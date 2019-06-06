China Commerce Sugar Industry : Our Company Participated in the World Sugar Industry Seminar

On May 25th, Deputy General Manager Yang Liu of our company was invited to participate in the World Sugar Industry Seminar hosted by China Sugar Association and Sugar Industry Development Office of Guangxi. With the theme of 'World Sugar Industry in Great Change', the conference invited international sugar industry-related organizations to discuss global hotspot issues such as the world sugar industry pattern, sugar and health, production status and policy measures of major sugar producing countries. The conference gathered representatives from experts and scholars from around the world, sugar industry organizations and domestic and foreign sugar production and trade related enterprises.

At the conference, Zhiren Jia, chairman of the China Sugar Association, first introduced the development status and trends of China´s sugar industry. Later, the foreign guests, such as the International Sugar Industry Organization and the World Sugar Research Organization, made speeches on the 'World Sugar Industry Status and Future Development', 'Sugar and Health Science Status', 'Global Sweetener Market Status and Development Prospects'.

At the meeting, the delegates discussed how to promote the transformation and upgrading of the industry and the idea of a new pattern for the development of the world sugar industry. At this seminar, our company communicated with the global sugar industry peers, made suggestions for the conference and China´s sugar industry development, and actively contributed to the development of China and the world sugar industry. This meeting also created a good condition for our company to implement the ' The Belt and Road' development concept, based on domestic and international, and implement the strategy of going global.