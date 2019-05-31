China City Infrastructure : Announcements and Notices

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 2349)
MAJOR TRANSACTION
INVOLVING ACQUISITION OF THE
ENTIRE EQUITY INTERESTS OF
PRECIOUS PALACE ENTERPRISES LIMITED
FURTHER DELAY IN DESPATCH OF CIRCULAR
Reference is made to (i) the announcement (the "Announcement") of China City Infrastructure Group Limited (the "Company") dated 3 January 2019 in relation to the major transaction involving the Acquisition under the conditional Sale and Purchase Agreement; (ii) the announcement of the Company dated 24 January 2019 in relation to the delay in despatch of circular relating to the aforesaid transaction (the "Circular"); (iii) the announcement of the Company dated 28 February 2019 in relation to the further delay in despatch of circular;
-
the announcement of the Company dated 29 March 2019 in relation to the further delay in despatch of circular; and (v) the announcement of the Company dated 30 April 2019 in relation to the further delay in despatch of circular. Capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement unless otherwise specified.
As disclosed in the Announcement dated 30 April 2019, the despatch date of the Circular is expected to be delayed to a date falling on or before 31 May 2019.
1
As additional time is required by the Company to prepare and finalise certain information for inclusion in the Circular, the despatch date of the Circular is expected to be further delayed to a date falling on or before 30 June 2019.
By Order of the Board
China City Infrastructure Group Limited
Li Chao Bo
Chairman
Hong Kong, 31 May 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Li Chao Bo (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer) and Mr. Ji Jiaming as executive Directors; Mr. Zhang Guiqing as non-executive Director; and Mr. Wang Jian, Mr. Ng Chi Ho, Dennis and Mr. Ji Yehong as independent non-executive Directors.
2
Disclaimer
China City Infrastructure Group Ltd. published this content on 31 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2019 10:23:04 UTC