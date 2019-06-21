China City Infrastructure : Proxy Forms

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2349)

PROXY FORM FOR EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING (THE ''MEETING'') OF

THE COMPANY TO BE HELD ON 9 JULY 2019 (OR ANY ADJOURNMENT THEREOF)

I/We (note a)

of

being the registered holder(s) of (note b) Shares of HK$0.1 each of the share capital of China City Infrastructure Group Limited (the ''Company'') hereby appoint the Chairman of the Meeting or of

as my/our proxy (note c) at the Meeting to be held at Suite 6208, 62nd Floor, Central Plaza, 18 Harbour Road, Wanchai, Hong Kong on Tuesday, 9 July 2019 at 11:00 a.m. or at any adjournment thereof and to vote on my/our behalf as directed below.

Please make a mark ✓ in the appropriate boxes to indicate how you wish your vote(s) to be cast (note d).

ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS FOR AGAINST

To approve, ratify and confirm the Sale and Purchase Agreement (as defined in the circular of the Company dated 21 June 2019) and the transactions contemplated thereunder and authorise any one director of the Company to execute any other documents, instruments and agreements and to do any such acts or things deemed by him to be incidental to, ancillary to or in connection with the matters contemplated in the Sale and Purchase Agreement, including but not limited to the issue of the Promissory Notes and the Convertible Bonds (as defined in the circular of the Company dated 21 June 2019) .

Dated this day of 2019 Signature(s) (notes e, f, g,h and i)

Notes: