|
China City Infrastructure : Announcements and Notices -
03/21/2019 | 08:00pm EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 2349)
ANNOUNCEMENT OF ANNUAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
-
- Revenue from continuing operations is approximately HK$293,593,000 for the year, while approximately HK$628,890,000 was recorded in 2017, decreased by approximately 53.3%.
-
- Revenue from property development business is approximately HK$191,940,000 for the Current Year, a decrease of approximately 65.6% compared with the revenue of the same business of approximately HK$558,419,000 in 2017.
-
- The Group's investment properties recorded a fair value loss of approximately HK$28,863,000.
-
- During Current Year, the Group incurred one-off non-cash impairment loss on goodwill of property development business approximately HK$31,000,000.
-
- The Group's net loss for the year is approximately HK$176,350,000, decreased by 39.0% compared with approximately HK$289,222,000 was recorded in the year of 2017.
-
- As at 31 December 2018, the Group's total assets amounted to approximately HK$2,867,835,000.
ANNUAL RESULTS
The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of China City Infrastructure Group Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce the audited consolidated financial results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively refer to as the "Group") for the year ended 31 December 2018 (the "Current Year"), together with the comparative figures for previous financial year.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS
For the year ended 31 December 2018
|
2018
|
2017
|
NOTES
|
HK$'000
|
HK$'000
|
CONTINUING OPERATIONS
|
Revenue
|
3
|
293,593
|
628,890
|
Cost of sales
|
(171,382)
|
(539,756)
|
Gross profit
|
122,211
|
89,134
|
Fair value loss in respect of investment
|
properties revaluation
|
(28,863)
|
(56,992)
|
Gain on disposal of subsidiaries
|
7,644
|
96,661
|
Gain on disposal of an associate
|
-
|
19,800
|
Share of result of an associate
|
-
|
(4,318)
|
Share of result of a joint venture
|
(1,331)
|
-
|
Other operating income
|
49,504
|
17,958
|
Other operating expenses
|
(39,776)
|
(86,619)
|
Selling and distribution expenses
|
(54,301)
|
(58,139)
|
Administrative expenses
|
(84,381)
|
(122,330)
|
Finance costs
|
4
|
(138,824)
|
(185,553)
|
Loss before tax
|
(168,117)
|
(290,398)
|
Income tax (expense) credit
|
5
|
(8,233)
|
6,513
|
Loss for the year from continuing operations
|
6
|
(176,350)
|
(283,885)
|
2018
|
2017
|
NOTES
|
HK$'000
|
HK$'000
|
DISCONTINUED OPERATION
|
Loss for the year from discontinued operation
|
7
|
-
|
(5,337)
|
Loss for the year
|
(176,350)
|
(289,222)
|
Loss attributable to:
|
Owners of the Company
|
- Loss from continuing operations
|
(174,883)
|
(282,229)
|
- Loss from discontinued operation
|
-
|
(4,686)
|
(174,883)
|
(286,915)
|
Non-controlling interests
|
- Loss from continuing operations
|
(1,467)
|
(1,656)
|
- Loss from discontinued operation
|
-
|
(651)
|
(1,467)
|
(2,307)
|
(176,350)
|
(289,222)
|
Loss per share
|
9
|
HK cents
|
HK cents
|
From continuing and discontinued operations
|
- Basic
|
(5.67)
|
(10.80)
|
- Diluted
|
(5.67)
|
(10.80)
|
From continuing operations
|
- Basic
|
(5.67)
|
(10.62)
|
- Diluted
|
(5.67)
|
(10.62)
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
For the year ended 31 December 2018
|
2018
|
2017
|
HK$'000
|
HK$'000
|
Loss for the year
|
(176,350)
|
(289,222)
|
Other comprehensive (expenses) income for the year:
|
Items that are reclassified or may be reclassified
|
subsequently to profit or loss:
|
Exchange differences arising on translation of
|
foreign operations
|
(68,241)
|
79,033
|
Release of translation reserve upon disposal of subsidiaries
|
(5,065)
|
(12,903)
|
Release of translation reserve upon deregistration of
|
subsidiaries
|
-
|
9,671
|
Release of translation reserve upon disposal of an associate
|
-
|
(454)
|
Share of translation reserve of a joint venture
|
(188)
|
-
|
Other comprehensive (expense) income for the year
|
(net of tax)
|
(73,494)
|
75,347
|
Total comprehensive expenses for the year (net of tax)
|
(249,844)
|
(213,875)
|
Total comprehensive expenses attributable to:
|
Owners of the Company
|
(251,141)
|
(211,772)
|
Non-controlling interests
|
1,297
|
(2,103)
|
(249,844)
|
(213,875)
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
At 31 December 2018
|
2018
|
2017
|
NOTES
|
HK$'000
|
HK$'000
|
ASSETS
|
Non-current assets
|
Property, plant and equipment
|
1,924
|
18,231
|
Investment properties
|
1,988,636
|
2,100,000
|
Goodwill
|
48,605
|
79,605
|
Interest in a joint venture
|
2,139
|
-
|
2,041,304
|
2,197,836
|
Current assets
|
Inventories
|
136
|
380
|
Inventory of properties
|
393,484
|
1,285,390
|
Trade and other receivables
|
10
|
382,931
|
460,153
|
Bank balances and cash
|
49,980
|
64,501
|
826,531
|
1,810,424
|
TOTAL ASSETS
|
2,867,835
|
4,008,260
|
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
|
EQUITY
|
Capital and reserves
|
Share capital
|
308,228
|
308,228
|
Reserves
|
953,135
|
1,204,276
|
Equity attributable to owners of the Company
|
1,261,363
|
1,512,504
|
Non-controlling interests
|
-
|
99,830
|
TOTAL EQUITY
|
1,261,363
|
1,612,334
Disclaimer
China City Infrastructure Group Ltd. published this content on 22 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 March 2019 23:59:02 UTC
|
|