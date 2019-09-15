China Child Care : Notification Letter and Change Request Form for Registered Holders

Future Development Holdings Limited

未來發展控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(於開曼群島註冊成立之有限公司)

(Stock Code / 股份代號: 1259)

NOTIFICATION LETTER 通 知 信 函

16 September 2019

Dear Registered Holder(s),

Future Development Holdings Limited (the "Company")

Notice of Publication of (1) Circular dated 16 September 2019 regarding the Major Transaction in relation to the Disposal of the entire issued share capital of the target company; (2) Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on Friday, 4 October 2019; and (3) Proxy Form

(collectively, the "Current Corporate Communication")

The Current Corporate Communication of the Company (both English and Chinese versions) is available on the Company's website at www.princefrog.com.cnand the website of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited ("HKEx") at www.hkexnews.hk("Website Version"). You may access the Current Corporate Communication by clicking "Announcements and Circulars" under "Investor Relations" section on the home page of the Company's website.

Shareholders who have chosen (or are deemed to have agreed) to receive the Company's Current Corporate Communication by reading the Website Version instead of receiving printed copies, if for any reason have difficulty in receiving or gaining access to such Website Version, the Company will, upon your request in writing, promptly send the printed version(s) of the Current Corporate Communication to you free of charge.

If you want to (i) receive printed version(s) of the Current Corporate Communication; and/or (ii) change your choice of language or means of receiving all future Corporate Communications, please complete the Change Request Form printed on the reverse side of this letter and sign and return it by using the pre-paid postage mailing label at the bottom of the Change Request Form (need not affix a stamp when returning, if posted in Hong Kong) to the Company's Branch Share Registrar and Transfer Office, Union Registrars Limited at Suites 3301-04, 33/F., Two Chinachem Exchange Square, 338 King's Road, North Point, Hong Kong. Alternatively, you may send an email with a scanned copy of the completed Change Request Form to 1259@unionregistrars.com.hk. The Change Request Form may also be downloaded from the Company's website at www.princefrog.com.cnor the HKEx's website at www.hkexnews.hk.

You are entitled at any time to change your means of receipt and/or choice of language of all future Corporate Communications of the Company by reasonable prior notice in writing to the Company's Branch Share Registrar and Transfer Office, Union Registrars Limited at the abovementioned address. You may also send such notice by email to 1259@unionregistrars.com.hk.

Should you have any queries relating to the above, please contact the Company's Branch Share Registrar and Transfer Office at (852) 2849 3399 during business hours (9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday to Friday, excluding Hong Kong public holidays).

By order of the Board

Future Development Holdings Limited

Mr. Tsai Wallen

Chairman and Executive Director

Note : Corporate Communications refer to any document(s) issued or to be issued by the Company for the information or action of any holders of its securities, including but not limited to (a) the directors' report, its annual accounts together with a copy of the auditors' report and, where applicable, its summary financial report; (b) the interim report and, where applicable, its summary interim report; (c) a notice of meeting; (d) a listing document; (e) a circular; and (f) a proxy form.

各位登記持有人:

未來發展控股有限公司（「本公司」）

- (1) 有關出售目標公司全部已發行股份之主要交易之刊發日期為 2019 年 9 月 16 日的通函；(2) 將於 2019 年 10 月 4 日(星期五) 舉行之股東特 別大會通告；以及 (3) 代表委任表格（統稱「本次公司通訊」）之發佈通知

本公司之本次公司通訊文件（英文及中文版）已於本公司網站www.princefrog.com.cn及香港交易及結算所有限公司（「香港交易所」）網站 www.hkexnews.hk登載（「網上版本」）。閣下可在本公司網站主頁的「投資者關係」項下按「公告及通函」閱覽本次公司通訊文件。

凡已選擇（或被視為已同意）收取本次公司通訊文件的網上版本以代替收取印刷本之股東，如因任何理由以致在收取或接收該網上版本出現 困難，本公司將應 閣下書面要求盡快向 閣下免費寄發本次公司通訊文件的印刷本。

如 閣下欲(i)索取本次公司通訊文件的印刷本; 及/或(ii)更改有關日後收取所有公司通訊文件的語言版本或收取方式的選擇，請填妥本函背面

的變更申請表，並於簽署後使用變更申請表下方的已預付郵費郵寄標籤寄回（如在香港投寄，毋須貼上郵票）本公司股份登記及過戶分處， 聯合證券登記有限公司，地址爲香港北角英皇道338 號華懋交易廣場2 期33 樓3301-04 室，或將已填妥的變更申請表的掃描本電郵至 1259@unionregistrars.com.hk。變更申請表亦可於本公司網站www.princefrog.com.cn或香港交易所網站www.hkexnews.hk下載。

閣下有權隨時以合理時間的書面通知予本公司股份登記及過戶分處，聯合證券登記有限公司，至以上所述之地址，以更改 閣下對本公司日 後所有公司通訊文件的收取方式及/或語言版本的選擇。 閣下亦可發送電郵至1259@unionregistrars.com.hk作出上述通知。

如 閣下於此函件的事項有任何疑問，請於辦公時段內（星期一至星期五，上午九時正至下午五時正，香港公眾假期除外）致電本公司股份 登記及過戶分處的熱線號碼(852) 2849 3399 查詢。

承董事會命

未來發展控股有限公司

主席兼執行董事

蔡華綸先生

二零一九年九月十六日

附註： 公司通訊文件包括本公司已發出或將予發出以供其任何證券的持有人參照或採取行動的任何文件，其中包括但不限於：(a)董事會報告、年度財務報表連同核數師報告及如適用， 財務摘要報告；(b)中期業績報告及如適用，中期摘要報告；(c)會議通告；(d)上市文件；(e)通函；及(f)代理人委任表格。