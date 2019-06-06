China Commerce Sugar Industry : Our Company Was Invited to Participate in the 2019 China Sugar Expo

On May 24th, the 2019 China Sugar Expo and the World Sugar Industry Symposium jointly hosted by China Sugar Association and Guangxi Sugar Industry Development Office were held at the Nanning International Convention and Exhibition Center in Guangxi, where friends from home and abroad gathered together. Participating in the Expo include domestic major sugar industry groups, sugar-related food and beverage companies, sugar drug traders, starch sugar companies, smart equipment manufacturers, big data and artificial intelligence companies, and daily necessities traders. Our representative, Sheng Bai and Zhengzhong Ding, were invited to participate in this meeting.

Opening Ceremony of the Conference

The theme of this year´s Sugar Expo is to 'accelerate the transformation and upgrading of the sugar industry and share the business opportunities of the Silk Road cooperation', and highlights 'internationalization, diversification, and industrialization'. It focuses on exhibitions and high-end conferences. It aims to build a platform for cooperation and exchange, promote the trading of sugar products, and promote industrial transformation and upgrading. In addition, the Expo also established a sugar culture and science section, which conveyed the positive energy of the Chinese sugar industry.

Our Representative Took a Group Photo in Front of the Venue.

Guangxi Sugar Group Booth

During the meeting, our representatives visited the cooperative exhibitors, visited the sugar industry related exhibitors and conducted full exchanges, strengthened mutual understanding between the enterprises, established contacts with some sugar companies, and reached preliminary cooperation intentions. Through this exhibition, our company has a large amount of the latest industry information, providing the latest information support for the development of our business and the strategic planning of going global.