China City Infrastructure : Announcements and Notices

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2349)

ANNOUNCEMENT OF ANNUAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

- Revenue from continuing operations is approximately HK$293,593,000 for the year, while approximately HK$628,890,000 was recorded in 2017, decreased by approximately 53.3%.

- Revenue from property development business is approximately HK$191,940,000 for the Current Year, a decrease of approximately 65.6% compared with the revenue of the same business of approximately HK$558,419,000 in 2017.

- The Group's investment properties recorded a fair value loss of approximately HK$28,863,000.

- During Current Year, the Group incurred one-off non-cash impairment loss on goodwill of property development business approximately HK$31,000,000.

- The Group's net loss for the year is approximately HK$176,350,000, decreased by 39.0% compared with approximately HK$289,222,000 was recorded in the year of 2017.

- As at 31 December 2018, the Group's total assets amounted to approximately HK$2,867,835,000.

ANNUAL RESULTS

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of China City Infrastructure Group Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce the audited consolidated financial results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively refer to as the "Group") for the year ended 31 December 2018 (the "Current Year"), together with the comparative figures for previous financial year.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS

For the year ended 31 December 2018

2018 2017 NOTES HK$'000 HK$'000 CONTINUING OPERATIONS Revenue 3 293,593 628,890 Cost of sales (171,382) (539,756) Gross profit 122,211 89,134 Fair value loss in respect of investment properties revaluation (28,863) (56,992) Gain on disposal of subsidiaries 7,644 96,661 Gain on disposal of an associate - 19,800 Share of result of an associate - (4,318) Share of result of a joint venture (1,331) - Other operating income 49,504 17,958 Other operating expenses (39,776) (86,619) Selling and distribution expenses (54,301) (58,139) Administrative expenses (84,381) (122,330) Finance costs 4 (138,824) (185,553) Loss before tax (168,117) (290,398) Income tax (expense) credit 5 (8,233) 6,513 Loss for the year from continuing operations 6 (176,350) (283,885)

2018 2017 NOTES HK$'000 HK$'000 DISCONTINUED OPERATION Loss for the year from discontinued operation 7 - (5,337) Loss for the year (176,350) (289,222) Loss attributable to: Owners of the Company - Loss from continuing operations (174,883) (282,229) - Loss from discontinued operation - (4,686) (174,883) (286,915) Non-controlling interests - Loss from continuing operations (1,467) (1,656) - Loss from discontinued operation - (651) (1,467) (2,307) (176,350) (289,222) Loss per share 9 HK cents HK cents From continuing and discontinued operations - Basic (5.67) (10.80) - Diluted (5.67) (10.80) From continuing operations - Basic (5.67) (10.62) - Diluted (5.67) (10.62)

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

For the year ended 31 December 2018

2018 2017 HK$'000 HK$'000 Loss for the year (176,350) (289,222) Other comprehensive (expenses) income for the year: Items that are reclassified or may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss: Exchange differences arising on translation of foreign operations (68,241) 79,033 Release of translation reserve upon disposal of subsidiaries (5,065) (12,903) Release of translation reserve upon deregistration of subsidiaries - 9,671 Release of translation reserve upon disposal of an associate - (454) Share of translation reserve of a joint venture (188) - Other comprehensive (expense) income for the year (net of tax) (73,494) 75,347 Total comprehensive expenses for the year (net of tax) (249,844) (213,875) Total comprehensive expenses attributable to: Owners of the Company (251,141) (211,772) Non-controlling interests 1,297 (2,103) (249,844) (213,875)

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

At 31 December 2018