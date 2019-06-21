China City Infrastructure : Announcements and Notices

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2349)

NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that an extraordinary general meeting (the "Meeting") of China City Infrastructure Group Limited (the "Company") will be held at Suite 6208, 62nd Floor, Central Plaza, 18 Harbour Road, Wanchai, Hong Kong on Tuesday, 9 July 2019 at 11:00 a.m. for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, passing with or without amendments, the following resolution of the Company:

ORDINARY RESOLUTION

"THAT

the conditional sale and purchase agreement dated 3 January 2019 (the " Sale and Purchase Agreement ") entered into among Green City Development Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, as the purchaser (the " Purchaser "), Sky Climber Development Limited as the vendor (the " Vendor "), the Company as purchaser guarantor and 楊智雄 (Yang Zhixiong)* as vendor guarantor (the " Vendor Guarantor ") in relation to, among other things, the sale and purchase of the 50,000 shares in the issued share capital of Precious Palace Enterprises Limited (the " Target Company "), which represents the entire issued share capital of the Target Company and the transactions contemplated thereunder be and are ratified, confirmed and approved and any directors of the Company (the " Directors ") be and are hereby authorised to do all such acts and things and execute all such documents which they consider necessary, desirable or expedient for the implementation of and give effect to the Sale and Purchase Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder (including but not limited to the issue of the Convertible bonds (as defined below) and the Promissory Note (as defined below));

