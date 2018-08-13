China Conjugate Vaccine Market 2018-2023 - GlaxoSmithKline, Pfizer, Merck, Novartis, and Sanofi Pasteur are Dominating - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "China
Conjugate Vaccine Market (2018-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's
offering.
China is one of the prominent markets with a significant growth rate for
conjugate vaccines.
All Expanded Program on Immunization (EPI) vaccines (including
tuberculosis, polio, measles, and diphtheria-tetanus-pertussis (DTP),
hepatitis A and B, meningococcal, Japanese encephalitis, rubella and
mumps) in China are free and mandatory for school admissions.
Immunization clinics in China also offer non-EPI vaccines to children
but for a fee (and are not covered by insurance programs), including
influenza, varicella, Haemophilus influenza type B (Hib), rotavirus, and
pneumococcal vaccines, among others.
Key Growth Factors
China is projected to be a significant market for conjugate vaccines
during the forecast period. Rapidly increasing geriatric population,
rise in consumer awareness, growing disposable income and healthcare
expenditure, modernization of healthcare infrastructure, and a growing
medical tourism industry will drive the growth of the conjugated
vaccines market in China.
According to the United Nations, China is aging more rapidly than almost
any country in recent history. This acts as a key driver for adult
vaccines, owing to more demand by the geriatric population.
Since the toll of pneumococcal disease in China is enormous,
pneumococcal vaccination could improve children's health and save lives
and is therefore a prime selection for inclusion in the EPI schedule.
Threats
The China conjugate vaccine market is expected to have significantly
high growth. China has spent tremendous resources on the elimination of
measles, but such elimination efforts should be combined with other
immunization initiatives, such as educating caregivers about the
benefits of other vaccines.
The Chinese public is receiving more information about measles than
about pneumonia or meningitis. Measles vaccine is free in Shanghai, but
pneumococcal vaccine requires payment, which impacts the decision of the
public significantly as they are reluctant to pay and get vaccinated.
Key Players
-
GlaxoSmithKline
-
Pfizer Inc.
-
Merck
-
Novartis
-
Sanofi Pasteur
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1. Executive Summary
Chapter 2. Market Overview
Chapter 3. China Major Segment Overview - by Disease Indication
Chapter 4. China Major Segment Overview - by End User
Chapter 5. Competitive Landscape
-
GlaxoSmithKline
-
Pfizer Inc.
-
Merck & Co.
-
Novartis
-
Sanofi Pasteur
-
CSL Limited
-
Bharat Biotech
-
Biological E. Limited
-
Serum Institute of China
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/393rlc/china_conjugate?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180813005460/en/