China Cloud Copper : CHANGE OF PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS IN HONG KONG

CHANGE OF PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS IN HONG KONG

0
12/02/2019 | 05:45am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA CLOUD COPPER COMPANY LIMITED

中 國 雲 銅 股 份 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 33)

CHANGE OF PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS

IN HONG KONG

The board of directors (the "Board") of China Cloud Copper Company Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that principal place of business of the Company in Hong Kong has been changed to Flat A, 23/F, Block A, Billion Centre, 1 Wang Kwong Road, Kowloon Bay, Kowloon, Hong Kong with effect from 2 December 2019.

By Order of the Board of

China Cloud Copper Company Limited

Cheung Kwan

Chairlady and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 2 December 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises four executive Directors, namely Ms. Cheung Kwan, Mr. Li Junheng, Mr. Sun Yu and Ms. Zhao Hong Mei; two non-executive Directors, Mr. Wang Dayong and Mr. Li Xin and three independent non-executive Directors, namely Mr. Anthony Espina, Ms. Jin Xin and Mr. Wang Jun Sheng.

Disclaimer

China Cloud Copper Co. Ltd. published this content on 02 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2019 10:44:00 UTC
