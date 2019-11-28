China Cloud Copper : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING IN RELATION TO PROPOSED ACQUISITION

Kazakhstan is an important food producer and exporter in Central Asia. North Kazakhstan Region is one of the three largest agricultural regions in Kazakhstan, and a major wheat producing region in Kazakhstan. The fodder wheat used by the Target Company is sourced directly from the local farms and the oil meal for additive is sourced directly from the local cooking oil processing plants. The 360,000 tons/year of (fodder) products produced by the Target Company were all sold to China. The sales agents were 西安瑞華糧油食品進出口有 限公司 (Xi'an Ruihua Cooking Oil and Food Import and Export Company Limited*) under 陝 西糧食農業集團(Shaanxi Food and Agriculture Group*) and CCIC Commercial & Trading (Beijing) Co., Ltd.

The Target Company commenced production on 1 November 2019. China and Kazakhstan entered into an agreement on 4 November 2019 in relation to the export of relevant products to China. On 21 November 2019, the General Administration of Customs of China issued Notice no. 179 "Notice on Inspection and Quarantine Requirements for Wheat Flour for Fodder from Kazakhstan" which officially permits the export of relevant products to China. The Target Company was also included in the list of production and processing enterprises of wheat flour for fodder exported to China in Kazakhstan.

The Company believes that the signing of the MOU will expand the business development opportunities of the Company in Kazakhstan, which is not only in line with the national strategies under the "Belt and Road Initiative", but also the strategic benefits of the Company.

The Company and the Vendor will carry out further negotiation. Subject to the Company being satisfied with the due diligence results of the Target Company, the Company and the Vendor shall enter into a formal sale and purchase agreement (the "Formal Agreement") within 120 days from the date of signing of the MOU. The Company will make further announcement in due course if the Formal Agreement is entered into and the Proposed Acquisition takes place.

