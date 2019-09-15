|
China Child Care : Form of Proxy
09/15/2019 | 07:22pm EDT
Future Development Holdings Limited
未來發展控股有限公司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 1259)
Form of Proxy
Form of proxy for use by shareholders at the extraordinary general meeting (the "Meeting") of Future Development Holdings Limited (the "Company") to be held at Room Golden Bay, 2/F, Golden Bay Resort, 168 South Huandeng Road, (Huandeng Nan Lu), Dadeng Islands, Xiamen, Fujian Province, The People's Republic of China on Friday, 4 October 2019 at 9:00 a.m. (or any adjournment thereof)
I/We (note 1)
of
|
|
being the registered holder(s) of
|
|
|
(note 2) shares of HK$0.01 each in the share
|
capital of the Company, hereby appoint the chairman of the Meeting or
|
|
|
of
|
|
to act as my/our proxy (note 3) at the Meeting to be held at Room Golden Bay, 2/F, Golden Bay Resort, 168 South Huandeng Road, (Huandeng Nan Lu), Dadeng Islands, Xiamen, Fujian Province, The People's Republic of China on Friday, 4 October 2019 at 9:00 a.m. and at any adjournment thereof and to vote on my/our behalf as directed below.
Capitalised terms used in this form of proxy shall have the same meaning as those defined in the circular of the Company dated 16 September 2019 unless content requires otherwise.
Please make a mark in the appropriate boxes to indicate how you wish your vote(s) to be cast (note 4).
|
|
|
ORDINARY RESOLUTION (note 9)
|
FOR
|
AGAINST
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
To approve, confirm and ratify the Disposal Agreement and the transactions
|
|
|
contemplated thereunder
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dated the
|
|
|
day of
|
|
2019
|
|
Notes:
-
Full name(s) and address(es) to be inserted in BLOCK CAPITALS. The names of all joint registered holders should be stated.
-
Please insert the number of Shares registered in your name(s). If no number is inserted, this form of proxy will be deemed to relate to all the Shares registered in your name(s).
-
A proxy need not be a shareholder of the Company. If you wish to appoint some person other than the chairman of the Meeting as your proxy, please delete the words "the chairman of the Meeting or" and insert the name and address of the person appointed proxy in the space provided.
-
If you wish to vote for the resolution set out above, please tick ("✔") the box marked "For". If you wish to vote against the resolution, please tick ("✔") the box marked "Against". If this form of proxy returned is duly signed but without specific direction on the proposed resolution, the proxy will vote or abstain at his/her discretion in respect of the resolution. A proxy will also be entitled to vote at his/her discretion on any resolution properly put to the Meeting other than those set out in the notice convening the Meeting.
-
In the case of a joint holding, this form of proxy may be signed by any joint holder, but if more than one joint holder is present at the Meeting, whether in person or by proxy, that one of the joint holder whose name stands first on the register of members in respect of the relevant joint holding shall alone be entitled to vote in respect thereof.
-
This form of proxy must be signed by a shareholder of the Company, or his/her attorney duly authorised in writing, or if the shareholder is a corporation, either under its common seal or under the hand of an officer or attorney so authorised.
-
To be valid, this form of proxy together with any power of attorney or other authority (if any) under which it is signed or a notarially certified copy of such power or authority must be deposited at the Company's Hong Kong branch share registrar and transfer office, Union Registrars Limited, at Suites 3301-04, 33/F., Two Chinachem Exchange Square, 338 King's Road, North Point, Hong Kong, no later than 48 hours before the time appointed for holding the extraordinary general meeting (i.e. Wednesday, 2 October 2019 at 9:00 a.m. (Hong Kong time)) or any adjournment thereof.
-
Any alteration made to this form of proxy should be initialled by the person who signs the form.
-
The description of the ordinary resolution is by way of summary. The full text of the ordinary resolution is set out in the notice convening the Meeting dated 16 September 2019.
PERSONAL INFORMATION COLLECTION STATEMENT
"Personal Data" in this statement has the same meaning as "personal data" defined in the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance, Chapter 486 of the Laws of Hong Kong ("PDPO"), which include your and your proxy's name and address. Your supply of the Personal Data is on a voluntary basis and for the purpose of processing your instructions as stated in this form of proxy (the "Purposes"). If you fail to supply sufficient information, the Company may not be able to process your instructions. The Company may disclose or transfer the Personal Data to its subsidiaries, its branch share registrar and/or third party service provider who provides administrative, computer and other services to the Company for use in connection with the Purposes and to such parties who are authorised by law to request the information or are otherwise relevant for the Purposes and need to receive the information. The Personal Data will be retained for such period as may be necessary to fulfil the Purposes (including for verification and record purposes). Request for access to and/or correction of the Personal Data can be made in accordance with the provisions of the PDPO and any such request should be in writing and sent to the Privacy Compliance Officer of Union Registrars Limited at the above address.
Disclaimer
