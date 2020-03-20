China Commercial Banks Purchased $14.2 Billion of Forex in February

BEIJING--China's commercial banks bought $14.2 billion of foreign exchange in February, up from $6.4 billion purchased in January, the State Administration of Foreign Exchange said Friday.

In the first two months of the year, the country's commercial banks purchased a total of $20.6 billion of foreign exchange, reflecting stable cross-border capital flows, SAFE said.

The regulator said production and business in China has gradually recovered and yuan-denominated assets are still attractive globally, which could help underpin the foreign-exchange market.

--Grace Zhu