9 million). The Group's business segment of provision of food and beverage contributed a total revenue of approximately RMB25.0 million to the Group (for the period ended 30 June 2018: Nil). Gross Profit and Gross Profit Margin Gross profit of the Group for the Reporting Period was approximately RMB23.9 million, representing a decrease of about 60.4% as compared with RMB60.4 million for the period ended 30 June 2018. During the Reporting Period, the gross profit margin decreased by around 14.3% over the same period of last year to about 8.4% (for the period ended 30 June 2018: 22.7%). The decrease in overall gross profit margin was primarily due to the lower gross profit margin for the personal care products business and gross loss for trading of commodities business. The total gross profit for personal care products business was about RMB21.1 million for the Reporting Period, representing a decrease of about 35.8% as compared with about RMB32.8 million for the period ended 30 June 2018. Gross profit margin decreased to about 12.8%, representing a decrease of about 8.6% compared with the same period of last year. The decrease was mainly due to the slowdown of economy in the PRC and the change in consumers' consumption habits to electronic commerce. The gross profit for money lending business for the Reporting Period was about RMB18.0 million (for the period ended 30 June 2018: RMB16.6 million). The gross profit for operation of online platform business for the Reporting Period was about RMB5.2 million (for the period ended 30 June 2018: RMB8.1 million). The gross loss for trading of commodities business for the Reporting Period was about RMB23.9 million (gross profit for the period ended 30 June 2018: RMB1.0 million). The gross profit for properties holding business for the Reporting Period was about RMB0.2 million (for the period ended 30 June 2018: RMB1.9 million). The gross profit for the provision of food and beverage services business for the reporting period was about RMB3.3 million (for the period ended 30 June 2018: Nil). Selling and Distribution Expenses Selling and distribution expenses primarily consisted of advertising expenses, marketing and promotion expenses, transportation costs and other expenses. Selling and distribution expenses amounted to approximately RMB25.2 million for the Reporting Period, representing a decrease of about 6.0% as compared with about RMB26.8 million for the period ended 30 June 2018. INTERIM REPORT 2019 7 Management Discussion and Analysis (continued) The selling and distribution expenses accounted for about 8.9% of the revenue during the Reporting Period (for the period ended 30 June 2018: 10.1%), among which, advertising and promotion expenses, as a percentage of revenue, increased from 4.6% for the period ended 30 June 2018 to about 4.7% for Reporting Period. The transportation expenses and other expenses, as a percentage of revenue, decreased about 1.0% to about 4.2% for the Reporting Period as compared with the same period of 2018 (for the period ended 30 June 2018: 5.2%). Administrative Expenses Administrative expenses primarily consisted of salaries and wages for administrative staff, depreciation, share option expenses and other expenses. Administrative expenses of the Group amounted to approximately RMB60.0 million for the Reporting Period (for the period ended 30 June 2018: RMB60.8 million), representing a decrease of about 1.3% over the same period of last year. Administrative expenses accounted for about 21.1% of the Group's revenue for the Reporting Period (for the period ended 30 June 2018: 22.9%). Finance Costs The Group had finance costs of approximately RMB3.1 million for the Reporting Period (for the period ended 30 June 2018: RMB4.9 million). Acquisition of Subsidiaries On 1 March 2019, the Company as purchaser, and Pine Victory Limited ("Pine Victory"), a company incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability, as vendor, entered into a sales and purchase agreement pursuant to which the vendor has conditionally agreed to sell and the Company has conditionally agreed to acquire 80% of the entire issued share capital of Real Power International Group Limited ("Real Power"). Real Power was incorporated in the British Virgin Islands with limited liability on 1 November 2018 and is an investment holding company. As at the date of this report, Real Power is interested in the entire issued share capital of Advance Global Food Limited ("Advance Global"), a company incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability on 9 June 2017, and is primarily engaged in the trading of agriculture products in Hong Kong, i.e. frozen meats. The major products are frozen beef, pork and chicken related products. Prior to completion of the said acquisition, the Company was interested 20% of the entire share capital of Real Power. The sale and purchase agreement was completed on 29 May 2019. The consideration of the said acquisition was HK$42,000,000, of which HK$22,000,000 was paid in cash and HK$20,000,000 was settled by the Company allotting and issuing 200,000,000 consideration shares at the issue price of HK$0.10 each. Following completion, Real Power and its subsidiaries become wholly-owned subsidiaries of the Company. For details of the said acquisition, please refer the announcements dated 1 March 2019, 29 May 2019 and circular dated 30 April 2019 made by the Company. On 4 June 2019, Powerful Force Limited ("Powerful Force"), a company incorporated in the British Virgin Islands with limited liability and a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company as purchaser, and the independent third parties, as vendors, entered into a sale and purchase agreement. 8 FUTURE DEVELOPMENT HOLDINGS LIMITED Management Discussion and Analysis (continued) Pursuant to the sales and purchase agreement, the vendors have agreed to sell and Powerful Force has agreed to acquire the entire issued share capital of China Cold Chain Co. Limited ("China Cold Chain"). China Cold Chain is principally engaged in the provision of frozen warehouse services. The sale and purchase agreement was completed on 4 June 2019. The consideration of the said acquisition was HK$800,000, which was paid in cash. Disposal of Subsidiary On 30 June 2018, Frog Prince (China) Daily Chemicals Co., Limited (青蛙王子（中國）日化有限公司) ("Frog Prince (China)"), a wholly-foreign-owned enterprise established in the PRC with limited liability as vendor, and 絲耐潔 （福建）口腔健康科技有限公司 (Snagatr (Fujian) Oral Health Technology Co., Limited) ("Snagatr"), as purchaser, entered into a share transfer agreement. Pursuant to the agreement, Snagatr had agreed to acquire 80% equity interest in 福建愛潔麗日化有限公司 (Fujian Azalli Daily Chemicals Limited) ("Fujian Azalli") at the consideration of RMB12.0 million. Following the completion of the abovementioned share transfer, the Fujian Azalli ceased to be a subsidiary of the Group and a loss on disposal of RMB9.0 million was recognised by the Group. Net Loss and Net Loss Margin For the Reporting Period, loss attributable to equity holders of the Company amounted to approximately RMB75.3 million as compared with loss attributable to equity holders of the Company of approximately RMB51.0 million for the period ended 30 June 2018. The net loss margin was about 26.5% as compared with about 19.2% of net loss margin for the period ended 30 June 2018, with basic loss per share of approximately RMB5.3 cents (basic loss per share for the period ended 30 June 2018: RMB4.4 cents). Capital Expenditure For the Reporting Period, the Group's material capital expenditure amounted to approximately RMB6.8 million (31 December 2018: RMB11.0 million), mainly used for renovation of our plants, consolidation work of our plants and acquisition of new equipments. Financial Resources and Liquidity As at 30 June 2019, cash and cash equivalents of the Group amounted to approximately RMB194.3 million (31 December 2018: RMB218.9 million). The current ratio was 1.4 (31 December 2018: 1.4). Our liquidity remained healthy. The uses of balance of cash and cash equivalents were mainly as follows: firstly, developing money lending business; and secondly, pursuing of the potential opportunity for acquisition and other investment in a timely manner. Fundraising Activities of the Group In order to raise additional fund for enhancing the development of the money lending business, on 12 June 2018, the Company and Get Nice Securities Limited ("Get Nice Securities") entered into the placing agreement pursuant to which the Company has conditionally agreed to place through Get Nice Securities on a best effort basis, up to 231,687,000 placing shares at a price of HK$0.130 per placing share. Completion of the said placing took place on 27 June 2018 and 231,687,000 placing shares were successfully placed to not less than six independent third parties at the placing price of HK$0.130 per placing share. INTERIM REPORT 2019 9 Management Discussion and Analysis (continued) The net proceeds of the said placing, after deduction of the placing commission and related expenses, amounted to approximately HK$29.6 million, which were fully utilised for the provision of loans to 65 individuals which, in aggregate, amount to approximately HK$29.6 million under various terms ranging from 3 to 120 months with interest rate ranging from 12.4% to 58.0% per annum. Details of the said placing are set out in the Company's announcements dated 12 June 2018 and 27 June 2018. On 18 June 2019, the Company entered into the placing agreement with Merdeka Capital Limited ("Merdeka Capital") pursuant to which Merdeka Capital has conditionally agreed, as agent of the Company, to procure on a best effort basis to not less than six placees who and whose ultimate beneficial owners shall be independent third parties to subscribe for up to 220,000,000 placing shares at the placing price of HK$0.136 per placing share. Completion of the said placing took place on 15 July 2019 and 220,000,000 placing shares were placed to not less than six placees at the placing Price of HK$0.136 per placing share. The net proceeds, after deduction of all relevant expenses (including but not limited to placing commission, legal expenses and disbursements) incidental to the said placing, amounted to approximately HK$29.3 million. As at 30 August 2019, the actual net proceeds was utilised as to HK$3.5 million for the purchase of inventories, namely frozen pork, beef and chicken related products, in connection with the Group's food and beverage services business and the balance to be utilised as intended. Details of the said placing are set out in the Company's announcements dated 18 June 2019 and 15 July 2019. Loan and Interest Receivables As at 30 June 2019, the Group's loan and interest receivables were approximately RMB176.8 million (31 December 2018: RMB176.1 million). During the period, the Group had provided loans of approximately RMB19.5 million (31 December 2018: RMB95.6 million), with an average annual interest rate of approximately 41.6% (31 December 2018: 30.2%). A provision for impairment loss on loan and interest receivables of approximately 5.0 million was made during the Reporting Period (30 June 2018: RMB0.5 million). Trade and Bills Receivables As at 30 June 2019, the Group's trade and bills receivables were approximately RMB96.5 million (31 December 2018: RMB82.2 million). The Group usually grants a credit period of 30 to 180 days to our customers. A provision for impairment loss or trade and bills receivable of approximately RMB4.5 million was practiced during the Reporting Period (30 June 2018: Nil). Trade and Bills Payables As at 30 June 2019, trade and bills payables were approximately RMB66.4 million (31 December 2018: RMB70.8 million). The Group settled its payables within 30 to 180 days in general and kept good payment records. 10 FUTURE DEVELOPMENT HOLDINGS LIMITED Management Discussion and Analysis (continued) Inventories As at 30 June 2019, inventories of the Group were approximately RMB44.5 million (31 December 2018: RMB102.2 million). As at 30 June 2019, the inventory balance decreased by about 56.5% over 31 December 2018. Gearing Ratio As at 30 June 2019, the current assets and total assets of the Group were approximately RMB516.5 million and RMB1,130.7 million respectively, the current liabilities and total liabilities of the Group were approximately RMB361.4 million and RMB376.6 million respectively. The gearing ratio (total liabilities/total assets) of the Group was approximately 33.3% (31 December 2018: 33.6%). Bank and Other Borrowings As at 30 June 2019, the Group had bank borrowing of approximately RMB55.0 million (31 December 2018: RMB55.0 million). Facilities were provided to the Group with from banks in PRC with a guarantee from suppliers in the PRC; the Group had other secured borrowings of approximately RMB132.8 million (31 December 2018: RMB98.8 million); and the Group had other unsecured borrowings of approximately RMB10.0 million (31 December 2018: RMB20.0 million). Pledge of Assets As at 30 June 2019, the Group had pledged deposits of RMB16.8 million (31 December 2018: RMB7.4 million) for short-term bank borrowings and bills payable; investment property of RMB83.5 million (31 December 2018: RMB83.4 million) was pledged for other borrowings; and certain shares of subsidiaries have been pledged for other borrowing (31 December 2018: certain shares of subsidiaries have been pledged for other borrowing). Capital Structure The major objective of the Group's capital management is to ensure the ability of sustainable operations and maintain a healthy capital ratio in order to support its businesses and maximise the interests of the shareholders (the "Shareholders") of the Company. The Group continued to emphasise the appropriate mix of equity and debt to ensure an efficient capital structure in order to reduce capital cost. INTERIM REPORT 2019 11 Management Discussion and Analysis (continued) Risk of Foreign Exchange The Group has no significant exposure to foreign currency risk because most of the Group's transactions are denominated in Renminbi. The management monitors foreign exchange exposure and will consider hedging significant foreign currency exposure should the need arise. Contingent Liabilities As at 30 June 2019 and 31 December 2018, the Group had no material contingent liabilities. OUTLOOK The Group will continue to strengthen, develop and diversify its business portfolio and to further establish a sustainable investment portfolio. In light of the slowdown of the economy in the PRC, the intensified conflicts in international trade and volatility in the stock markets, the Group will continue to adopt a prudent approach for the development of its businesses, including personal care business, money lending business, trading of commodities, securities investment, properties holding and investment holding and provision of food and beverage services. Looking ahead, the Group expects the prospects for the Group's personal care business to be challenging amid the continued slowdown of the economy in the PRC and the shift of spending habit of the consumers to e-commerce. Further, the manufacturing industry in the PRC has generally been facing increasing labour cost and material cost. In order to cope with such challenges, the Group will strive to improve the responsiveness of its supply chain and enhance its product development capabilities. The Group's money lending business has gradually expanded over time. Pursuant to the Group's prudent management approach, the Company does not intend to further expand its personal loans and mortgage loans portfolio in order to better manage its risks. Nevertheless, the Group is currently exploring potential opportunities to expand its money lending business through participation of financial leasing business in the PRC, which the Directors considered the risk involved to be lower. Taking into account the volatile global economy and weak demand from customers, the Company anticipates that the operating environment for the Group's trading of commodities business will remain challenging. Hence, the Group will continue to adopt stringent cost control measures for this business segment. The Group currently holds lands and properties located in Yuen Long, Hong Kong and an industrial property located at Cheung Sha Wan, Hong Kong. The Group is optimistic about the development of property market in Hong Kong due to shortage in supply of land and therefore, has been identifying the potential property investment and development opportunities in Hong Kong. It is the current intention of the Company that the properties erected on all the lands in Yuen Long, Hong Kong held by the Group shall be demolished and such lands shall be redeveloped. Relevant applications have been made to the Hong Kong Government in relation to the redevelopment of the said lands. To the best knowledge, information and belief of the directors of the Company, there is no legal impediment in obtaining the relevant approval from the Hong Kong Government. 12 FUTURE DEVELOPMENT HOLDINGS LIMITED Management Discussion and Analysis (continued) Following completion of the acquisition of food and beverage services business, the Group had recorded steady growth in the financial performance of this business segment. The Directors considers that the prospect of the food and beverage service industry in Hong Kong to remain promising. Further, the Group's provision of food and beverage services serves the local livelihood needs and is generally less reliant on the PRC market. The Group also has a strong customer network, which mainly comprises of reputable branded chain-stores, hotel restaurants and supermarkets in Hong Kong. The Group will make better use of internal resources to expand businesses of different scopes to make the Group's business more diversified and to improve the profitability of the Group and the interests of the Shareholders more effectively. The Group will consider from time to time other investment opportunities. The Company will make an announcement according to the requirements of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities (the "Listing Rules") on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") as and when appropriate. CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME Pursuant to a special resolution passed by the Shareholders at the extraordinary general meeting of the Company held on 30 April 2019 and upon obtaining the Certificate of Incorporation on Change of Name issued by the Registrar of Companies in the Cayman Islands, the English name of the Company was changed from "China Child Care Corporation Limited" to "Future Development Holdings Limited" and the Chinese name "未來發展控股有限 公司" was adopted as the secondary name of the Company in place of the Chinese name "中國兒童護理有限公司", both with effect from 2 May 2019. EMPLOYEES AND REMUNERATION As at 30 June 2019, the Group employed 982 employees (as at 31 December 2018: 921 employees). In addition to basic salaries, year-end bonuses may be rewarded by the Group to those staff members with outstanding performance. Constituent companies of the Group established in the PRC are also subject to social insurance contribution plans required by the PRC government. In accordance with the relevant national and local labour and social welfare laws and regulations, constituent companies of the Group established in the PRC are required to pay on behalf of their employees a monthly social insurance premium covering pension insurance, medical insurance, unemployment insurance and other relevant insurance. In addition, a share option scheme was adopted by the Company in June 2011 and the limit of the share option scheme was refreshed in June 2019 to reward staff members who make contributions to the success of the Group. The Directors believe that the compensation packages offered by the Group to its staff members are competitive in comparison with market standards and practices. DIVIDEND The Board has resolved not to declare any interim dividend in respect of the six months ended 30 June 2019 (six months ended 30 June 2018: Nil). INTERIM REPORT 2019 13 Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements The board of directors (the "Board") of Future Development Holdings Limited (the "Company") hereby presents the unaudited condensed consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively referred to as the "Group") for the six months ended 30 June 2019 together with the unaudited comparative figures for the corresponding period in 2018 and audited comparative figures at 31 December 2018, and the relevant explanatory notes as set out below. The condensed consolidated results are unaudited, but have been reviewed by the audit committee of the Company. Condensed Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income For the six months ended 30 June 2019 Six months ended 30 June 2019 2018 Notes RMB'000 RMB'000 (unaudited) (unaudited) REVENUE 4 284,416 266,055 Cost of sales (260,481) (205,623) Gross profit 23,935 60,432 Other income and gains 5 5,987 4,040 Selling and distribution expenses (25,220) (26,842) Administrative expenses (60,035) (60,839) Other expenses 6 (14,232) (12,973) Finance costs 7 (3,131) (4,896) Share of loss of associates (81) (4,622) Share of profit/(loss) of joint ventures 199 (461) Loss before tax 8 (72,578) (46,161) Income tax expense 9 (862) (1,750) Loss for the period (73,440) (47,911) (Loss)/profit for the period attributable to: Equity holders of the Company (75,337) (50,998) Non-controlling interests 1,897 3,087 Loss for the period (73,440) (47,911) 14 FUTURE DEVELOPMENT HOLDINGS LIMITED Condensed Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income (continued) For the six months ended 30 June 2019 Six months ended 30 June 2019 2018 Notes RMB'000 RMB'000 (unaudited) (unaudited) Other comprehensive income/(expense): Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods: Exchange differences on translation of operations outside Mainland China 830 12,583 830 12,583 Items that may not be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods: Loss on change in fair value of financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income, net of tax (51,205) (30,835) (51,205) (30,835) Other comprehensive expense for the period (50,375) (18,252) Total comprehensive expense for the period (123,815) (66,163) Total comprehensive (expense)/income attributable to: Equity holders of the Company (125,861) (66,286) Non-controlling interests 2,046 123 (123,815) (66,163) Six months ended 30 June 2019 2018 RMB Cents RMB Cents Loss per share attributable to equity holders of the Company 11 Basic (5.3) (4.4) Diluted N/A N/A INTERIM REPORT 2019 15 Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position As at 30 June 2019 30 June 31 December 2019 2018 Notes RMB'000 RMB'000 (unaudited) (audited) NON-CURRENT ASSETS Property, plant and equipment 12 164,986 171,823 Right-of-use assets 12,319 - Prepaid land lease payments - 10,511 Investment properties 114,539 115,768 Properties for development 123,911 123,854 Goodwill 13 22,800 22,800 Interests in associates 535 616 Interests in joint venture - - Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income 14 39,556 128,361 Deferred tax assets 804 804 Loan and interest receivables 15 117,880 107,753 Prepayments and deposits 16,915 16,700 614,245 698,990 CURRENT ASSETS Inventories 44,512 102,239 Loan and interest receivables 15 58,900 68,338 Trade and bills receivables 16 96,533 82,164 Prepayment, deposits and other receivables 46,941 40,861 Other financial assets - 14,010 Amounts due from related companies - 9,782 Amount due from an associate 48,319 23,589 Amount due from a joint venture 6,101 5,896 Amount due from non-controlling interest 3,062 2,961 Tax recoverable 1,083 136 Pledged bank deposits 16,759 7,442 Cash and cash equivalents 194,264 218,888 516,474 576,306 16 FUTURE DEVELOPMENT HOLDINGS LIMITED Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position (continued) As at 30 June 2019 30 June 31 December 2019 2018 Notes RMB'000 RMB'000 (unaudited) (audited) CURRENT LIABILITIES Trade and bills payables 17 66,389 70,770 Other payables and accruals 43,474 43,123 Lease liabilities 1,343 - Bank and other borrowings 197,834 173,768 Promissory notes payable 13,621 13,615 Amount due to a related company - 1,500 Amounts due to associates 21,753 92,065 Amount due to a joint venture - 4 Amount due to non-controlling interest 830 830 Tax payable 16,176 16,977 361,420 412,652 NET CURRENT ASSETS 155,054 163,654 TOTAL ASSETS LESS CURRENT LIABILITIES 769,299 862,644 NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES Lease liabilities (337) - Deferred tax liabilities (14,885) (15,418) (15,222) (15,418) NET ASSETS 754,077 847,226 EQUITY Share capital 18 13,411 11,649 Reserves 665,368 762,325 Equity attributable to equity holders of the Company 678,779 773,974 Non-controlling interests 75,298 73,252 TOTAL EQUITY 754,077 847,226 Tsai Wallen Chau Ling Director Director INTERIM REPORT 2019 17 Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity For the six months ended 30 June 2019 Attributable to equity holders of the Company FVTOCI Share revaluation Capital Exchange Non- Share Share option Capital reserve redemption fluctuation Retained controlling Total capital premium reserve reserve (Note 2) reserve reserve profits Total interests equity RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 At 31 December 2018 (audited) 11,649 519,572 38,070 11 (33,223) 16 11,088 226,791 773,974 73,252 847,226 (Loss)/profit for the period - - - - - - - (75,337) (75,337) 1,897 (73,440) Other comprehensive (expense)/income Exchange differences on translation of operations outside Mainland China - - - - - - 681 - 681 149 830 Loss on change in fair value of financial assets at fair value through other comprehensives income, net of tax - - - - (51,205) - - - (51,205) - (51,205) Total comprehensive (expense)/income for the period - - - - (51,205) - 681 (75,337) (125,861) 2,046 (123,815) Transferred to retained profits on disposal of financial assets at FVTOCI - - - - 4,369 - - (4,369) - - - Issue of new shares 1,762 28,904 - - - - - - 30,666 - 30,666 Transferred to retained profits upon forfeiture of share options - - (2,579) - - - - 2,579 - - - At 30 June 2019 (unaudited) 13,411 548,476 35,491 11 (80,059) 16 11,769 149,664 678,779 75,298 754,077 18 FUTURE DEVELOPMENT HOLDINGS LIMITED Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity (continued) For the six months ended 30 June 2018 Attributable to equity holders of the Company FVTOCI Share Investment revaluation Statutory Capital Exchange Non- Share Share option Capital revaluation reserve reserve redemption fluctuation Retained controlling Total capital premium reserve reserve reserve (Note 2) fund reserve reserve profits Total interests equity RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 At 31 December 2017, as originally presented (audited) 9,694 496,544 37,335 11 45,678 - 110,615 16 (20,615) 550,592 1,229,870 85,711 1,315,581 Change in accounting policy - - - - (45,678) 45,678 - - - - - - - At 1 January 2018, as restated 9,694 496,544 37,335 11 - 45,678 110,615 16 (20,615) 550,592 1,229,870 85,711 1,315,581 (Loss)/profit for the period - - - - - - - - - (50,998) (50,998) 3,087 (47,911) Other comprehensive (expense)/income Exchange differences on translation of operations outside Mainland China - - - - - - - - 15,547 - 15,547 (2,964) 12,583 Loss on change in fair value of financial assets at fair value through other comprehensives income, net of tax - - - - - (30,835) - - - - (30,835) - (30,835) Total comprehensive (expense)/income for the period - - - - - (30,835) - - 15,547 (50,998) (66,286) 123 (66,163) Disposal of a subsidiary - - - - - - - - - - - (2,912) (2,912) Issue of new shares 1,955 23,451 - - - - - - - - 25,406 - 25,406 Share issue expenses - (423) - - - - - - - - (423) - (423) Recognition of equity-settled share-based payments - - 601 - - - - - - - 601 - 601 Dividend declared to non-controlling interest (Note 1) - - - - - - - - - - - (1,200) (1,200) Transferred to retained profits upon forfeiture of share options - - (146) - - - - - - 146 - - - At 30 June 2018 (unaudited) 11,649 519,572 37,790 11 - 14,843 110,615 16 (5,068) 499,740 1,189,168 81,722 1,270,890 Note 1: During the six months ended 30 June 2018, interim dividend amounting to RMB1,200,000 was declared by Fujian Azalli Daily Chemicals Limited, a non-wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, to its non-controlling interest. Note 2: FVTOCI represents financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income. INTERIM REPORT 2019 19 Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows For the six months ended 30 June 2019 Six months ended 30 June 2019 2018 Notes RMB'000 RMB'000 (unaudited) (unaudited) Net cash used in operating activities (127,715) (76,918) Investing activities Decrease/(increase) in financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 88,805 (4,300) Acquisition of property, plant and equipment 12 (7,878) (6,284) Acquisition of subsidiaries 20(a)&(b) (13,424) - Net outflow from disposal of subsidiaries 21 - (463) Other cash flows from investing activities 14,010 5,038 Net cash generated from/(used in) investing activities 81,513 (6,009) Financing activities Drawdown of bank loans - 4,700 Proceed from/(repayment of) borrowings 24,066 (7,088) Repayment of promissory notes payable - (10,101) Payment of leased liabilities (3,318) - Net proceeds from issue of shares - 24,983 Net cash generated from financing activities 20,748 12,494 NET DECREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (25,454) (70,433) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 218,888 222,691 Effect of foreign exchange rate changes, net 830 776 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD 194,264 153,034 ANALYSIS OF BALANCES OF CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS Cash and cash equivalents presented in the condensed consolidated statement of financial position 194,264 153,034 20 FUTURE DEVELOPMENT HOLDINGS LIMITED Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements For the six months ended 30 June 2019 1. CORPORATE INFORMATION Future Development Holdings Limited (formerly known as "China Child Care Corporation Limited") was incorporated as an exempted company with limited liability in the Cayman Islands. The Company's shares are listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange"). The Company's registered office address is Cricket Square, Hutchins Drive, P.O. Box 2681, Grand Cayman, KY1-1111, Cayman Islands. The Company's principal place of business in Hong Kong is located at Room 2005-2006, Kinwick Centre, 32 Hollywood Road, Central, Hong Kong. The Company's principal place of business in the People's Republic of China (the "Mainland China" or the "PRC") is located at No. 8, North Wuqiao Road, Lantian Economic Development Zone, Zhangzhou City, Fujian Province, the PRC. The principal activity of the Company is investment holding. The subsidiaries of the Company are principally engaged in the manufacturing and sale of personal care products, money lending, operation of online platform, trading of commodities, securities investment, properties holding, investment holding and the provision of food and beverage services. 2. BASIS OF PREPARATION AND ACCOUNTING POLICIES The unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard ("IAS") 34 "Interim Financial Reporting" issued by the International Accounting Standards Board and the applicable disclosure requirements under Appendix 16 to the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange (the "Listing Rules"). Other than the changes in accounting policies resulting from application of new and amendments to International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"), the accounting policies and basis of preparation adopted in the preparation of the interim financial statements are the same as those used in the annual financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2018. In the current period, for the first time, the Group has applied the following new and amendments to the IFRSs issued by the International Accounting Standard Board. These IFRSs are mandatorily effective for the annual period beginning on or after 1 January 2019 for the preparation of the Group's unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements. IFRS 16 HK(IFRIC) - Int 23 Amendments to IFRS 9 Amendments to IFRS 10 and IAS 28 Amendments to IAS 19 Amendments to IAS 28 Amendments to IFRSs Leases Uncertainty over Income Tax Treatments Prepayment Features with Negative Compensation Sale or Contribution of Assets between an Investor and its Associate or Joint Venture Plan Amendment, Curtailment or Settlement Long-term Interests in Associates and Joint Ventures Annual Improvements to IFRSs 2015-2017 Cycle INTERIM REPORT 2019 21 Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements (continued) For the six months ended 30 June 2019 2. BASIS OF PREPARATION AND ACCOUNTING POLICIES (continued) IFRS 16 Leases IFRS 16 supersedes IAS 17 Leases, IFRIC 4 Determining whether an Arrangement contains a Lease, SIC-15 Operating Leases-Incentives and SIC-27 Evaluating the Substance of Transactions Involving the Legal Form of a Lease. The standard sets out the principles for the recognition, measurement, presentation and disclosure of leases and requires lessees to account for most leases under a single on-balance sheet model. IFRS 16.C21 IFRS 16.1 Lessor accounting under IFRS 16 is substantially unchanged from IAS 17. Lessors will continue to classify leases as either operating or finance leases using similar principles as in IAS 17. Therefore, IFRS 16 did not have an impact for leases where the Group is the lessor. The Group adopted IFRS 16 using the full retrospective method of adoption with the date of initial application of 1 January 2019. The Group elected to use the transition practical expedient allowing the standard to be applied only to contracts that were previously identified as leases applying IAS 17 and IFRIC 4 at the date of initial application. The Group also elected to use the recognition exemptions for lease contracts that, at the commencement date, have a lease term of 12 months or less and do not contain a purchase option ("short-term leases"), and lease contracts for which the underlying asset is of low value ("low-value assets"). Short-term leases and leases of low-value assets The Group applies the short-term lease recognition exemption to its short-term leases of machinery and equipment (i.e., those leases that have a lease term of 12 months or less from the commencement date and do not contain a purchase option). It also applies the lease of low-value assets recognition exemption to leases of office equipment that are considered of low value. Lease payments on short-term leases and leases of low-value assets are recognised as expense on a straight-line basis over the lease term. Significant judgement in determining the lease term of contracts with renewal options The Group determines the lease term as the non-cancellable term of the lease, together with any periods covered by an option to extend the lease if it is reasonably certain to be exercised, or any periods covered by an option to terminate the lease, if it is reasonably certain not to be exercised. 22 FUTURE DEVELOPMENT HOLDINGS LIMITED Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements (continued) For the six months ended 30 June 2019 2. BASIS OF PREPARATION AND ACCOUNTING POLICIES (continued) IFRS 16 Leases (continued) The impacts arising from the adoption of IFRS 16 as at 1 January 2019 are as follows: Increase/ (decrease) RMB'000 (unaudited) Assets Increase in right-of-use assets 19,962 Decrease in prepaid land lease payments (10,511) Decrease in prepayments, deposits and other receivables (268) Increase in total assets 9,183 Liabilities Increase in lease liabilities (non-current) 8,146 Increase in lease liabilities (current) 1,037 Increase in total liabilities 9,183 The lease liabilities as at 1 January 2019 reconciled to the operating leases commitments as at 31 December 2018 are as follows: RMB'000 Operating lease commitment as at 31 December 2018 (audited) 10,481 Weighted average incremental borrowing rate as at 1 January 2019 6.48% RMB'000 (unaudited) Discounted operating lease commitments as at 1 January 2019 10,060 Less: Commitments relating to short-term leases and those leases with a remaining lease term ending on or before 31 December 2019 and low-value assets (877) Lease liabilities as at 1 January 2019 9,183 INTERIM REPORT 2019 23 Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements (continued) For the six months ended 30 June 2019 2. BASIS OF PREPARATION AND ACCOUNTING POLICIES (continued) IFRS 16 Leases (continued) The accounting policy for leases as disclosed in the annual financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2018 is replaced with the following new accounting policies upon adoption of IFRS 16 from 1 January 2019:

Right-of-use assets

The Group recognises right-of-use assets at the commencement date of the lease (i.e., the date the underlying asset is available for use). Right-of-use assets are measured at cost, less any accumulated depreciation and impairment losses, and adjusted for any remeasurement of lease liabilities. The cost of right-of-use assets includes the amount of lease liabilities recognised, initial direct costs incurred, and lease payments made at or before the commencement date less any lease incentives received. Unless the Group is reasonably certain to obtain ownership of the leased asset at the end of the lease term, the recognised right-of-use assets are depreciated on a straight-line basis over the shorter of its estimated useful life and the lease term. Right-of-use assets are subject to impairment.

Lease liabilities

At the commencement date of the lease, the Group recognises lease liabilities measured at the present value of lease payments to be made over the lease term. The lease payments include fixed payments (including in substance fixed payments) less any lease incentives receivable, variable lease payments that depend on an index or a rate, and amounts expected to be paid under residual value guarantees. The lease payments also include the exercise price of a purchase option reasonably certain to be exercised by the Group and payments of penalties for terminating a lease, if the lease term reflects the Group exercising the option to terminate. The variable lease payments that do not depend on an index or a rate are recognised as expense in the period on which the event or condition that triggers the payment occurs.

In calculating the present value of lease payments, the Group uses the incremental borrowing rate at the lease commencement date if the interest rate implicit in the lease is not readily determinable. After the commencement date, the amount of lease liabilities is increased to reflect the accretion of interest and reduced for the lease payments made. In addition, the carrying amount of lease liabilities is remeasured if there is a modification, a change in the lease term, a change in the in- substance fixed lease payments or a change in the assessment to purchase the underlying asset. 24 FUTURE DEVELOPMENT HOLDINGS LIMITED Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements (continued) For the six months ended 30 June 2019 2. BASIS OF PREPARATION AND ACCOUNTING POLICIES (continued) IFRS 16 Leases (continued) Amounts recognised in the statement of financial position and profit or loss

Set out below, are the carrying amounts of the Group's right-of-use assets and lease liabilities and the movements during the period: Right-of-use Lease assets liabilities RMB'000 RMB'000 (unaudited) (unaudited) At as 1 January 2019 19,962 9,183 Depreciation charges (2,343) - Finance costs - 317 Payments - (3,318) Disposals (5,187) (4,429) Exchange realignment (113) (73) As at 30 June 2019 12,319 1,680 INTERIM REPORT 2019 25 Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements (continued) For the six months ended 30 June 2019 3. OPERATING SEGMENT INFORMATION For management purposes, the Group is organised into the following operating segments based on their products and services: Personal care products - manufacture and sale of skin care, body and hair care, oral care and diaper and tissue products Money lending Operation of online platform Trading of commodities Securities investment Properties holding Provision of food and beverage services Management monitors the results of the Group's operating segments separately for the purpose of making decisions about resources allocation and performance assessment. Segment performance is evaluated based on reportable segment (loss)/profit, which is a measure of adjusted (loss)/profit before tax. The adjusted (loss)/profit before tax is measured consistently with the Group's (loss)/profit before tax except that interest income derived from banks, other unallocated income and gains, finance costs as well as corporate and unallocated expenses are excluded from such measurement. Segment assets exclude unallocated property, plant and equipment, prepayments, deposits and other receivables, financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income, tax recoverable, pledged deposits and cash and cash equivalents as these assets are managed on a group basis. Segment liabilities exclude unallocated other payables and accruals, bank and other borrowings, tax payable and deferred tax liabilities as these liabilities are managed on a group basis. 26 FUTURE DEVELOPMENT HOLDINGS LIMITED Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements (continued) For the six months ended 30 June 2019 3. OPERATING SEGMENT INFORMATION (continued) Provision of Personal Operation of food and care Money online Trading of Securities Properties beverage products lending platform commodities investment holding services Total RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 Six months ended 30 June 2019 (unaudited) Segment revenue: Sales to external customers 164,640 17,965 5,219 71,324 - 248 25,020 284,416 Segment (loss)/profit (38,734) 1,470 2,205 (24,577) (59) (284) (517) (60,496) Interest income 419 Other unallocated income and gains 761 Corporate and other unallocated expenses (10,131) Finance costs (3,131) Loss before tax (72,578) Provision of Personal Operation of food and care Money online Trading of Securities Properties beverage products lending platform commodities investment holding services Total RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 Six months ended 30 June 2018 (unaudited) Segment revenue: Sales to external customers 153,871 16,609 8,838 84,898 - 1,839 - 266,055 Segment (loss)/profit (30,834) 4,395 6,376 (283) (64) 365 - (20,045) Interest income 1,905 Other unallocated income and gains 2,304 Loss on disposal of a subsidiary (9,004) (9,004) Corporate and other unallocated expenses (16,425) Finance costs (4,896) Loss before tax (46,161) INTERIM REPORT 2019 27 Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements (continued) For the six months ended 30 June 2019 3. OPERATING SEGMENT INFORMATION (continued) Provision of Personal Operation of food and care Money online Trading of Securities Properties beverage products lending platform commodities investment holding services Total RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 As at 30 June 2019 (unaudited) Segment assets 255,488 180,511 11,247 87,377 35,575 239,347 72,193 881,738 Goodwill 22,800 22,800 Corporate and other unallocated assets 226,181 Total assets 1,130,719 Segment liabilities 93,422 3,517 50 13,806 196 1,376 17,273 129,640 Corporate and other unallocated liabilities 247,002 Total liabilities 376,642 Provision of Personal Operation of food and care Money online Trading of Securities Properties beverage products lending platform commodities investment holding services Total RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 As at 31 December 2018 (audited) Segment assets 336,704 180,556 13,563 98,949 113,370 240,414 - 983,556 Goodwill 22,800 22,800 Corporate and other unallocated assets 268,940 Total assets 1,275,296 Segment liabilities 181,517 3,043 50 15,829 196 1,624 - 202,259 Corporate and other unallocated liabilities 225,811 Total liabilities 428,070 28 FUTURE DEVELOPMENT HOLDINGS LIMITED Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements (continued) For the six months ended 30 June 2019 4. REVENUE The following is an analysis of the Group's revenue for the period: Six months ended 30 June 2019 2018 RMB'000 RMB'000 (unaudited) (unaudited) Revenue from sales of goods 235,964 238,769 Interest income from money lending business 17,965 16,609 Income from operation of online platform 5,219 8,838 Rental income from investment properties 248 1,839 Income from provision of food and beverage services 25,020 - 284,416 266,055 5. OTHER INCOME AND GAINS Six months ended 30 June 2019 2018 RMB'000 RMB'000 (unaudited) (unaudited) Interest income 419 1,905 Income derived from financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 342 399 Gain on acquisition (Note 20(b)) 91 - Reversal of impairment loss on trade receivables 1,911 - Government subsidies* 2,186 619 Rental income 278 285 Other 760 832 5,987 4,040 There are no unfulfilled conditions or contingencies relating to these subsidies. INTERIM REPORT 2019 29 Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements (continued) For the six months ended 30 June 2019 6. OTHER EXPENSES Six months ended 30 June 2019 2018 RMB'000 RMB'000 (unaudited) (unaudited) Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment 437 2,580 Impairment loss on loan and interest receivables 4,988 488 Impairment on trade receivables 4,462 - Impairment loss on goodwill (Note 20(a)) 2,523 - Trade receivables written off - 232 Loss on early redemption of a promissory note - 104 Loss on disposal of a subsidiary (Note 21) - 9,004 Loss on change in fair value of investment properties 1,710 406 Labeling issue recalling expenses 108 - Others 4 159 14,232 12,973 7. FINANCE COSTS Six months ended 30 June 2019 2018 RMB'000 RMB'000 (unaudited) (unaudited) Interest on bank borrowings 1,354 2,586 Interest on other borrowings 1,460 2,174 Imputed interest on promissory notes payable - 136 Finance charges on obligations under leased assets 317 - 3,131 4,896 30 FUTURE DEVELOPMENT HOLDINGS LIMITED Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements (continued) For the six months ended 30 June 2019 8. LOSS BEFORE TAX The Group's loss before tax is arrived at after charging: Six months ended 30 June 2019 2018 RMB'000 RMB'000 (unaudited) (unaudited) Cost of inventories sold (note a below) 260,481 205,623 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment (note a below) 14,222 18,066 Depreciation of right-of-use assets 2,343 - Amortisation of prepaid land lease payments - 170 Amortisation of intangible assets - 36 Lease payments under short-term leases and low value assets 2,086 - Minimum lease payments under operating leases on land and buildings - 1,966 Direct operating expenses arising from investment properties - 618 Employee benefit expenses (including directors' remuneration) (notes a and b below): Wages and salaries 32,135 26,975 Equity-settled share option expense - 601 Retirement benefit scheme contributions 2,880 3,497 Total staff costs 35,015 31,073 Research and development costs (note b below) 9,905 5,586 Net foreign exchange loss 3,101 5,290 Notes: The depreciation and employee benefits expenses for the six months ended 30 June 2019 included amounts of RMB1,143,000 (2018: RMB10,556,000) and RMB2,904,000 (2018: RMB7,333,000) respectively which are also included in the cost of inventories sold. The research and development costs for the six months ended 30 June 2019 include an amount of RMBNil (2018: RMB408,000) relating to staff costs for research and development activities, which is also included in the total amounts of employee benefit expenses. INTERIM REPORT 2019 31 Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements (continued) For the six months ended 30 June 2019 9. INCOME TAX EXPENSE Six months ended 30 June 2019 2018 RMB'000 RMB'000 (unaudited) (unaudited) Hong Kong profits tax 1,998 1,951 PRC Enterprise Income tax 2 11 Current tax 2,000 1,962 Deferred tax (1,138) (212) Total income tax expense 862 1,750 Hong Kong Profits Tax is calculated at 16.5% of the estimated assessable profit for both periods presented. PRC subsidiaries, except for 青蛙王子（中國）日化有限公司 ("Frog Prince (China)"), are subject to PRC Enterprise Income Tax at 25% of the profit assessable to tax for both of the periods presented. Pursuant to the High-New Technology Enterprise certificate granted by the local authority in the PRC, which was obtained by the Group in April 2014, a subsidiary, Frog Prince (China), was taxed at a preferential tax rate of 15% for a period of three years commencing from the year ended 31 December 2013. During the prior year ended 31 December 2016, Frog Prince (China) was granted tax preferential rate of 15% in respect of PRC Enterprise Income Tax for an additional three years commencing from that year. 10. DIVIDENDS The directors of the Company do not recommend any payment of an interim dividend for the six months ended 30 June 2019 (six months ended 30 June 2018: Nil). 11. LOSS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE EQUITY HOLDERS OF THE COMPANY The calculation of the basic loss per share is based on loss for the period attributable to the equity holders of the Company of approximately RMB75,337,000 (2018: RMB50,998,000) and the weighted average of 1,425,482,000 (2018: 1,163,556,000) ordinary shares in issue during the six months ended 30 June 2019. Diluted loss per share for both of the periods are not presented as the effects of potential shares issuable arising from exercise of share options are regarded anti-dilutive. 32 FUTURE DEVELOPMENT HOLDINGS LIMITED Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements (continued) For the six months ended 30 June 2019 12. PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT 30 June 31 December 2019 2018 RMB'000 RMB'000 (unaudited) (audited) At beginning of period/year, net of accumulated depreciation and impairment 171,823 402,050 Additions, at cost 7,878 10,950 Disposals (467) (6,581) Depreciation provided for the period/year (14,222) (28,293) Impairment losses recognised for the period/year - (170,747) Eliminated upon disposal of a subsidiary - (6,434) Exchange realignment (26) 278 Reclassified to investment properties - (29,400) At end of period/year, net of accumulated depreciation and impairment 164,986 171,823 13. GOODWILL 30 June 31 December 2019 2018 RMB'000 RMB'000 (unaudited) (audited) Cost At 1 January 103,257 139,114 Disposal of a subsidiary - (35,857) At 30 June/31 December 103,257 103,257 Accumulated impairment losses At 1 January 80,457 75,800 Impairment loss recognised - 31,157 Eliminated upon disposal of a subsidiary - (26,500) At 30 June/31 December 80,457 80,457 Net carrying amount 22,800 22,800 INTERIM REPORT 2019 33 Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements (continued) For the six months ended 30 June 2019 14. FINANCIAL ASSETS AT FAIR VALUE THROUGH OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME 30 June 31 December 2019 2018 RMB'000 RMB'000 (unaudited) (audited) Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income - Equity securities listed in Hong Kong 12,087 50,925 - Unlisted investment fund 23,488 62,442 - Unlisted equity investments 3,981 14,994 39,556 128,361 15. LOAN AND INTEREST RECEIVABLES 30 June 31 December 2019 2018 RMB'000 RMB'000 (unaudited) (audited) Loan and interest receivables thereon - within one year 68,830 73,198 - in the second to fifth year 113,592 102,878 - over five years 4,288 4,875 186,710 180,951 Less: Impairment loss recognised (9,930) (4,860) 176,780 176,091 Analysed for reporting as: Non-current assets 117,880 107,753 Current assets 58,900 68,338 176,780 176,091 34 FUTURE DEVELOPMENT HOLDINGS LIMITED Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements (continued) For the six months ended 30 June 2019 15. LOAN AND INTEREST RECEIVABLES (continued) Movement during the period/year are as follows: Six months Year ended ended 30 June 31 December 2019 2018 RMB'000 RMB'000 (unaudited) (audited) At beginning of the period/year 176,091 205,382 Loans made by the Group 19,458 95,590 Interest on loan receivables 17,965 35,936 Loan and interest repaid by borrowers (31,835) (165,830) Impairment loss of loan and interest receivables (4,988) (4,673) Exchange realignment 89 9,686 At end of the period/year 176,780 176,091 16. TRADE AND BILLS RECEIVABLES 30 June 31 December 2019 2018 RMB'000 RMB'000 (unaudited) (audited) Trade and bills receivables 100,995 84,075 Less: allowance for doubtful debts (4,462) (1,911) 96,533 82,164 The Group's trading terms with its customers are mainly on credit, except for new customers, where payment in advance is normally required. The credit period is generally 30 days to 180 days (31 December 2018: 30 days to 180 days). The Group seeks to maintain strict control over its outstanding receivables to minimise credit risk. Overdue balances are reviewed regularly by senior management. In view of the aforementioned and the fact that the Group's trade receivables relate to a large number of diversified customers, there is no significant concentration of credit risk. The Group does not hold any collateral or other credit enhancements over its trade receivable balances. Trade receivables are non interest bearing. INTERIM REPORT 2019 35 Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements (continued) For the six months ended 30 June 2019 16. TRADE AND BILLS RECEIVABLES (continued) An aged analysis of the trade and bills receivables as at the end of the reporting period, based on the invoice date, is as follows: 30 June 31 December 2019 2018 RMB'000 RMB'000 (unaudited) (audited) Within 30 days 53,264 25,859 31 to 60 days 27,126 23,502 61 to 90 days 9,458 4,025 Over 90 days 6,685 28,778 96,533 82,164 17. TRADE AND BILLS PAYABLES An aged analysis of the trade and bills payables as at the end of the reporting period, based on the invoice date, is as follows: 30 June 31 December 2019 2018 RMB'000 RMB'000 (unaudited) (audited) Within 30 days 23,019 34,644 31 to 90 days 23,419 18,466 Over 90 days 19,951 17,660 66,389 70,770 The trade payables are non interest bearing and are normally settled on terms of 30 days to 180 days (31 December 2018: 30 days to 180 days). 36 FUTURE DEVELOPMENT HOLDINGS LIMITED Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements (continued) For the six months ended 30 June 2019 18. SHARE CAPITAL 30 June 2019 31 December 2018 Number of Number of ordinary Share ordinary Share shares capital shares capital '000 RMB'000 '000 RMB'000 (unaudited) (audited) Authorised: Ordinary shares of HK$0.01 each 5,000,000 41,524 5,000,000 41,524 Issued and fully paid: Ordinary shares of HK$0.01 each At 1 January 1,390,123 11,649 1,158,436 9,694 Shares issued during the period/year (Note) 200,000 1,762 231,687 1,955 At 30 June/31 December 1,590,123 13,411 1,390,123 11,649 Note: On 1 March 2019, the Company entered into an agreement with a third party for the acquisition of 80% equity interest in Real Power, 200,000,000 new shares were issued as part of the purchase consideration. On 27 June 2018, 231,687,000 ordinary shares of HK$0.01 each were allotted and issued at a price of HK$0.130 per share which gave rise to the net proceeds of approximately RMB24,983,000. 19. SHARE OPTION SCHEME On 22 June 2011, the Company operates a share option scheme (the "Scheme") for the purpose of providing incentives and rewards to eligible participants who contribute to the success of the Group's operations. Eligible participants of the Scheme include, among others, the Company's directors, including independent non-executive directors, other employees of the Group, suppliers of goods or services to the Group, customers of the Group and the Company's shareholders. The Scheme was conditionally approved on 22 June 2011, for 10 years from that date. The Scheme became effective on 15 July 2011 upon the listing of the Company's shares on the Stock Exchange. The limit of the Scheme was refreshed on 30 June 2017 and the Scheme will remain in force for 10 years from that date. The maximum number of unexercised share options currently permitted to be granted under the Scheme is an amount equivalent, upon their exercise, to 10% of the shares of the Company in issue at any time. The maximum number of shares issuable under share options to each eligible participant in the Scheme within any 12-month period is limited to 1% of the shares of the Company in issue at any time. Any further grant of share options in excess of this limit is subject to shareholders' approval in a general meeting. INTERIM REPORT 2019 37 Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements (continued) For the six months ended 30 June 2019 19. SHARE OPTION SCHEME (continued) Share options granted to a director, chief executive or substantial shareholder of the Company, or to any of their associates, are subject to approval in advance by the independent non-executive directors (excluding the independent non-executive director who or whose associate is the grantee of the option). In addition, any share options granted to a substantial shareholder or an independent non-executive director of the Company, or to any of their associates, in excess of 0.1% of the shares of the Company in issue at any time and with an aggregate value (based on the closing price of the Company's shares at the date of grant) in excess of HK$5 million, within any 12-month period, are subject to shareholders' approval in advance in a general meeting. The offer of a grant of share options may be accepted within 28 days from the date of offer, upon payment of a nominal consideration of HK$1 in total by the grantee. The exercise period of the share options granted is determinable by the directors, and ends on a date which is not later than ten years from the date of grant of the share options. The exercise price of share options is determinable by the directors, but may not be less than the highest of: (i) the nominal value of the Company's shares; (ii) the Stock Exchange closing price of the Company's shares on the date of offer of the share options; and (iii) the average Stock Exchange closing price of the Company's shares for the five trading days immediately preceding the date of offer. Share options do not confer rights on the holders to dividends or to vote at shareholders' meetings. Movements of share options during the reporting period are as follows: 30 June 2019 31 December 2018 Weighted Weighted average average exercise price Number exercise price Number per share of options per share of options HK$ '000 HK$ '000 At 1 January 1.26 93,655 1.26 94,827 Forfeited during the period/year 0.42 (15,908) 1.30 (1,172) At 30 June/31 December 1.43 77,747 1.26 93,655 38 FUTURE DEVELOPMENT HOLDINGS LIMITED Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements (continued) For the six months ended 30 June 2019 19. SHARE OPTION SCHEME (continued) The exercise prices and exercise periods of the share options outstanding as at the end of the reporting period are as follows: 30 June 2019 Number of options Exercise price Exercise period '000 HK$ per share 8,844 1.92 14-10-2012 to 13-10-2021 7,126 2.94 21-06-2013 to 20-06-2022 22,690 1.83 26-09-2015 to 25-09-2024 29,387 0.81 18-01-2017 to 27-12-2025 9,700 0.81 20-01-2017 to 27-12-2025 77,747 31 December 2018 Number of options Exercise price Exercise period '000 HK$ per share 8,904 1.92 14-10-2012 to 13-10-2021 7,174 2.94 21-06-2013 to 20-06-2022 22,940 1.83 26-09-2015 to 25-09-2024 29,637 0.81 18-01-2017 to 27-12-2025 9,700 0.81 20-01-2017 to 27-12-2025 15,300 0.38 24-05-2017 to 23-05-2027 93,655 The Group recognised share option expenses of a total of RMB Nil (2018: RMB601,000) for the six months ended 30 June 2019. At the end of the reporting period, the Company had approximately 77,747,000 share options (2018: 93,655,000) outstanding under the Scheme. The exercise in full of the outstanding share options would, under the present capital structure of the Company, result in the issue of approximately 77,747,000 (2018: 93,655,000) additional ordinary shares of the Company which would give rise to the total proceeds of HK$111,114,000 (2018: HK$117,844,000). Up to the date of approval of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements, the Company had approximately 77,747,000 share options outstanding under the Scheme, which represented approximately 4.89% of the Company's shares in issue as at that date. INTERIM REPORT 2019 39 Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements (continued) For the six months ended 30 June 2019 20. ACQUISITION OF SUBSIDIARIES Acquisition of Real Power International Group Limited ("Real Power")

Real Power was a 20% equity-owned associate of the Group as at 31 December 2018. On 1 March 2019, the Company as purchaser, and Pine Victory Limited ("Pine Victory"), as a vendor, entered into a sales and purchase agreement, pursuant to which the vendor has conditionally agreed to sell and the Company has conditionally agreed to acquire 80% of the issued share capital of Real Power not owned by the Group. Real Power and its subsidiaries are principally engaged in the food and beverage service industry in particularly trading of frozen agricultural products.

The acquisition of 80% equity interest in Real Power was completed on 29 May 2019. Following completion, Real Power and its subsidiaries became a wholly-owned subsidiaries of the Company. The acquisition of Real Power is to enable the Group to engage in provision of food and beverage services in Hong Kong.

An analysis of assets and liabilities of Real Power and its subsidiaries at the date of acquisition: RMB'000 (unaudited) Assets Property, plant and equipment 74 Inventories 23,475 Trade receivables 36,128 Other receivables 139 Cash and cash equivalent 6,639 Liabilities Trade payables (79) Due to the ultimate holding company (2,820) Other payables and accruals (4,977) Total identifiable net assets acquired 58,579 RMB'000 (unaudited) Consideration transferred Cash paid by the Company

Shares issued by the Company Total consideration for acquisition of 80% equity interest in Real Power Fair value of 20% equity interest in Real Power held by the Group Recognised amount of identifiable net assets acquired Goodwill arising on acquisition 19,385 30,666 50,051 11,051 (58,579) 2,523 Impairment of the goodwill arising on acquisition amounted to RMB2,523,000 was reflected in profit or loss in respect of the current period and included in other expenses (note 6). An analysis of cash flows in respect of the acquisition of Real Power and its subsidiaries is as follows: RMB'000 (unaudited) Consideration paid in cash (19,385) Cash and cash equivalents acquired 6,639 Net outflow of cash and cash equivalents (12,746) 40 FUTURE DEVELOPMENT HOLDINGS LIMITED Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements (continued) For the six months ended 30 June 2019 20. ACQUISITION OF SUBSIDIARIES (continued) Acquisition of China Cold Chain Limited ("China Cold Chain")

On 4 June 2019, the Group as purchaser, and certain third parties, as "vendors", entered into a sales and purchase agreement, pursuant to which the vendors has agreed to sell and the Group has agreed to acquire the 100% issued share capital of China Cold Chain.

China Cold Chain is principally engaged in provision of frozen warehouse services business. The acquisition of China Cold Chain was completed on 4 June 2019. Following completion, China Cold Chain became a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company. The acquisition of China Cold Chain is to allow the Company to achieve a synergy effect with the food and beverage service business.

An analysis of assets and liabilities of China Cold Chain at the date of acquisition: RMB'000 (unaudited) Assets Property, plant and equipment 851 Prepayments and deposits and other receivables 518 Cash and cash equivalents 27 Liabilities Trade payables (8) Other payables and accruals (591) Tax payables (1) Total identifiable net assets acquired 796 RMB'000 (unaudited) Total consideration for acquisition 705 Total identifiable net assets acquired (796) Gain on acquisition (Note 5) 91 An analysis of cash flows in respect of the acquisition of China Cold Chain is as follows: RMB'000 (unaudited) Consideration paid in cash (705) Cash and cash equivalents acquired 27 Net outflow of cash and cash equivalents (678) INTERIM REPORT 2019 41 Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements (continued) For the six months ended 30 June 2019 21. DISPOSAL OF SUBSIDIARIES On 30 June 2018, Frog Prince (China) Daily Chemicals Co., Limited, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, entered into an agreement with an independent third party to dispose of 80% equity interest in a subsidiary, 福建愛潔麗有限公司 ("Fujian Azalli"), for an aggregate cash consideration of RMB12,000,000. The disposal was completed on 30 June 2018. Immediately after completion of the disposal, the Fujian Azalli ceased to be a subsidiary of the Company. An analysis of assets and liabilities at the date of disposal over which control was lost: RMB'000 Property, plant and equipment 6,434 Goodwill 9,357 Intangible asset 494 Inventories 1,621 Other financial assets 3,800 Trade and bills receivables 5,062 Prepayments, deposits and other receivables 10,350 Amounts due from group companies 6,191 Pledged bank deposits 6,648 Cash and cash equivalents 463 Trade and bills payables (22,464) Other payables and accruals (4,040) Net assets disposed of 23,916 Loss on disposal of a subsidiary RMB'000 Cash consideration 12,000 Net assets disposed of (23,916) Non-controlling interests 2,912 Loss on disposal of a subsidiary (Note 6) (9,004) An analysis of the cash flow from the disposal of a subsidiary is as follows: RMB'000 Cash consideration received - Cash and cash equivalents disposed of (463) Net cash outflow from disposal of a subsidiary (463) The consideration for disposal of RMB12,000,000 was included in other receivables at the end of reporting period. Such consideration receivables was fully settled subsequent to that date. 42 FUTURE DEVELOPMENT HOLDINGS LIMITED Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements (continued) For the six months ended 30 June 2019 22. OPERATING LEASE ARRANGEMENTS As lessor

The Group leases its investment properties under operating lease arrangements for terms ranging from one to twenty years (31 December 2018: one to twenty years).

At the end of the reporting period, the Group had total future minimum lease receivables under non-cancellable operating leases with its tenants falling due as follows: 30 June 31 December 2019 2018 RMB'000 RMB'000 (unaudited) (audited) Within one year 637 1,343 In the second to fifth years, inclusive 1,721 1,764 More than five years 4,854 5,112 7,212 8,219 As lessee

At 31 December 2018, the total future minimum lease payments under non-cancellable operating leases were payable as follows: 31 December 2018 RMB'000 Within one year 6,511 In the second to fifth years, inclusive 3,970 10,481 The Group is the lessee in respect of a number of properties for the office and warehouses purposes, which are held under leases previously classified as operating leases under IAS 17. The Group has initially applied IFRS 16 using the modified retrospective approach. Under this approach, the Group adjusted the opening balances at 1 January 2019 to recognise lease liabilities relating to these leases (see note 2). From 1 January 2019 onwards, future lease payments are recognised as lease liabilities in the statement of financial position in accordance with the policies set out in note 2. INTERIM REPORT 2019 43 Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements (continued) For the six months ended 30 June 2019 23. COMMITMENTS The Group had the following capital commitments at the end of the reporting period: 30 June 31 December 20192018 RMB'000 RMB'000 (unaudited) (audited) Contracted, but not provided for: Purchase of items of property, plant and equipment - 288 24. CONTINGENT LIABILITIES The Group did not have any material contingent liabilities as at 30 June 2019 and 31 December 2018. 25. RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS In addition to the transactions detailed elsewhere in these condensed consolidated interim financial statements, the Group had the following material transactions with related parties during the period: Six months ended 30 June 2019 2018 Notes RMB'000 RMB'000 (unaudited) (unaudited) Related companies: Sales of products (a) - 6,073 Associates: Sales of products (b) 73,515 48,143 Purchases of products (b) 5,296 10,459 Miscellaneous income (b) 475 - Notes: Sales to a related company, Shuangfei Daily Chemicals (USA) Inc., which is controlled by Mr. Li Zhenhui, a former director of the Company and a director of a subsidiary of the Company, were made on mutually agreed terms. Sales to, purchases from and miscellaneous income from an associate, Fujian Herun Supply Chain Management Ltd. were made on mutually agreed terms. 44 FUTURE DEVELOPMENT HOLDINGS LIMITED Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements (continued) For the six months ended 30 June 2019 25. RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS (continued) Compensation of key management personnel of the Group Six months ended 30 June 2019 2018 RMB'000 RMB'000 (unaudited) (unaudited) Short term employee benefits 280 345 Post-employment benefits 13 20 Total compensation paid to key management personnel 293 365 26. EVENTS SUBSEQUENT TO THE REPORTING PERIOD On 10 July 2019, the Company and Frankinton Technology Limited ("Frankinton") entered into a disposal agreement, pursuant to which Frankinton has conditionally agreed to acquire and the Company has conditionally agreed to sell the entire issued share capital of Golden Virtue Investment Holdings Limited ("Golden Virtue") at the total consideration of HK$125 million. The consideration shall be satisfied on the completion date for disposal as (i) an amount equivalent to the outstanding loan to be offset on a dollar-for-dollar basis; and (ii) the balance upon the offset to be paid by the purchaser in cash to the company. Completion of the disposal has not taken place up to the date of approval of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements. Details regarding the proposed disposal transaction are set out in the announcement dated 10 July 2019 and 31 July 2019 made by the Company. On 16 July 2019, the Company announced for the proposed change of its English name from "Future Development Holdings Limited" to "Prosperous Future Holdings Limited" with its Chinese name " 未 來發展控股有限公司 " remained unchanged. The proposed change in the Company's English name to "Prosperous Future Holdings Limited" is not yet effective up to the date of approval of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements. Details regarding the change of company name are set out in the announcement dated 16 July 2019 made by the Company. INTERIM REPORT 2019 45 Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements (continued) For the six months ended 30 June 2019 EVENTS SUBSEQUENT TO THE REPORTING PERIOD (continued) On 19 July 2019, a subsidiary, China Cold Chain, and the landlord, ATL Logistics Centre Hong Kong Limited, entered into the 5 years tenancy agreement with monthly rental of HK$479,902 and monthly tenancy management fee of HK$50,516 for the first to third year of the tenancy period and monthly rental of HK$530,418 and monthly tenancy management fee of HK$50,516 for the forth to fifth year of the tenancy period in respect of the lease of the certain portion of the building containing a multi-storeyed container freight station located at Gridlines 2001W-2004W, 2nd Floor, ATL Logistics Centre Phase II, Berth No. 3, Kwai Chung Container Terminal, Kwai Chung, New Territories, Hong Kong. The Property is located at Kwai Chung Container Terminal, being one of the major international container ports in the world. Given that the Group is planning to develop its provision of frozen warehouse services business, the Directors consider that the size and location of the Property suit the Group's current business needs and is in line with the Group's development strategy. Further, the rental under the Tenancy Agreement was determined with reference to the prevailing market rent for properties of similar use, floor area and location. Details regarding the tenancy agreement are set out in the announcement dated 19 July 2019 made by the Company. On 23 August 2019, the Company entered into the disposal agreement with Billionaire Asia Limited (" Billionaire Asia ") pursuant to which the Company has agreed to sell and Billionaire Asia has agreed to acquire 51% of the issued shares in Marvel Paramount Holdings Limited (" Marvel Paramount ") at a total consideration of HK$40,000,000. Marvel Paramount and its subsidiaries are principally engaged in the operation of online platform. Completion of the disposal has not taken place up to the date of approval of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements. Details of the said disposal are set out in the announcement dated 23 August 2019 made by the Company. APPROVAL OF THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS The condensed consolidated interim financial statements were approved and authorised for issue by the board of directors on 30 August 2019. 46 FUTURE DEVELOPMENT HOLDINGS LIMITED Supplementary Information to the Interim Report SHARE OPTION SCHEME The Company operates a share option scheme for the purpose of providing incentives and rewards to eligible participants for their contributions to the Group. Details of movements of the Company's share options, granted under the share option scheme, during the six months ended 30 June 2019 are as follows: Number of options Outstanding Forfeited/ Outstanding Exercise as at Granted Exercised Cancelled lapsed as at Name or category of price per 1 January during during during during 30 June Exercise participants Date of grant share 2019 the period the period the period the period 2019 period (Note 1) (HK$) (Note 2) Non-executive Directors Mr. Li Zhouxin 21 June 2012 2.94 90,000 - - - - 90,000 E (re-designated from 90,000 - - - - 90,000 F executive director on 30 June 2017) 180,000 - - - - 180,000 26 September 2014 1.83 120,000 - - - - 120,000 G 90,000 - - - - 90,000 H 90,000 - - - - 90,000 I 300,000 - - - - 300,000 18 January 2016 0.81 400,000 - - - - 400,000 J 300,000 - - - - 300,000 K 300,000 - - - - 300,000 L 1,000,000 - - - - 1,000,000 Sub-total 1,480,000 - - - - 1,480,000 INTERIM REPORT 2019 47 Supplementary Information to the Interim Report (continued) SHARE OPTION SCHEME (continued) Number of options Outstanding Forfeited/ Outstanding Exercise as at Granted Exercised Cancelled lapsed as at Name or category of price per 1 January during during during during 30 June Exercise participants Date of grant share 2019 the period the period the period the period 2019 period (Note 1) (HK$) (Note 2) Former Director Mr. Huang Xinwen 14 October 2011 1.92 300,000 - - - - 300,000 B (resigned on 15 October 300,000 - - - - 300,000 C 2018) 600,000 - - - - 600,000 21 June 2012 2.94 320,000 - - - - 320,000 D 240,000 - - - - 240,000 E 240,000 - - - - 240,000 F 800,000 - - - - 800,000 26 September 2014 1.83 400,000 - - - - 400,000 G 300,000 - - - - 300,000 H 300,000 - - - - 300,000 I 1,000,000 - - - - 1,000,000 18 January 2016 0.81 400,000 - - - - 400,000 J 300,000 - - - - 300,000 K 300,000 - - - - 300,000 L 1,000,000 - - - - 1,000,000 Sub-total 3,400,000 - - - - 3,400,000 48 FUTURE DEVELOPMENT HOLDINGS LIMITED Supplementary Information to the Interim Report (continued) SHARE OPTION SCHEME (continued) Number of options Outstanding Forfeited/ Outstanding Exercise as at Granted Exercised Cancelled lapsed as at Name or category of price per 1 January during during during during 30 June Exercise participants Date of grant share 2019 the period the period the period the period 2019 period (Note 1) (HK$) (Note 2) Former Directors (continued) Mr. Ren Yunan (resigned 14 October 2011 1.92 40,000 - - - - 40,000 A on 17 April 2018) 30,000 - - - - 30,000 B 30,000 - - - - 30,000 C 100,000 - - - - 100,000 21 June 2012 2.94 40,000 - - - - 40,000 D 30,000 - - - - 30,000 F 30,000 - - - - 30,000 F 100,000 - - - - 100,000 26 September 2014 1.83 80,000 - - - - 80,000 G 60,000 - - - - 60,000 H 60,000 - - - - 60,000 I 200,000 - - - - 200,000 18 January 2016 0.81 1,400,000 - - - - 1,400,000 J 1,050,000 - - - - 1,050,000 K 1,050,000 - - - - 1,050,000 L 3,500,000 - - - - 3,500,000 Sub-total 3,900,000 - - - - 3,900,000 INTERIM REPORT 2019 49 Supplementary Information to the Interim Report (continued) SHARE OPTION SCHEME (continued) Number of options Outstanding Forfeited/ Outstanding Exercise as at Granted Exercised Cancelled lapsed as at Name or category of price per 1 January during during during during 30 June Exercise participants Date of grant share 2019 the period the period the period the period 2019 period (Note 1) (HK$) (Note 2) Former Directors (continued) Mr. Li Zhenhui (resigned on 14 October 2011 1.92 800,000 - - - - 800,000 A 27 January 2017) 600,000 - - - - 600,000 B 600,000 - - - - 600,000 C 2,000,000 - - - - 2,000,000 21 June 2012 2.94 144,000 - - - - 144,000 D 108,000 - - - - 108,000 E 108,000 - - - - 108,000 F 360,000 - - - - 360,000 26 September 2014 1.83 400,000 - - - - 400,000 G 300,000 - - - - 300,000 H 300,000 - - - - 300,000 I 1,000,000 - - - - 1,000,000 18 January 2016 0.81 400,000 - - - - 400,000 J 300,000 - - - - 300,000 K 300,000 - - - - 300,000 L 1,000,000 - - - - 1,000,000 Sub-total 4,360,000 - - - - 4,360,000 50 FUTURE DEVELOPMENT HOLDINGS LIMITED Supplementary Information to the Interim Report (continued) SHARE OPTION SCHEME (continued) Number of options Outstanding Forfeited/ Outstanding Exercise as at Granted Exercised Cancelled lapsed as at Name or category of price per 1 January during during during during 30 June Exercise participants Date of grant share 2019 the period the period the period the period 2019 period (Note 1) (HK$) (Note 2) Former Directors (continued) Mr. Ge Xiaohua (retired on 14 October 2011 1.92 300,000 - - - - 300,000 B 15 June 2017) 300,000 - - - - 300,000 C 600,000 - - - - 600,000 21 June 2012 2.94 320,000 - - - - 320,000 D 240,000 - - - - 240,000 E 240,000 - - - - 240,000 F 800,000 - - - - 800,000 26 September 2014 1.83 400,000 - - - - 400,000 G 300,000 - - - - 300,000 H 300,000 - - - - 300,000 I 1,000,000 - - - - 1,000,000 18 January 2016 0.81 400,000 - - - - 400,000 J 300,000 - - - - 300,000 K 300,000 - - - - 300,000 L 1,000,000 - - - - 1,000,000 Sub-total 3,400,000 - - - - 3,400,000 INTERIM REPORT 2019 51 Supplementary Information to the Interim Report (continued) SHARE OPTION SCHEME (continued) Number of options Outstanding Forfeited/ Outstanding Exercise as at Granted Exercised Cancelled lapsed as at Name or category of price per 1 January during during during during 30 June Exercise participants Date of grant share 2019 the period the period the period the period 2019 period (Note 1) (HK$) (Note 2) Former Directors (continued) Mr. Xie Jinling (resigned on 14 October 2011 1.92 400,000 - - - - 400,000 A 19 July 2016) 300,000 - - - - 300,000 B 300,000 - - - - 300,000 C 1,000,000 - - - - 1,000,000 21 June 2012 2.94 320,000 - - - - 320,000 D 240,000 - - - - 240,000 E 240,000 - - - - 240,000 F 800,000 - - - - 800,000 26 September 2014 1.83 400,000 - - - - 400,000 G 300,000 - - - - 300,000 H 300,000 - - - - 300,000 I 1,000,000 - - - - 1,000,000 18 January 2016 0.81 400,000 - - - - 400,000 J 300,000 - - - - 300,000 K 300,000 - - - - 300,000 L 1,000,000 - - - - 1,000,000 Sub-total 3,800,000 - - - - 3,800,000 52 FUTURE DEVELOPMENT HOLDINGS LIMITED Supplementary Information to the Interim Report (continued) SHARE OPTION SCHEME (continued) Number of options Outstanding Forfeited/ Outstanding Exercise as at Granted Exercised Cancelled lapsed as at Name or category of price per 1 January during during during during 30 June Exercise participants Date of grant share 2019 the period the period the period the period 2019 period (Note 1) (HK$) (Note 2) Former Directors (continued) Ms. Hong Fang (resigned on 14 October 2011 1.92 400,000 - - - - 400,000 A 27 January 2016) 300,000 - - - - 300,000 B 300,000 - - - - 300,000 C 1,000,000 - - - - 1,000,000 21 June 2012 2.94 320,000 - - - - 320,000 D 240,000 - - - - 240,000 E 240,000 - - - - 240,000 F 800,000 - - - - 800,000 26 September 2014 1.83 1,200,000 - - - - 1,200,000 G 900,000 - - - - 900,000 H 900,000 - - - - 900,000 I 3,000,000 - - - - 3,000,000 18 January 2016 0.81 1,200,000 - - - - 1,200,000 J 900,000 - - - - 900,000 K 900,000 - - - - 900,000 L 3,000,000 - - - - 3,000,000 Sub-total 7,800,000 - - - - 7,800,000 INTERIM REPORT 2019 53 Supplementary Information to the Interim Report (continued) SHARE OPTION SCHEME (continued) Number of options Outstanding Forfeited/ Outstanding Exercise as at Granted Exercised Cancelled lapsed as at Name or category of price per 1 January during during during during 30 June Exercise participants Date of grant share 2019 the period the period the period the period 2019 period (Note 1) (HK$) (Note 2) Former Directors (continued) Mr. Chen Shaojun 14 October 2011 1.92 40,000 - - - - 40,000 A (resigned on 4 May 2016) 30,000 - - - - 30,000 B 30,000 - - - - 30,000 C 100,000 - - - - 100,000 21 June 2012 2.94 40,000 - - - - 40,000 D 30,000 - - - - 30,000 E 30,000 - - - - 30,000 F 100,000 - - - - 100,000 26 September 2014 1.83 80,000 - - - - 80,000 G 60,000 - - - - 60,000 H 60,000 - - - - 60,000 I 200,000 - - - - 200,000 18 January 2016 0.81 80,000 - - - - 80,000 J 60,000 - - - - 60,000 K 60,000 - - - - 60,000 L 200,000 - - - - 200,000 Sub-total 600,000 - - - - 600,000 54 FUTURE DEVELOPMENT HOLDINGS LIMITED Supplementary Information to the Interim Report (continued) SHARE OPTION SCHEME (continued) Number of options Outstanding Forfeited/ Outstanding Exercise as at Granted Exercised Cancelled lapsed as at Name or category of price per 1 January during during during during 30 June Exercise participants Date of grant share 2019 the period the period the period the period 2019 period (Note 1) (HK$) (Note 2) Former Directors (continued) Mr. Wong Wai Ming 14 October 2011 1.92 40,000 - - - - 40,000 A (resigned on 11 November 30,000 - - - - 30,000 B 2016) 30,000 - - - - 30,000 C 100,000 - - - - 100,000 21 June 2012 2.94 40,000 - - - - 40,000 D 30,000 - - - - 30,000 E 30,000 - - - - 30,000 F 100,000 - - - - 100,000 26 September 2014 1.83 80,000 - - - - 80,000 G 60,000 - - - - 60,000 H 60,000 - - - - 60,000 I 200,000 - - - - 200,000 18 January 2016 0.81 80,000 - - - - 80,000 J 60,000 - - - - 60,000 K 60,000 - - - - 60,000 L 200,000 - - - - 200,000 Sub-total 600,000 - - - - 600,000 Mr. Lee Man Chiu 18 January 2016 0.81 80,000 - - - - 80,000 J (resigned on 20 May 2016) 60,000 - - - - 60,000 K 60,000 - - - - 60,000 L Sub-total 200,000 - - - - 200,000 Total for directors 29,540,000 - - - - 29,540,000 INTERIM REPORT 2019 55 Supplementary Information to the Interim Report (continued) SHARE OPTION SCHEME (continued) Number of options Outstanding Forfeited/ Outstanding Exercise as at Granted Exercised Cancelled lapsed as at Name or category of price per 1 January during during during during 30 June Exercise participants Date of grant share 2019 the period the period the period the period 2019 period (Note 1) (HK$) (Note 2) Employees of the Group in aggregate 14 October 2011 1.92 352,400 - - - - 352,400 A 1,507,800 - - - (30,000) 1,477,800 B 1,543,800 - - - (30,000) 1,513,800 C 3,404,000 - - - (60,000) 3,344,000 21 June 2012 2.94 761,600 - - - - 761,600 D 1,186,200 - - - (24,000) 1,162,200 E 1,186,200 - - - (24,000) 1,162,200 F 3,134,000 - - - (48,000) 3,086,000 26 September 2014 1.83 6,016,000 - - - (100,000) 5,916,000 G 4,512,000 - - - (75,000) 4,437,000 H 4,512,000 - - - (75,000) 4,437,000 I 15,040,000 - - - (250,000) 14,790,000 18 January 2016 0.81 7,014,600 - - - (100,000) 6,914,600 J 5,260,950 - - - (75,000) 5,185,950 K 5,260,950 - - - (75,000) 5,185,950 L 17,536,500 - - - (250,000) 17,286,500 24 May 2017 0.38 15,300,000 - - - (15,300,000) - P Total for employees 54,414,500 - - - (15,908,000) 38,506,500 Distributors of the Group 20 January 2016 0.81 3,880,000 - - - - 3,880,000 M in aggregate 2,910,000 - - - - 2,910,000 N 2,910,000 - - - - 2,910,000 O Total for distributors 9,700,000 - - - - 9,700,000 TOTAL 93,654,500 - - - (15,908,000) 77,746,500 56 FUTURE DEVELOPMENT HOLDINGS LIMITED Supplementary Information to the Interim Report (continued) SHARE OPTION SCHEME (continued) Notes: The closing prices of the Company's shares immediately before the dates of grant on 14 October 2011, 21 June 2012, 26 September 2014, 18 January 2016, 20 January 2016 and 24 May 2017 were HK$1.98, HK$2.94, HK$1.86, HK$0.64, HK$0.67 and HK$0.36, respectively. The respective exercise periods of the share options granted are as follows: From 14 October 2012 to 13 October 2021 From 14 October 2013 to 13 October 2021 From 14 October 2014 to 13 October 2021 From 21 June 2013 to 20 June 2022 From 21 June 2014 to 20 June 2022 From 21 June 2015 to 20 June 2022 From 26 September 2015 to 25 September 2024 From 26 September 2016 to 25 September 2024 From 26 September 2017 to 25 September 2024 From 18 January 2017 to 27 December 2025 From 18 January 2018 to 27 December 2025 From 18 January 2019 to 27 December 2025 From 20 January 2017 to 27 December 2025 From 20 January 2018 to 27 December 2025 From 20 January 2019 to 27 December 2025 From 24 May 2017 to 23 May 2027 The vesting period of the share options is from the date of grant until the commencement of the exercise period. 3. The number and/or exercise price of the options may be subject to adjustments in the case of rights or bonus issues, or other changes in the Company's share capital. INTERIM REPORT 2019 57 Supplementary Information to the Interim Report (continued) DIRECTORS' AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE'S INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS IN SHARES AND UNDERLYING SHARES As at 30 June 2019, the interests of the directors of the Company in the shares and underlying shares of the Company, which were required, pursuant to Section 352 of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (the "SFO"), to be entered in the register maintained by the Company referred to therein, or which were required, pursuant to the "Model Code for Securities Transactions by Directors of Listed Issuers" (the "Model Code", Appendix 10 to the Listing Rules), to be notified to the Company and the Stock Exchange, were as follows: Long positions in the underlying shares of the Company (physically settled unlisted equity derivatives) - share options Percentage+ of Number of underlying shares underlying shares over the Company's Name of director Nature of interests interested issued share capital Mr. Li Zhouxin Beneficial owner 1,480,000 0.09% The percentage represents the number of underlying shares interested divided by the number of the Company's issued shares as at 30 June 2019. Save as disclosed above and in the above section headed "Share Option Scheme", as at 30 June 2019, none of the directors or chief executive of the Company had registered an interest or a short position in the shares or underlying shares or debentures of the Company or any of its associated corporations (within the meaning of Part XV of the SFO) which were required, pursuant to Section 352 of the SFO, to be entered in the register referred to therein, or which were required, pursuant to the Model Code, to be notified to the Company and the Stock Exchange. 58 FUTURE DEVELOPMENT HOLDINGS LIMITED Supplementary Information to the Interim Report (continued) SUBSTANTIAL SHAREHOLDERS' INTERESTS IN SHARES AND UNDERLYING SHARES As at 30 June 2019, the following parties had interests of 5% or more of the issued share capital of the Company according to the register of interests required to be kept by the Company pursuant to Section 336 of the SFO: Long positions in the ordinary shares of the Company Percentage+ of the Name of substantial Number of ordinary Company's issued shareholder Nature of interests shares interested share capital Golden Sparkle Limited Beneficial owner (Note 1) 263,308,500 16.56% Mr. Lai Wai Lam Ricky Interest of controlled 263,308,500 16.56% corporation (Note 1) Pine Victory Trading Limited Beneficial owner (Note 2) 200,000,000 12.58% Good Honour Investment Interest of controlled 200,000,000 12.58% Holdings Limited corporation (Note 2) Diamond Ace Holdings Limited Interest of controlled 200,000,000 12.58% corporation (Note 2) Ace King Limited Interest of controlled 200,000,000 12.58% corporation (Note 2) Ms. Cheng Wan Gi Interest of controlled 200,000,000 12.58% corporation (Note 2) Mr. Da Zhibiao Beneficial owner 140,382,500 8.83% Elite Beauty International Beneficial owner (Note 3) 80,000,000 5.03% Trading (Hong Kong) Co., Limited Mr. Li Liang Interest of controlled 80,000,000 5.03% corporation (Note 3) Notes: These shares were held by Golden Sparkle Limited, a controlled corporation of Mr. Lai Wai Lam Ricky. Accordingly, Mr. Lai Wai Lam Ricky was deemed to be interested in these shares pursuant to Part XV of the SFO. These shares were held by Pine Victory Trading Limited (" Pine Victory "). Pine Victory is wholly-owned by Good Honour Investment Holdings Limited (" Good Honour "), which in turn is owned as to 84% by Diamond Ace Holdings Limited (" Diamond Ace "). Diamond Ace is wholly-owned by Ace King Limited (" Ace King "), which in turn is wholly-owned by Ms. Cheng Wan Gi (" Ms. Cheng "). Accordingly, each of Good Honour, Diamond Ace, Ace King and Ms. Cheng is deemed to be interested in the 200,000,000 shares of the Company held by Pine Victory pursuant to Part XV of the SFO. These shares were held by Elite Beauty International Trading (Hong Kong) Co., Limited, a controlled corporation of Mr. Li Liang. Accordingly, Mr. Li Liang was deemed to be interested in these shares pursuant to Part XV of the SFO. The percentage represents the number of ordinary shares interested divided by the number of the Company's issued shares as at 30 June 2019. INTERIM REPORT 2019 59 Supplementary Information to the Interim Report (continued) SUBSTANTIAL SHAREHOLDERS' INTERESTS IN SHARES AND UNDERLYING SHARES (continued) Long positions in the underlying shares of the Company (physically settled unlisted equity derivatives) - share options Percentage+ of Number of underlying shares Name of substantial underlying shares over the Company's shareholder Nature of interests interested issued share capital Mr. Li Liang Beneficial owner 30,000 0.002% The percentage represents the number of underlying shares interested divided by the number of the Company's issued shares as at 30 June 2019. Save as disclosed above and in the above section headed "Share Option Scheme", as at 30 June 2019, no person had registered an interest or a short position in the shares or underlying shares of the Company as recorded in the register of interests required to be kept pursuant to Section 336 of the SFO. COMPLIANCE WITH THE MODEL CODE FOR SECURITIES TRANSACTIONS BY DIRECTORS The Company has adopted the Model Code for Securities Transactions by Directors of Listed Issuers (the "Model Code") as set out in Appendix 10 to the Listing Rules as its code of conduct regarding Directors' securities transactions. All the Directors have confirmed, following specific enquiry made by the Company, that they have complied with the required standard as set out in the Model Code during the reporting period. COMPLIANCE WITH THE WRITTEN GUIDELINES FOR SECURITIES TRANSACTIONS BY THE RELEVANT EMPLOYEES OF THE COMPANY The Company has adopted the Model Code for Securities Transactions by Directors of Listed Issuers (the "Model Code") contained in Appendix 10 to the Listing Rules as its own code of conduct regarding directors' dealings in the Company's securities. Each director has been given a copy of the Model Code. Specific enquiry has been made of all the Company's directors and they have confirmed their compliance with the Model Code throughout the period ended 30 June 2019. The Company has also established written guidelines on no less exacting terms than the Model Code (the "Employees Written Guidelines"), governing securities transactions by employees who are likely to possess inside information of the Company and/or its securities. No incident of non-compliance of the Employees Written Guidelines by the relevant employees was noted by the Company. In case when the Company is aware of any restricted period for dealings in the Company's securities, the Company will notify its directors and relevant employees in advance. 60 FUTURE DEVELOPMENT HOLDINGS LIMITED Supplementary Information to the Interim Report (continued) CORPORATE GOVERNANCE The Board is of the view that the Company has complied with the code provisions set out in the Corporate Governance Code as contained in Appendix 14 of the Listing Rules during the period ended 30 June 2019. UPDATE ON DIRECTORS' INFORMATION Pursuant to Rule 13.51B(1) of the Listing Rules, the changes in information of directors of the Company are set out as follow: Mr. Lau Ka Ho was appointed as executive director of the Company on 24 May 2019. PURCHASE, REDEMPTION OR SALE OF LISTED SECURITIES OF THE COMPANY Neither the Company, nor any of its subsidiaries purchased, redeemed or sold any of the Company's listed securities during the period under review. AUDIT COMMITTEE The Audit Committee of the Company, comprising the Company's three independent non-executive directors, has reviewed the unaudited condensed consolidated results of the Company for the six months ended 30 June 2019, including accounting principles and practices adopted by the Group, and discussed financial reporting matters. Attachments Original document

