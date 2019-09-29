China Child Care : Notification Letter and Request Form for Non-registered Holders

Future Development Holdings Limited
未來發展控股有限公司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(於開曼群島註冊成立之有限公司)
(Stock Code / 股份代號: 1259)
NOTIFICATION LETTER 通 知 信 函
30 September 2019
Dear Non-registered Holder(s) (Note 1),
Future Development Holdings Limited (the "Company")
-
Notice of Publication of Interim Report 2019 (the "Current Corporate Communication")
The Current Corporate Communication of the Company (both English and Chinese versions) is available on the Company's website at www.princefrog.com.cnand the website of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited ("HKEx") at www.hkexnews.hk. You may access the Current Corporate Communication by clicking "Announcements and Circulars" under "Investor Relations" section on the home page of the Company's website.
Both the English and Chinese versions of the Current Corporate Communication are bound into one booklet. If you wish to receive the printed version(s) of the Current Corporate Communication and all future Corporate Communications(Note 2) of the Company, please provide reasonable prior notice through: (i) writing to the Company's Branch Share Registrar and Transfer Office, Union Registrars Limited at Suites 3301-04, 33/F., Two Chinachem Exchange Square, 338 King's Road, North Point, Hong Kong, or (ii) completing and signing the Request Form on the reverse side of this letter and returning it by using the pre-paid postage mailing label at the bottom of the Request Form (need not affix a stamp when returning, if posted in Hong Kong), or (iii) sending an e-mail with a scanned copy of the completed Request Form to 1259@unionregistrars.com.hk. The Request Form may also be downloaded from the Company's website at www.princefrog.com.cnor the HKEx's website at www.hkexnews.hk.
Should you have any queries relating to the above, please contact the Company's Branch Share Registrar and Transfer Office at (852) 2849 3399 during business hours (9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday to Friday, excluding Hong Kong public holidays).
By order of the Board
Future Development Holdings Limited
Mr. Tsai Wallen
Chairman and Executive Director
Note 1: This letter is addressed to Non-registered Holder(s) ("Non-registered Holder" means such person or company whose shares in the Company are held in the Central Clearing and Settlement System and who has notified the Company from time to time through Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited that he/she/it wishes to receive the Corporate Communications). If you have sold or transferred your shares in the Company, please disregard this letter and the Request Form on the reverse side of this letter.
Note 2: Corporate Communications refer to any document(s) issued or to be issued by the Company for the information or action of any holders of its securities, including but not limited to (a) the directors' report, its annual accounts together with a copy of the auditors' report and, where applicable, its summary financial report; (b) the interim report and, where applicable, its summary interim report; (c) a notice of meeting; (d) a listing document; (e) a circular; and (f) a proxy form.
各位非登記持有人(附註 1)：
未來發展控股有限公司（「本公司」）
-
2019 年中期業績報告（「本次公司通訊」）之發佈通知
本公司之本次公司通訊文件（英文及中文版）已於本公司網站www.princefrog.com.cn及香港交易及結算所有限公司（「香港交易 所」）網站www.hkexnews.hk登載。 閣下可在本公司網站主頁的「投資者關係」項下按「公告及通函」閱覽本次公司通訊文件。
本次公司通訊文件採用中英文合訂本印制。倘 閣下欲收取本公司之本次公司通訊文件及所有日後公司通訊文件（附註 2）的印刷本， 請用以下其中一個方式預先給予本公司合理時間的通知：(i)發送書面通知予本公司股份登記及過戶分處，聯合證券登記有限公
司，地址爲香港北角英皇道338號華懋交易廣場2期33樓3301-04室，或(ii)填妥並簽署本函背面的申請表格，並使用申請表格下方的 已 預 付 郵 費 郵 寄 標 籤 將 之 寄 回 （ 如 在 香 港 投 寄 ， 毋 須 貼 上 郵 票 ） ， 或 (iii) 將 已 填 妥 的 申 請 表 格 的 掃 描 本 電 郵 至 1259@unionregistrars.com.hk。申請表格亦可於本公司網站www.princefrog.com.cn或香港交易所網站www.hkexnews.hk下載。
如 閣下就此函件的事項有任何疑問，請於辦公時段內（星期一至星期五，上午九時正至下午五時正，香港公眾假期除外）致電本 公司股份登記及過戶分處的熱線號碼(852) 2849 3399 查詢。
承董事會命
未來發展控股有限公司
主席兼執行董事
蔡華綸先生
二零一九年九月三十日
附註 1：此函件為致非登記持有人(「非登記持有人」指所持有的本公司股份存放於中央結算及交收系統的人士或公司，透過香港中央結算有限公司不時向本公司發出通知，表示 欲收
取公司通訊)。倘 閣下已出售或轉讓所持有的本公司股份，則毋須理會本函件及背面的申請表格。
附註 2：公司通訊文件包括本公司已發出或將予發出以供其任何證券的持有人參照或採取行動的任何文件，其中包括但不限於：(a)董事會報告、年度財務報表連同核數師報告及如適用， 財務摘要報告；(b)中期報告及如適用，中期摘要報告；(c)會議通告；(d)上市文件；(e)通函；及(f)代理人委任表格。
Name(s) and Address of Non-registered Shareholders
非登記股份持有人的姓名及地址
Future Development Holdings Limited
未來發展控股有限公司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(於開曼群島註冊成立之有限公司)
(Stock Code / 股份代號: 1259)
Request Form 申 請 表 格
To: Future Development Holdings Limited (the "Company") c/o Union Registrars Limited
Suites 3301-04, 33/F.
Two Chinachem Exchange Square, 338 King's Road
North Point, Hong Kong
致： 未來發展控股有限公司（「本公司」）
經聯合證券登記有限公司 香港北角英皇道338號
華懋交易廣場2期33樓3301-04室
I/We would like to receive both printed English and Chinese versions of the Current and Future Corporate Communications(1) of the Company.
本人／我們希望同時收取 貴公司之本次及日後公司通訊文件(1)的英文及中文印刷本一份。
|
Name(s) of Non-Registered
|
|
|
Holder(s):
|
|
Signature:
|
非登記持有人姓名
|
_______________________________________
|
簽名 ______________________________
|
|
(Please use ENGLISH BLOCK LETTERS 請用英文正楷填寫)
|
|
Contact telephone number:
|
|
Date:
|
聯絡電話號碼
|
_______________________________________
|
日期 ______________________________
Notes 附註:
-
Corporate Communications refer to any document(s) issued or to be issued by the Company for the information or action of any holders of its securities, including but not limited to (a) the directors' report, its annual accounts together with a copy of the auditors' report and, where applicable, its summary financial report; (b) the interim report and, where applicable, its summary interim report; (c) a notice of meeting; (d) a listing document; (e) a circular; and (f) a proxy form.
公司通訊文件包括本公司已發出或將予發出以供其任何證券的持有人參照或採取行動的任何文件，其中包括但不限於：(a)董事會報告、年度財務報表連同核數師報告及如適用， 財務摘要報告；(b)中期報告及如適用，中期摘要報告；(c)會議通告；(d)上市文件；(e)通函；及(f) 代理人委任表格。
-
Please complete all your details clearly.
-
-
Any form with no signature or otherwise incorrectly completed will be void.
如在本表格未有簽署、或在其他方面填寫不正確，則本表格將會作廢。
-
The above instruction will apply to all future Corporate Communications to be sent to you until you notify otherwise by reasonable notice in writing to the Company's Branch Share Registrar and Transfer Office, Union Registrars Limited, at Suites 3301-04, 33/F., Two Chinachem Exchange Square, 338 King's Road, North Point, Hong Kong.
上述指示適用於將來發送予 閣下之所有公司通訊文件，直至 閣下發出合理書面通知予本公司之股份登記及過戶分處，聯合證券登記有限公司，地址為香港北角英皇道338號華懋 交易廣場2期33樓3301-04室，另作選擇為止。
-
For the avoidance of doubt, we do not accept any additional instructions on this Request Form.
為免存疑，任何在本申請表格上的額外指示，本公司將不予處理。
PERSONAL INFORMATION COLLECTION STATEMENT
收集個人資料聲明
Your supply of your personal data is on a voluntary basis for the purpose of receiving Current Corporate Communication and future Corporate Communications in the manner chosen (the "Purposes"). We may transfer your personal data to our agent, contractor, or third party service provider who provides administrative, computer and other services to us and to such parties who are authorised by law to request the information or are otherwise relevant for the Purposes and need to receive the information. Your personal data will be retained for such period as may be necessary to fulfil the Purposes. You have the right to request access to and/or correction of the relevant personal data in accordance with the provisions of the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance and any such request should be made in writing to Union Registrars Limited, at Suites 3301-04, 33/F., Two Chinachem Exchange Square, 338 King's Road, North Point, Hong Kong.
閣下是自願提供 閣下的個人資料，以用於處理就有關 閣下選擇的方式收取本次公司通訊及日後公司通訊（「該等用途」）。我們可能向為本公司提供行政、電腦及其他服務的代理 人、承辦商或第三者服務供應商，以及其他獲法例授權而要求取得有關資料的人士或其他與上述所列出的該等用途有關以及需要接收有關資料之人士提供 閣下的個人資料。 閣下所提 供的個人資料將就履行上述該等用途所需的時間保留。 閣下有權隨時按照《個人資料（私隱）條例》要求存取及更正相關個人資料。而有關要求均須以書面郵寄至聯合證券登記有限 公司，地址為香港北角英皇道338號華懋交易廣場2期33樓3301-04室。
閣下寄回此申請表格時，請將郵寄標籤剪貼於信封上。
如 在本 港投寄 毋須 貼上郵 票。
Please cut the mailing label and attach it to an envelope
to return this Request Form to us.
No postage is necessary if posted in Hong Kong.
郵寄標籤 MAILING LABEL
聯合 證 券登 記 有限 公 司 Union Registrars Limited
簡便回 郵 號碼 Freepost No. 20 EDO
香港 Hong Kong