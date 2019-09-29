China Child Care : Notification Letter and Change Request Form for Registered Holders

Future Development Holdings Limited
未來發展控股有限公司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(於開曼群島註冊成立之有限公司)
(Stock Code / 股份代號: 1259)
NOTIFICATION LETTER 通 知 信 函
30 September 2019
Dear Registered Holder(s),
Future Development Holdings Limited (the "Company")
-
Notice of Publication of Interim Report 2019 (the "Current Corporate Communication")
The Current Corporate Communication of the Company (both English and Chinese versions) is available on the Company's website at www.princefrog.com.cnand the website of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited ("HKEx") at www.hkexnews.hk("Website Version"). You may access the Current Corporate Communication by clicking "Announcements and Circulars" under "Investor Relations" section on the home page of the Company's website.
Shareholders who have chosen (or are deemed to have agreed) to receive the Company's Current Corporate Communication by reading the Website Version instead of receiving printed copies, if for any reason have difficulty in receiving or gaining access to such Website Version, the Company will, upon your request in writing, promptly send the printed version(s) of the Current Corporate Communication to you free of charge.
If you want to (i) receive printed version(s) of the Current Corporate Communication; and/or (ii) change your choice of language or means of receiving all future Corporate Communications, please complete the Change Request Form printed on the reverse side of this letter and sign and return it by using the pre-paid postage mailing label at the bottom of the Change Request Form (need not affix a stamp when returning, if posted in Hong Kong) to the Company's Branch Share Registrar and Transfer Office, Union Registrars Limited at Suites 3301-04, 33/F., Two Chinachem Exchange Square, 338 King's Road, North Point, Hong Kong. Alternatively, you may send an email with a scanned copy of the completed Change Request Form to 1259@unionregistrars.com.hk. The Change Request Form may also be downloaded from the Company's website at www.princefrog.com.cnor the HKEx's website at www.hkexnews.hk.
You are entitled at any time to change your means of receipt and/or choice of language of all future Corporate Communications of the Company by reasonable prior notice in writing to the Company's Branch Share Registrar and Transfer Office, Union Registrars Limited at the abovementioned address. You may also send such notice by email to 1259@unionregistrars.com.hk.
Should you have any queries relating to the above, please contact the Company's Branch Share Registrar and Transfer Office at (852) 2849 3399 during business hours (9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday to Friday, excluding Hong Kong public holidays).
By order of the Board
Future Development Holdings Limited
Mr. Tsai Wallen
Chairman and Executive Director
Note : Corporate Communications refer to any document(s) issued or to be issued by the Company for the information or action of any holders of its securities, including but not limited to (a) the directors' report, its annual accounts together with a copy of the auditors' report and, where applicable, its summary financial report; (b) the interim report and, where applicable, its summary interim report; (c) a notice of meeting; (d) a listing document; (e) a circular; and (f) a proxy form.
各位登記持有人:
未來發展控股有限公司（「本公司」）
-
2019 年中期業績報告（「本次公司通訊」）之發佈通知
本公司之本次公司通訊文件（英文及中文版）已於本公司網站www.princefrog.com.cn及香港交易及結算所有限公司（「香港交易所」）網站 www.hkexnews.hk登載（「網上版本」）。閣下可在本公司網站主頁的「投資者關係」項下按「公告及通函」閱覽本次公司通訊文件。
凡已選擇（或被視為已同意）收取本次公司通訊文件的網上版本以代替收取印刷本之股東，如因任何理由以致在收取或接收該網上版本出現 困難，本公司將應 閣下書面要求盡快向 閣下免費寄發本次公司通訊文件的印刷本。
如 閣下欲(i)索取本次公司通訊文件的印刷本; 及/或(ii)更改有關日後收取所有公司通訊文件的語言版本或收取方式的選擇，請填妥本函背面
的變更申請表，並於簽署後使用變更申請表下方的已預付郵費郵寄標籤寄回（如在香港投寄，毋須貼上郵票）本公司股份登記及過戶分處， 聯合證券登記有限公司，地址爲香港北角英皇道338 號華懋交易廣場2 期33 樓3301-04 室，或將已填妥的變更申請表的掃描本電郵至 1259@unionregistrars.com.hk。變更申請表亦可於本公司網站www.princefrog.com.cn或香港交易所網站www.hkexnews.hk下載。
閣下有權隨時以合理時間的書面通知予本公司股份登記及過戶分處，聯合證券登記有限公司，至以上所述之地址，以更改 閣下對本公司日 後所有公司通訊文件的收取方式及/或語言版本的選擇。 閣下亦可發送電郵至1259@unionregistrars.com.hk作出上述通知。
如 閣下於此函件的事項有任何疑問，請於辦公時段內（星期一至星期五，上午九時正至下午五時正，香港公眾假期除外）致電本公司股份 登記及過戶分處的熱線號碼(852) 2849 3399 查詢。
承董事會命
未來發展控股有限公司
主席兼執行董事
蔡華綸先生
二零一九年九月三十日
附註： 公司通訊文件包括本公司已發出或將予發出以供其任何證券的持有人參照或採取行動的任何文件，其中包括但不限於：(a)董事會報告、年度財務報表連同核數師報告及如適用， 財務摘要報告；(b)中期業績報告及如適用，中期摘要報告；(c)會議通告；(d)上市文件；(e)通函；及(f)代理人委任表格。
Name(s) and Address of Registered Shareholders
登記股份持有人的姓名及地址
Change Request Form 變 更 申 請 表
To: Future Development Holdings Limited (the "Company") c/o Union Registrars Limited
Suites 3301-04, 33/F.
Two Chinachem Exchange Square, 338 King's Road North Point, Hong Kong
致： 未來發展控股有限公司（「本公司」）
經聯合證券登記有限公司 香港北角英皇道338號
華懋交易廣場2期33樓3301-04室
Part A To receive printed version of Current Corporate Communication
甲部 收取本次公司通訊文件的印刷本
I/We would like to receive both printed English and Chinese versions of the Current Corporate Communication of the Company. □ 本人／我們希望同時收取 貴公司之本次公司通訊文件的英文及中文印刷本一份。
Part B To change the choice of language and/or means of receipt of all future Corporate Communications
乙部 更改日後收取所有公司通訊文件的語言版本及/或收取方式
I/We would like to receive all future Corporate Communications of the Company in the manner as indicated below: 本人/我們希望以下列方式收取 貴公司日後之所有公司通訊文件：
(Please tick ONLY ONE of the following boxes)
(請從下列選擇中，僅在其中一個空格內劃上「✓」號)
to read the Website Version of Corporate Communications and receive a printed notification of the publication of the Website Version in place of
-
receiving printed copies; OR
瀏覽公司通訊文件網上版本以代替印刷本，並收取網上版本已刊發的通知信印刷本；或 to receive both printed English and Chinese versions of Corporate Communications.
-
同時收取公司通訊文件之英文及中文印刷本一份。
Name(s) of Registered Holder(s):
Signature:
登記持有人姓名
簽名
|
Contact telephone number:
Date:
聯絡電話號碼
日期
Notes 附註:
1. Corporate Communications refer to any document(s) issued or to be issued by the Company for the information or action of any holders of its securities, including but not limited to (a) the directors' report, its annual accounts together with a copy of the auditors' report and, where applicable, its summary financial report; (b) the interim report and, where applicable, its summary interim report; (c) a notice of meeting; (d) a listing document; (e) a circular; and (f) a proxy form.
公司通訊文件包括本公司已發出或將予發出以供其任何證券的持有人參照或採取行動的任何文件，其中包括但不限於：(a)董事會報告、年度財務報表連同核數師報告及如適用，財務
摘要報告；(b)中期報告及如適用，中期摘要報告；(c)會議通告；(d)上市文件；(e)通函；及(f) 代理人委任表格。
Please complete all your details clearly.
請 閣下清楚填妥所有資料。
If your shares are held in joint names, the shareholder whose name stands first on the register of members of the Company in respect of the joint holding should sign this Change Request Form in order to be valid.
如屬聯名股東，則本變更申請表須由該名於本公司股東名冊上就聯名持有股份其姓名位列首位的股東簽署，方為有效。
If Part A or Part B has more than one box marked(✓), no box marked(✓), no signature or any other errors during completion, this Change Request Form will be void.
如在甲部或乙部作出超過一項選擇、或未有作出選擇、或未有簽署、或在其他方面填寫不正確，則本表格將會作廢。
For the avoidance of doubt, we do not accept any additional instructions on this Request Form.
為免存疑，任何在本申請表格上的額外指示，本公司將不予處理。
PERSONAL INFORMATION COLLECTION STATEMENT
收集個人資料聲明
Your supply of your personal data is on a voluntary basis for the purpose of receiving Current Corporate Communication and future Corporate Communications in the manner chosen (the "Purposes"). We may transfer your personal data to our agent, contractor, or third party service provider who provides administrative, computer and other services to us and to such parties who are authorised by law to request the information or are otherwise relevant for the Purposes and need to receive the information. Your personal data will be retained for such period as may be necessary to fulfil the Purposes. You have the right to request access to and/or correction of the relevant personal data in accordance with the provisions of the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance and any such request should be made in writing to Union Registrars Limited, at Suites 3301-04, 33/F., Two Chinachem Exchange Square, 338 King's Road, North Point, Hong Kong.
閣下是自願提供 閣下的個人資料，以用於處理就有關 閣下選擇的方式收取本次公司通訊及日後公司通訊（「該等用途」）。我們可能向為本公司提供行政、電腦及其他服務的代理人、 承辦商或第三者服務供應商，以及其他獲法例授權而要求取得有關資料的人士或其他與上述所列出的該等用途有關以及需要接收有關資料之人士提供 閣下的個人資料。 閣下所提供的個
人資料將就履行上述該等用途所需的時間保留。 閣下有權隨時按照《個人資料（私隱）條例》要求存取及更正相關個人資料。而有關要求均須以書面郵寄至聯合證券登記有限公司，地址 為香港北角英皇道338號華懋交易廣場2期33樓3301-04室。
