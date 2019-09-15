|
China Child Care : NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING
09/15/2019 | 07:22pm EDT
Future Development Holdings Limited
未來發展控股有限公司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 1259)
NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that an extraordinary general meeting (the "Meeting") of Future Development Holdings Limited (the "Company") will be held on Friday, 4 October 2019 at 9:00 a.m. at Room Golden Bay, 2/F, Golden Bay Resort, 168 South Huandeng Road, (Huandeng Nan Lu), Dadeng Islands, Xiamen, Fujian Province, The People's Republic of China, for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, passing with or without amendments, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution of the Company:
ORDINARY RESOLUTION
"THAT:
-
the conditional agreement dated 10 July 2019 (the "Disposal Agreement") (copy of which, signed by the Chairman of the meeting for the purposes of identification, has been produced to the meeting marked "A") entered into between the Company as vendor and Frankinton Technology Limited as purchaser in relation to, among others, the disposal of the entire issued share capital of Golden Virtue Investment Holdings Limited for the total consideration of HK$125 million and the transactions contemplated thereunder be and are hereby approved, confirmed and ratified; and
-
any one or more of the directors of the Company be and is/are hereby authorised to take all steps necessary or expedient in his/her opinion to implement and/or give effect to the Disposal Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder."
By Order of the Board
Future Development Holdings Limited
Tsai Wallen
Chairman and Executive Director
Hong Kong, 16 September 2019
Registered Office:
Principal Place of Business in Hong Kong:
Cricket Square
Room 2005-2006
Hutchins Drive
Kinwick Centre
P.O. Box 2681
32 Hollywood Road
Grand Cayman KY1-1111
Central
Cayman Islands
Hong Kong
Notes:
-
Any member of the Company entitled to attend and vote at the Meeting is entitled to appoint a proxy to attend and vote on his/her/its behalf. A proxy need not be a member of the Company. A member who is the holder of two or more shares of the Company may appoint more than one proxy to represent him/her/it to attend and vote on his/her/its behalf. If more than one proxy is so appointed, the appointment shall specify the number and class of shares in respect of which each such proxy is so appointed.
-
In order to be valid, a form of proxy together with the power of attorney or other authority, if any, under which it is signed or a certified copy of that power or authority, must be deposited at the Company's branch share registrar and transfer office in Hong Kong, Union Registrars Limited, at Suites 3301-04, 33/F., Two Chinachem Exchange Square, 338 King's Road, North Point, Hong Kong as soon as possible but in any event not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for the holding of the Meeting (i.e. not later than 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday, 2 October 2019 (Hong Kong time)) or any adjournment thereof. Delivery of the form of proxy shall not preclude a member of the Company from attending and voting in person at the Meeting and, in such event, the form of proxy shall be deemed to be revoked.
-
To ascertain shareholders' eligibility to attend and vote at the Meeting, the register of members of the Company will be closed on Thursday, 3 October 2019 and Friday, 4 October 2019, during which period no share transfer will be effected. In order to qualify for attending and voting at the Meeting, unregistered holders of shares of the Company should ensure that all completed transfer forms accompanied by the relevant share certificates must be lodged with the Company's branch share registrar and transfer office in Hong Kong, Union Registrars Limited, at Suites 3301-04, 33/F., Two Chinachem Exchange Square, 338 King's Road, North Point, Hong Kong, for registration no later than 4:00 p.m., on Wednesday, 2 October 2019.
As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises (i) three executive Directors, namely Mr. Tsai Wallen, Mr. Chau Ling and Mr. Lau Ka Ho; (ii) one non-executive Director, namely Mr. Li Zhouxin; and (iii) three independent non-executive Directors, namely Ms. Chan Sze Man, Mr. Ma Kwun Yung Stephen and Ms. Bu Yanan.
