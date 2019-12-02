China Cloud Copper : CHANGE OF PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS IN HONG KONG

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA CLOUD COPPER COMPANY LIMITED

中 國 雲 銅 股 份 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 33)

CHANGE OF PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS

IN HONG KONG

The board of directors (the "Board") of China Cloud Copper Company Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that principal place of business of the Company in Hong Kong has been changed to Flat A, 23/F, Block A, Billion Centre, 1 Wang Kwong Road, Kowloon Bay, Kowloon, Hong Kong with effect from 2 December 2019.

