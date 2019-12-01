Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

China Chunlai Education : TRADING SUSPENSION

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/01/2019 | 09:18pm EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA CHUNLAI EDUCATION GROUP CO., LTD.

中 國 春 來 教 育 集 團 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1969)

TRADING SUSPENSION

At the request of China Chunlai Education Group Co., Ltd. (中國春來教育集團有限公司) (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries and consolidated affiliated entities, the "Group"), trading in the Company's shares on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited has been suspended with effect from 9:00 a.m. on 2 December 2019 pending the release of an announcement relating to the annual results of the Group for the year ended 31 August 2019 by the Company.

By Order of the Board of Directors

China Chunlai Education Group Co., Ltd.

Hou Junyu

Executive Director

Hong Kong, 2 December 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Hou Junyu as executive Director and chief executive officer, Ms. Jiang Shuqin as executive Director, Mr. Hou Chunlai as non-executive Director and chairman, and Dr. Jin Xiaobin, Ms. Fok, Pui Ming Joanna and Mr. Lau, Tsz Man as independent non-executive Directors.

Disclaimer

China Chunlai Education Group Co. Ltd. published this content on 02 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2019 02:17:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:33pCNNC INTERNATIONAL : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the month ended 30th November, 2019
PU
10:31pGlobal Viola Market 2019-2023 | Increased Popularity of Live Events to Boost Market Growth | Technavio
BU
10:30pCAPTIVA VERDE LAND : Subsidiary Is in Discussions for 20 Year New Brunswick Cannabis Distribution and Retail Contract
EQ
10:30pCaptiva Verde Subsidiary Is in Discussions for 20 Year New Brunswick Cannabis Distribution and Retail Contract
NE
10:23pSOUTH32 : ASIC Form 484 cancellation of on-market buy-back shares
PU
10:19pCENTERRA GOLD : says two workers missing at Kumtor mine
RE
10:13pORION MINERALS : Expiry of Unlisted Options
PU
10:13pADX ENERGY : Funding for Romanian Appraisal and Development
PU
10:13pSHANGHAI REALWAY CAPITAL ASSETS MANAGEMENT : Monthly return of equity issuer on movements in securities for month ended 30 nov 2019
PU
10:10pAMERICAN EXPRESS : ' 10th Annual Small Business Saturday® Hits a Record High with an Estimated $19.6 Billion in Reported Spending
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S.-CHINA TRADE DEAL 'STALLED BECAUSE OF HONG KONG LEGISLATION': Axios
2BEIGENE : Energy From Waste
3HASTINGS TECHNOLOGY METALS LTD : Hastings Technology Metals Ltd Investor Presentation
4Delivery platforms boost restaurant profits in Europe - Uber Eats survey
5GALAXY RESOURCES LIMITED : GALAXY RESOURCES LIMITED : Announcement

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group