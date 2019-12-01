China Chunlai Education : TRADING SUSPENSION

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA CHUNLAI EDUCATION GROUP CO., LTD.

中 國 春 來 教 育 集 團 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1969)

TRADING SUSPENSION

At the request of China Chunlai Education Group Co., Ltd. (中國春來教育集團有限公司) (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries and consolidated affiliated entities, the "Group"), trading in the Company's shares on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited has been suspended with effect from 9:00 a.m. on 2 December 2019 pending the release of an announcement relating to the annual results of the Group for the year ended 31 August 2019 by the Company.

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Hou Junyu as executive Director and chief executive officer, Ms. Jiang Shuqin as executive Director, Mr. Hou Chunlai as non-executive Director and chairman, and Dr. Jin Xiaobin, Ms. Fok, Pui Ming Joanna and Mr. Lau, Tsz Man as independent non-executive Directors.