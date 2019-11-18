Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

China Commerce Sugar Industry : Our Company Was Invited to Participate in the 2019/20 Sugar Produc...

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/18/2019 | 09:35pm EST

Our Company Was Invited to Participate in the 2019/20 Sugar Production Period Conference

From November 1st to 2nd, the '2019/20 Year Sugar Production Period National Sugar Production and Marketing Conference and National Sugar and Molasses Alcohol Ordering Conference' was held in Kunming, Yunnan. Heads of relevant departments and bureaus of state ministries and commissions, relevant leaders of China Sugar Association, director of the Department in charge of sugar industry of the major sugar producing provinces (regions), representatives of sugar enterprises, scientific research institutes and some media attended the meeting. Our general manager Shujuan Cheng and vice general manager Yang Liu were invited to attend the meeting.

At the meeting, the leaders of the relevant ministries reviewed the operation of the sugar industry in the 2018/19 sugar period, and put forward opinions on the sugar production during the new sugar period, the transformation and upgrading of the sugar industry, the import policy, the implementation of sugar protection measures, and the fight against sugar smuggling. The meeting commended Deng Yi, chairman of the Yunnan Sugar Association, who made important contributions to the fight against smuggling, and commended the relevant units that made outstanding contributions. The responsible comrades of the sugar-producing provinces (districts) of the main sugar-producing provinces informed the conference of the production and sales of sugar in the provinces (districts) where the sugar-making period was in 2018/19, the expected production and sales of sugar in the 2019/20 sugar-making period, and put forward opinions and suggestions on national macro-control and local government work.

Through this meeting, our company learned about the current global sugar supply and demand situation and the operation of the food industry, and negotiated with other peers and cooperative enterprises to strengthened the links and cooperation in production, sales, supply and demand. It provided reliable information support for the production and operation task plan of our 2019/20 sugar-making sugar plate.

Disclaimer

China Commerce Sugar Industry Co. Ltd. published this content on 19 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 November 2019 02:34:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:26pAsian shares mixed as doubts grow on elusive U.S.-China trade deal
RE
10:25pSARACEN MINERAL : Chairman's Address to Shareholders
PU
09:42pBOJ conducting research on digital currency - Kuroda
RE
09:40pAFPM AMERICAN FUEL & PETROCHEMICAL MANUFACTURERS : Strong Domestic Consumption Contradicts Ethanol “Demand Destruction” Claims
PU
09:35pCHINA COMMERCE SUGAR INDUSTRY : Our Company Was Invited to Participate in the 2019/20 Sugar Produc...
PU
09:32pKuroda denies ever saying BOJ has unlimited tools to ease policy
RE
09:26pEXCLUSIVE : New York State Attorney General investigating WeWork - sources
RE
09:26pU.S. Congress seeks answers on patient privacy in Google, Ascension cloud deal
RE
09:16pJEFF BEZOS : U.S. watchdog backs Bezos' protest over key Pentagon launch program
RE
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : California to stop buying GM, Toyota and Fiat Chrysler vehicles over emissions fight
2NVIDIA CORPORATION : NVIDIA Announces Scalable GPU-Accelerated Supercomputer in the Microsoft Azure Cloud
3T-Mobile CEO Legere to step down next year
4Carl Icahn urges U.S. SEC to 'rethink' proposed rule change for proxy advisers
5SERVICENOW, INC. : ServiceNow to Join S&P 500, Shares Trading Higher

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group