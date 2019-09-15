China Child Care : Notification Letter and Request Form for Non-registered Holders

Future Development Holdings Limited

未來發展控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(於開曼群島註冊成立之有限公司)

(Stock Code / 股份代號: 1259)

NOTIFICATION LETTER 通 知 信 函

16 September 2019

Dear Non-registered Holder(s) (Note 1),

Future Development Holdings Limited (the "Company")

Notice of Publication of (1) Circular dated 16 September 2019 regarding the Major Transaction in relation to the Disposal of the entire issued share capital of the target company; (2) Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on Friday, 4 October 2019; and (3) Proxy

Form (collectively, the "Current Corporate Communication")

The Current Corporate Communication of the Company (both English and Chinese versions) is available on the Company's website at www.princefrog.com.cnand the website of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited ("HKEx") at www.hkexnews.hk. You may access the Current Corporate Communication by clicking "Announcements and Circulars" under "Investor Relations" section on the home page of the Company's website.

Both the English and Chinese versions of the Current Corporate Communication are bound into one booklet. If you wish to receive the printed version(s) of the Current Corporate Communication and all future Corporate Communications(Note 2) of the Company, please provide reasonable prior notice through: (i) writing to the Company's Branch Share Registrar and Transfer Office, Union Registrars Limited at Suites 3301-04, 33/F., Two Chinachem Exchange Square, 338 King's Road, North Point, Hong Kong, or (ii) completing and signing the Request Form on the reverse side of this letter and returning it by using the pre-paid postage mailing label at the bottom of the Request Form (need not affix a stamp when returning, if posted in Hong Kong), or (iii) sending an e-mail with a scanned copy of the completed Request Form to 1259@unionregistrars.com.hk. The Request Form may also be downloaded from the Company's website at www.princefrog.com.cnor the HKEx's website at www.hkexnews.hk.

Should you have any queries relating to the above, please contact the Company's Branch Share Registrar and Transfer Office at (852) 2849 3399 during business hours (9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday to Friday, excluding Hong Kong public holidays).

By order of the Board

Future Development Holdings Limited

Mr. Tsai Wallen

Chairman and Executive Director

Note 1: This letter is addressed to Non-registered Holder(s) ("Non-registered Holder" means such person or company whose shares in the Company are held in the Central Clearing and Settlement System and who has notified the Company from time to time through Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited that he/she/it wishes to receive the Corporate Communications). If you have sold or transferred your shares in the Company, please disregard this letter and the Request Form on the reverse side of this letter.

Note 2: Corporate Communications refer to any document(s) issued or to be issued by the Company for the information or action of any holders of its securities, including but not limited to (a) the directors' report, its annual accounts together with a copy of the auditors' report and, where applicable, its summary financial report; (b) the interim report and, where applicable, its summary interim report; (c) a notice of meeting; (d) a listing document; (e) a circular; and (f) a proxy form.

各位非登記持有人(附註 1)：

未來發展控股有限公司（「本公司」）

- (1) 有關出售目標公司全部已發行股份之主要交易之刊發日期為 2019 年 9 月 16 日的通函；(2) 將於 2019 年 10 月 4 日(星期五) 舉 行之股東特別大會通告；以及 (3) 代表委任表格（統稱「本次公司通訊」）之發佈通知

本公司之本次公司通訊文件（英文及中文版）已於本公司網站www.princefrog.com.cn及香港交易及結算所有限公司（「香港交易 所」）網站www.hkexnews.hk登載。 閣下可在本公司網站主頁的「投資者關係」項下按「公告及通函」閱覽本次公司通訊文件。

本次公司通訊文件採用中英文合訂本印制。倘 閣下欲收取本公司之本次公司通訊文件及所有日後公司通訊文件（附註 2）的印刷本， 請用以下其中一個方式預先給予本公司合理時間的通知：(i)發送書面通知予本公司股份登記及過戶分處，聯合證券登記有限公

司，地址爲香港北角英皇道338號華懋交易廣場2期33樓3301-04室，或(ii)填妥並簽署本函背面的申請表格，並使用申請表格下方的 已 預 付 郵 費 郵 寄 標 籤 將 之 寄 回 （ 如 在 香 港 投 寄 ， 毋 須 貼 上 郵 票 ） ， 或 (iii) 將 已 填 妥 的 申 請 表 格 的 掃 描 本 電 郵 至 1259@unionregistrars.com.hk。申請表格亦可於本公司網站www.princefrog.com.cn或香港交易所網站www.hkexnews.hk下載。

如 閣下就此函件的事項有任何疑問，請於辦公時段內（星期一至星期五，上午九時正至下午五時正，香港公眾假期除外）致電本 公司股份登記及過戶分處的熱線號碼(852) 2849 3399 查詢。

承董事會命

未來發展控股有限公司

主席兼執行董事

蔡華綸先生

二零一九年九月十六日

附註 1：此函件為致非登記持有人(「非登記持有人」指所持有的本公司股份存放於中央結算及交收系統的人士或公司，透過香港中央結算有限公司不時向本公司發出通知，表示 欲收

取公司通訊)。倘 閣下已出售或轉讓所持有的本公司股份，則毋須理會本函件及背面的申請表格。

附註 2：公司通訊文件包括本公司已發出或將予發出以供其任何證券的持有人參照或採取行動的任何文件，其中包括但不限於：(a)董事會報告、年度財務報表連同核數師報告及如適用， 財務摘要報告；(b)中期報告及如適用，中期摘要報告；(c)會議通告；(d)上市文件；(e)通函；及(f)代理人委任表格。