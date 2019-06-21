Log in
News : Companies
China City Infrastructure : Circulars -

06/21/2019 | 01:15pm EDT

THIS CIRCULAR IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION

If you are in any doubt as to any aspect of this circular or as to the action to be taken, you should consult your stockbroker, or other licensed securities dealer, bank manager, solicitors, professional accountant or other professional adviser.

If you have sold or transferred all your shares in China City Infrastructure Group Limited (the ''Company''), you should at once hand this circular and accompanying form of proxy to the purchaser or transferee, or to the bank, stockbroker or other agent through whom the sale or transfer was effected for transmission to the purchaser or transferee.

This circular is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for the securities.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this circular, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any losses howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this circular.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2349)

MAJOR TRANSACTION INVOLVING ACQUISITION OF

THE ENTIRE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF PRECIOUS PALACE ENTERPRISES LIMITED AND

NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

Financial Advisor to the Vendor

A notice convening an extraordinary general meeting of the Company to be held at Suite 6208, 62nd Floor, Central Plaza, 18 Harbour Road, Wanchai, Hong Kong on Tuesday, 9 July 2019 at 11:00 a.m. is set out on pages EGM-1 to EGM-4 of this circular. A form of proxy for use at the extraordinary general meeting is enclosed with this circular, which is also published on the websites of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (www.hkexnews.hk) and the Company.

Whether or not you are able to attend the extraordinary general meeting, you are advised to read the notice and to complete and return the form of proxy, in accordance with the instructions printed thereon and return it to the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Tricor Tengis Limited at Level 22, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong as soon as possible and in any event not later than 48 hours before the time fixed for holding the extraordinary general meeting or any adjournment thereof. Completion and return of the form of proxy will not preclude you from attending and voting in person at the extraordinary general meeting or any adjournment thereof should you so wish.

21 June 2019

CONTENTS

Pages

Definitions . . . . .

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1

Letter from the Board . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

5

Appendix I

- Financial Information of the Group . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

I-1

Appendix II

- Financial Information of the Target Group . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

II-1

Appendix III

- Financial Information of the Project Group . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

III-1

Appendix IV

- Management discussion and analysis of

the Target Group and the Project Group . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

IV-1

Appendix V

- Unaudited pro forma financial information of

the Enlarged Group . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

V-1

Appendix VI

- Valuation of the Properties . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

VI-1

Appendix VII

- General Information . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

VII-1

Notice of EGM .

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

EGM-1

- i -

DEFINITIONS

In this circular, unless the context otherwise requires, the following expressions shall have the following meanings when used herein:

''Acquisition''

the acquisition by the Purchaser of the Sale Shares subject

to and upon the terms and conditions of the Sale and

Purchase Agreement

''associates''

has the meaning ascribed to this term under the Listing

Rules

''Board''

the board of Directors

''Business Day''

any day (not being Saturdays, Sunday or public holidays)

on which licensed banks are generally open for business in

Hong Kong throughout their normal business hours

''Company''

China City Infrastructure Group Limited, a company

incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability

and the issued Shares of which are listed on the Stock

Exchange

''Completion''

completion of the Acquisition pursuant to the terms and

conditions of the Sale and Purchase Agreement

''connected persons''

has the meaning ascribed to this term under the Listing

Rules

''Conversion Price''

initially at HK$0.50 (subject to adjustments) per

Conversion Share

''Conversion Rights''

the rights attached to the Convertible Bonds to convert the

principal amount (or any part(s) thereof) of the Convertible

Bonds into Conversion Shares

''Conversion Shares''

the Shares to be allotted and issued by the Company under

the Convertible Bonds upon exercise of the Conversion

Rights

- 1 -

DEFINITIONS

''Convertible Bonds''

the 3-year with interest of 3% per annum unlisted

convertible bonds of an aggregate principal amount of

HK$431,500,000 to be issued by the Company to the

Vendor (or as it may direct) to settle part of the

consideration payable by the Purchaser under the Sale and

Purchase Agreement and the bondholder shall have the

Conversion Rights to convert any outstanding principal

amount of the Convertible Bonds into the Conversion

Shares at an initial Conversion Price of HK$0.50 (subject

to adjustments) per Conversion Share for the period from

the date of issuance to the maturity date of the Convertible

Bonds

''Director(s)''

director(s) of the Company

''EGM''

the extraordinary general meeting of the Company to be

held and convened for the purpose of approving the

Acquisition and the transactions contemplated thereunder

''Enlarged Group''

the Group enlarged as a result of the Acquisition

''Group''

the Company and its subsidiaries

''Hong Kong''

Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the PRC

''Hong Kong Subsidiary''

鳳珍企業有限公司 (Mimiro Industrial Co. Limited), a

company incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability

and a wholly owned subsidiary of the Target Company

''Independent Third Party(ies)''

any person(s) or company(ies) and their respective ultimate

beneficial owner(s) whom, to the best of the Directors'

knowledge, information and belief having made all

reasonable enquiries, are third parties independent of the

Company and its connected persons in accordance with the

Listing Rules

''Latest Practicable Date''

20 June 2019, being the latest practicable date prior to the

printing of this circular for the purpose of ascertaining

certain information contained herein

''Listing Rules''

the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock

Exchange

''PRC''

the People's Republic of China

- 2 -

DEFINITIONS

''PRC Subsidiary''

鳳珍實業發展（深圳）有限公司 (Fengzhen Industrial

Development (Shenzhen) Co. Limited)*, a company

established in the PRC and a wholly owned subsidiary of

the Hong Kong Subsidiary

''Project Group''

Hong Kong Subsidiary and PRC Subsidiary

''Promissory Note''

the 3-year unlisted promissory note with an interest of 3%

per annum in an aggregate principal amount of

HK$363,500,000 to be issued by the Company to the

Vendor (or as it may direct) to settle part of the

consideration payable by the Purchaser under the Sale and

Purchase Agreement

''Properties''

the properties owned by the Target Group in Shenzhen, the

PRC with total construction area of approximately

36,875.72 square meters

''Purchaser''

Green City Development Limited, being a wholly owned

subsidiary of the Company

''Sale and Purchase Agreement''

the conditional sale and purchase agreement dated 3

January 2019 and entered into among the Vendor, the

Vendor Guarantor, the Company and the Purchaser for the

sale and purchase of the Sale Shares

''Sale Shares''

50,000 shares of US$1.00 each in the issued share capital

of the Target Company, representing the entire issued share

capital of the Target Company, which are fully paid up or

credited as fully paid and are beneficially owned by the

Vendor

''SFO''

Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571, the Laws

of Hong Kong)

''Share(s)''

ordinary share(s) of HK$0.10 each in the share capital of

the Company

''Shareholder(s)''

holder(s) of the Share(s)

''sq m''

square meter(s)

''Stock Exchange''

The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited

- 3 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

China City Infrastructure Group Ltd. published this content on 21 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2019 17:14:16 UTC
