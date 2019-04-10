Log in
China Consumer Inflation Accelerates in March

04/10/2019 | 10:06pm EDT

BEIJING--China's consumer inflation accelerated in March on the back of rebounding pork prices that stopped a 25-month decline, official data showed Thursday.

Reversing a four-month-straight deceleration, the consumer-price index rose 2.3% in March from a year earlier, compared with a 1.5% gain in February, the National Bureau of Statistics said.

Food prices rose 4.1% from a year earlier after climbing 0.7% in February.

Fresh vegetable prices surged 16.2% on year, accelerating from February's 4.8% increase. After falling year-over-year for 25 months in a row, pork prices rose 5.1% from a year earlier in March, compared with a 4.8% drop in February.

Nonfood prices rose 1.8% from a year earlier, compared with a 1.7% increase in February.

The key inflation reading was a tad lower than the median 2.5% gain forecast of economists polled in a survey. The government aims to keep inflation under about 3% for 2019.

On a month-to-month basis, CPI fell 0.4% in March. In February, the index rose 1.0% from the month earlier.

China's producer-price inflation also rose faster in March thanks to rising oil prices, official data showed.

The producer-price index rose 0.4% in March, compared with a 0.1% on-year increase in February. The reading for factory gate prices was in line with the 0.4% rise forecast of economists polled by The Wall Street Journal.

The PPI rose 0.1% in March from a month earlier. In February, it edged down 0.1% from the preceding month.

--Grace Zhu

