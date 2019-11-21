China Cloud Copper : CHANGE OF COMPOSITION OF BOARD OF COMMITTEE MEMBERS

CHANGE OF COMPOSITION OF REMUNERATION COMMITTEE

Again, the Board of the Company announces that Mr. Wang Jun Sheng was removed as a member and the Chairman of the Remuneration Committee, and his duties are taken up by Mr. Wang Dayong instead.

REASON FOR CHANGES THE COMPOSITION OF NOMINATION & REMUNERATION COMMITTEES

The Board announces that changing the existing composition of both committees are for the benefits of the Company as a whole.

By order of the Board

China Cloud Copper Company Limited

Cheung Kwan

Chairlady and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 21 November 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises four executive Directors, namely Ms. Cheung Kwan, Mr. Li Junheng, Mr. Sun Yu and Ms. Zhao Hong Mei; two non-executive Directors, namely Mr. Wang Dayong and Mr. Li Xin and three independent non-executive Directors, namely Mr. Anthony Espina, Ms. Jin Xin, and Mr. Wang Jun Sheng.