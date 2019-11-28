Log in
China Cloud Copper : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING IN RELATION TO PROPOSED ACQUISITION

11/28/2019 | 05:58am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA CLOUD COPPER COMPANY LIMITED

中 國 雲 銅 股 份 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 33)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING

IN RELATION TO PROPOSED ACQUISITION

The board of directors (the "Board") of the Company is pleased to announce that on 28 November 2019 (after trading hours), the Company entered into a non-legal binding memorandum of understanding (the "MOU") with Panasia Impex Pte Ltd (the "Vendor"), an independent third party, pursuant to which, the Vendor proposed to sell and the Company proposed to acquire 50% issued share capital of LLP "KAZMEAL" (the "Target Company") (the "Proposed Acquisition").

The Target Company is a fodder processing enterprise in Kazakhstan established under the laws of Kazakhstan. Its processing factory is located in North Kazakhstan Region, Kazakhstan. The Target Company has an area of 12,850 square meters and comprises a powdery mixed fodder production line with capacity of 360,000 tons/year, a finished product packaging line with capacity of 360,000 tons/year, a vehicle offloading facility with capacity of 360,000 tons/year, a rail loading system with capacity of 360,000 tons/year, as well as plants, central control rooms, offices, laboratories, vehicle repairing weighbridge room and other facilities, which are connected for trial operation.

1

Kazakhstan is an important food producer and exporter in Central Asia. North Kazakhstan Region is one of the three largest agricultural regions in Kazakhstan, and a major wheat producing region in Kazakhstan. The fodder wheat used by the Target Company is sourced directly from the local farms and the oil meal for additive is sourced directly from the local cooking oil processing plants. The 360,000 tons/year of (fodder) products produced by the Target Company were all sold to China. The sales agents were 西安瑞華糧油食品進出口有 限公司 (Xi'an Ruihua Cooking Oil and Food Import and Export Company Limited*) under 陝 西糧食農業集團(Shaanxi Food and Agriculture Group*) and CCIC Commercial & Trading (Beijing) Co., Ltd.

The Target Company commenced production on 1 November 2019. China and Kazakhstan entered into an agreement on 4 November 2019 in relation to the export of relevant products to China. On 21 November 2019, the General Administration of Customs of China issued Notice no. 179 "Notice on Inspection and Quarantine Requirements for Wheat Flour for Fodder from Kazakhstan" which officially permits the export of relevant products to China. The Target Company was also included in the list of production and processing enterprises of wheat flour for fodder exported to China in Kazakhstan.

The Company believes that the signing of the MOU will expand the business development opportunities of the Company in Kazakhstan, which is not only in line with the national strategies under the "Belt and Road Initiative", but also the strategic benefits of the Company.

The Company and the Vendor will carry out further negotiation. Subject to the Company being satisfied with the due diligence results of the Target Company, the Company and the Vendor shall enter into a formal sale and purchase agreement (the "Formal Agreement") within 120 days from the date of signing of the MOU. The Company will make further announcement in due course if the Formal Agreement is entered into and the Proposed Acquisition takes place.

By Order of the Board

China Cloud Copper Company Limited

Cheung Kwan

Chairlady and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 28 November 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises four executive Directors, namely Ms. Cheung Kwan, Mr. Li Junheng, Mr. Sun Yu and Ms. Zhao Hong Mei; two non-executive Directors, namely Mr. Wang Dayong and Mr. Li Xin and three independent non-executive Directors, namely Mr. Anthony Espina, Ms. Jin Xin and Mr. Wang Jun Sheng.

  • For identification purpose only

2

Disclaimer

China Cloud Copper Co. Ltd. published this content on 28 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 November 2019 10:57:06 UTC
