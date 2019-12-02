China Chunlai Education : INSIDE INFORMATION (1) DELAY IN PUBLICATION OF THE 2019 ANNUAL RESULTS; (2) POSTPONEMENT OF BOARD MEETING; AND (3) SUSPENSION OF TRADING

The Board acknowledges that any delay in publishing the announcement in relation to the 2019 Annual Results will constitute non-compliance with rule 13.49(1) of the Listing Rules. The Company has been and will continue using its best endeavours to ensure that the announcement in relation to the 2019 Annual Results will be finalised, approved and published as soon as practicable.

Rule 13.49(3) of the Listing Rules provides that where an issuer is unable to issue its preliminary results in accordance with rules 13.49(1) and (2) of the Listing Rules, it must announce its results based on the financial results that have yet to be agreed with the auditor (so far as the information is available). The Board, after due and careful consideration, is of the view that it would not be appropriate for the Company to publish the unaudited management accounts of the Company for the 2019 Annual Results at this stage as it may not accurately reflect the financial performance and position of the Company.

The Company will make further announcement(s) to provide updates on the above matters as and when appropriate in accordance with the Listing Rules and the SFO.

POSTPONEMENT OF THE BOARD MEETING

As stated in the announcement of the Company dated 19 November 2019, a meeting of the Board (the "Board Meeting") for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, approving the announcement in relation to the 2019 Annual Results for publication (among others) was originally scheduled to be held on 29 November 2019. In light of the above reason of delay, the Board Meeting will be postponed.

The Company will publish further announcement(s) to inform the shareholders of the Company of the date of the Board Meeting to approve the announcement in relation to the 2019 Annual Results for publication as and when appropriate.

SUSPENSION OF TRADING

At the request of the Company, trading in the shares of the Company (the "Shares") on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") has been suspended with effect from 9:00 a.m. on 2 December 2019. Pursuant to rule 13.50 of the Listing Rules, the Stock Exchange will normally require suspension of trading in an issuer's securities if an issuer fails to publish periodic financial information in accordance with the Listing Rules, and the suspension will normally remain in force until the issuer publishes an announcement containing the requisite financial information. Accordingly, trading in the Shares on the Stock Exchange is currently expected to remain suspended until the publication of the announcement in relation to the 2019 Annual Results by the Company.

By Order of the Board of Directors

China Chunlai Education Group Co., Ltd.

Hou Junyu

Executive Director

Hong Kong, 2 December 2019

