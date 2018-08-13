China Conjugate Vaccine Market 2018-2023 - GlaxoSmithKline, Pfizer, Merck, Novartis, and Sanofi Pasteur are Dominating - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "China Conjugate Vaccine Market (2018-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

China is one of the prominent markets with a significant growth rate for conjugate vaccines.

All Expanded Program on Immunization (EPI) vaccines (including tuberculosis, polio, measles, and diphtheria-tetanus-pertussis (DTP), hepatitis A and B, meningococcal, Japanese encephalitis, rubella and mumps) in China are free and mandatory for school admissions.

Immunization clinics in China also offer non-EPI vaccines to children but for a fee (and are not covered by insurance programs), including influenza, varicella, Haemophilus influenza type B (Hib), rotavirus, and pneumococcal vaccines, among others.

Key Growth Factors

China is projected to be a significant market for conjugate vaccines during the forecast period. Rapidly increasing geriatric population, rise in consumer awareness, growing disposable income and healthcare expenditure, modernization of healthcare infrastructure, and a growing medical tourism industry will drive the growth of the conjugated vaccines market in China.

According to the United Nations, China is aging more rapidly than almost any country in recent history. This acts as a key driver for adult vaccines, owing to more demand by the geriatric population.

Since the toll of pneumococcal disease in China is enormous, pneumococcal vaccination could improve children's health and save lives and is therefore a prime selection for inclusion in the EPI schedule.

Threats

The China conjugate vaccine market is expected to have significantly high growth. China has spent tremendous resources on the elimination of measles, but such elimination efforts should be combined with other immunization initiatives, such as educating caregivers about the benefits of other vaccines.

The Chinese public is receiving more information about measles than about pneumonia or meningitis. Measles vaccine is free in Shanghai, but pneumococcal vaccine requires payment, which impacts the decision of the public significantly as they are reluctant to pay and get vaccinated.

