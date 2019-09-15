China Child Care : NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Future Development Holdings Limited

未來發展控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1259)

NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that an extraordinary general meeting (the "Meeting") of Future Development Holdings Limited (the "Company") will be held on Friday, 4 October 2019 at 9:00 a.m. at Room Golden Bay, 2/F, Golden Bay Resort, 168 South Huandeng Road, (Huandeng Nan Lu), Dadeng Islands, Xiamen, Fujian Province, The People's Republic of China, for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, passing with or without amendments, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution of the Company:

ORDINARY RESOLUTION

"THAT:

the conditional agreement dated 10 July 2019 (the " Disposal Agreement ") (copy of which, signed by the Chairman of the meeting for the purposes of identification, has been produced to the meeting marked "A") entered into between the Company as vendor and Frankinton Technology Limited as purchaser in relation to, among others, the disposal of the entire issued share capital of Golden Virtue Investment Holdings Limited for the total consideration of HK$125 million and the transactions contemplated thereunder be and are hereby approved, confirmed and ratified; and any one or more of the directors of the Company be and is/are hereby authorised to take all steps necessary or expedient in his/her opinion to implement and/or give effect to the Disposal Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder."

By Order of the Board

Future Development Holdings Limited

Tsai Wallen

Chairman and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 16 September 2019