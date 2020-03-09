China Consumer Inflation Eased Slightly in February

BEIJING--China's consumer inflation moderated slightly in February, after hitting its highest level in more than eight years in January, as non-food prices eased.

The consumer price index rose 5.2% in February, slowing from a 5.4% in the previous month, according to data released by the National Bureau of Statistics on Tuesday. The key inflation reading was slightly higher than a median forecast of 5.1% increase by economists in a poll by The Wall Street Journal.

Food prices in February grew 21.9% from a year earlier, accelerating from 20.6% in January. Pork prices surged 135.2% on year in February, higher than a 116% increase in January. Pork prices alone boosted headline CPI by 3.19 percentage points in February.

Non-food prices rose 0.9% in February, easing from a 1.6% increase in January.

Consumer prices in February rose 0.8% on month, moderating from a 1.4% growth in January.

Meanwhile, the producer price index, a gauge of factory gate prices, edged down 0.4% in February, compared with a 0.1% increase in January. Economists polled by the Wall Street Journal had expected producer inflation would fall 0.3 percent from a year earlier.

--Bingyan Wang and Grace Zhu

