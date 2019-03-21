China City Infrastructure : Announcements and Notices

Log in
03/21/2019 | 08:00pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2349)

ANNOUNCEMENT OF ANNUAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

  • - Revenue from continuing operations is approximately HK$293,593,000 for the year, while approximately HK$628,890,000 was recorded in 2017, decreased by approximately 53.3%.

  • - Revenue from property development business is approximately HK$191,940,000 for the Current Year, a decrease of approximately 65.6% compared with the revenue of the same business of approximately HK$558,419,000 in 2017.

  • - The Group's investment properties recorded a fair value loss of approximately HK$28,863,000.

  • - During Current Year, the Group incurred one-off non-cash impairment loss on goodwill of property development business approximately HK$31,000,000.

  • - The Group's net loss for the year is approximately HK$176,350,000, decreased by 39.0% compared with approximately HK$289,222,000 was recorded in the year of 2017.

  • - As at 31 December 2018, the Group's total assets amounted to approximately HK$2,867,835,000.

ANNUAL RESULTS

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of China City Infrastructure Group Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce the audited consolidated financial results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively refer to as the "Group") for the year ended 31 December 2018 (the "Current Year"), together with the comparative figures for previous financial year.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS

For the year ended 31 December 2018

2018

2017

NOTES

HK$'000

HK$'000

CONTINUING OPERATIONS

Revenue

3

293,593

628,890

Cost of sales

(171,382)

(539,756)

Gross profit

122,211

89,134

Fair value loss in respect of investment

properties revaluation

(28,863)

(56,992)

Gain on disposal of subsidiaries

7,644

96,661

Gain on disposal of an associate

-

19,800

Share of result of an associate

-

(4,318)

Share of result of a joint venture

(1,331)

-

Other operating income

49,504

17,958

Other operating expenses

(39,776)

(86,619)

Selling and distribution expenses

(54,301)

(58,139)

Administrative expenses

(84,381)

(122,330)

Finance costs

4

(138,824)

(185,553)

Loss before tax

(168,117)

(290,398)

Income tax (expense) credit

5

(8,233)

6,513

Loss for the year from continuing operations

6

(176,350)

(283,885)

2018

2017

NOTES

HK$'000

HK$'000

DISCONTINUED OPERATION

Loss for the year from discontinued operation

7

-

(5,337)

Loss for the year

(176,350)

(289,222)

Loss attributable to:

Owners of the Company

- Loss from continuing operations

(174,883)

(282,229)

- Loss from discontinued operation

-

(4,686)

(174,883)

(286,915)

Non-controlling interests

- Loss from continuing operations

(1,467)

(1,656)

- Loss from discontinued operation

-

(651)

(1,467)

(2,307)

(176,350)

(289,222)

Loss per share

9

HK cents

HK cents

From continuing and discontinued operations

- Basic

(5.67)

(10.80)

- Diluted

(5.67)

(10.80)

From continuing operations

- Basic

(5.67)

(10.62)

- Diluted

(5.67)

(10.62)

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

For the year ended 31 December 2018

2018

2017

HK$'000

HK$'000

Loss for the year

(176,350)

(289,222)

Other comprehensive (expenses) income for the year:

Items that are reclassified or may be reclassified

subsequently to profit or loss:

Exchange differences arising on translation of

foreign operations

(68,241)

79,033

Release of translation reserve upon disposal of subsidiaries

(5,065)

(12,903)

Release of translation reserve upon deregistration of

subsidiaries

-

9,671

Release of translation reserve upon disposal of an associate

-

(454)

Share of translation reserve of a joint venture

(188)

-

Other comprehensive (expense) income for the year

(net of tax)

(73,494)

75,347

Total comprehensive expenses for the year (net of tax)

(249,844)

(213,875)

Total comprehensive expenses attributable to:

Owners of the Company

(251,141)

(211,772)

Non-controlling interests

1,297

(2,103)

(249,844)

(213,875)

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

At 31 December 2018

2018

2017

NOTES

HK$'000

HK$'000

ASSETS

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

1,924

18,231

Investment properties

1,988,636

2,100,000

Goodwill

48,605

79,605

Interest in a joint venture

2,139

-

2,041,304

2,197,836

Current assets

Inventories

136

380

Inventory of properties

393,484

1,285,390

Trade and other receivables

10

382,931

460,153

Bank balances and cash

49,980

64,501

826,531

1,810,424

TOTAL ASSETS

2,867,835

4,008,260

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

EQUITY

Capital and reserves

Share capital

308,228

308,228

Reserves

953,135

1,204,276

Equity attributable to owners of the Company

1,261,363

1,512,504

Non-controlling interests

-

99,830

TOTAL EQUITY

1,261,363

1,612,334

Disclaimer

China City Infrastructure Group Ltd. published this content on 22 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 March 2019 23:59:02 UTC
