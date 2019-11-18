China Commerce Sugar Industry : Our Company Was Invited to Participate in the 2019/20 Sugar Produc...

Our Company Was Invited to Participate in the 2019/20 Sugar Production Period Conference

From November 1st to 2nd, the '2019/20 Year Sugar Production Period National Sugar Production and Marketing Conference and National Sugar and Molasses Alcohol Ordering Conference' was held in Kunming, Yunnan. Heads of relevant departments and bureaus of state ministries and commissions, relevant leaders of China Sugar Association, director of the Department in charge of sugar industry of the major sugar producing provinces (regions), representatives of sugar enterprises, scientific research institutes and some media attended the meeting. Our general manager Shujuan Cheng and vice general manager Yang Liu were invited to attend the meeting.

At the meeting, the leaders of the relevant ministries reviewed the operation of the sugar industry in the 2018/19 sugar period, and put forward opinions on the sugar production during the new sugar period, the transformation and upgrading of the sugar industry, the import policy, the implementation of sugar protection measures, and the fight against sugar smuggling. The meeting commended Deng Yi, chairman of the Yunnan Sugar Association, who made important contributions to the fight against smuggling, and commended the relevant units that made outstanding contributions. The responsible comrades of the sugar-producing provinces (districts) of the main sugar-producing provinces informed the conference of the production and sales of sugar in the provinces (districts) where the sugar-making period was in 2018/19, the expected production and sales of sugar in the 2019/20 sugar-making period, and put forward opinions and suggestions on national macro-control and local government work.

Through this meeting, our company learned about the current global sugar supply and demand situation and the operation of the food industry, and negotiated with other peers and cooperative enterprises to strengthened the links and cooperation in production, sales, supply and demand. It provided reliable information support for the production and operation task plan of our 2019/20 sugar-making sugar plate.