China Cloud Copper : CHANGE OF COMPOSITION OF BOARD OF COMMITTEE MEMBERS

11/21/2019 | 09:31am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA CLOUD COPPER COMPANY LIMITED

中 國 雲 銅 股 份 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 33)

CHANGE OF COMPOSITION OF

BOARD OF COMMITTEE MEMBERS

The Board announces that, with effect from 21 November 2019:

  1. Mr. Wang Jun Sheng was removed as a member and chairman of Nomination Committee, and Ms. Cheung Kwan was appointed a member and chairlady of the Nomination Committee instead; and
  2. Mr. Wang Jun Sheng was removed as a member and the chairman of the Remuneration Committee, and Mr. Wang Dayong was appointed as a member and chairman of the Remuneration Committee instead.

CHANGE OF COMPOSITION OF NOMINATION COMMITTEE

The board of directors (the "Board") of China Cloud Copper Company Limited (the "Company") announces that Mr. Wang Jun Sheng was removed as a member and chairman of Nomination Committee, and his duties are taken up by Ms. Cheung Kwan instead.

CHANGE OF COMPOSITION OF REMUNERATION COMMITTEE

Again, the Board of the Company announces that Mr. Wang Jun Sheng was removed as a member and the Chairman of the Remuneration Committee, and his duties are taken up by Mr. Wang Dayong instead.

REASON FOR CHANGES THE COMPOSITION OF NOMINATION & REMUNERATION COMMITTEES

The Board announces that changing the existing composition of both committees are for the benefits of the Company as a whole.

By order of the Board

China Cloud Copper Company Limited

Cheung Kwan

Chairlady and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 21 November 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises four executive Directors, namely Ms. Cheung Kwan, Mr. Li Junheng, Mr. Sun Yu and Ms. Zhao Hong Mei; two non-executive Directors, namely Mr. Wang Dayong and Mr. Li Xin and three independent non-executive Directors, namely Mr. Anthony Espina, Ms. Jin Xin, and Mr. Wang Jun Sheng.

Disclaimer

China Cloud Copper Co. Ltd. published this content on 21 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 November 2019 14:30:02 UTC
0
