China Consumer Inflation Hits Seven-Month High

BEIJING--China's consumer inflation accelerated to a seven-month high in September, driven by faster gains in food prices and higher oil prices, official data showed Tuesday.

The consumer-price index rose 2.5% in September from a year earlier, following a 2.3% gain in August and accelerating for the fourth straight month, National Bureau of Statistics said.

Food prices rose 3.6% from a year earlier after climbing 1.7% in August. Fresh vegetable prices climbed 14.6% in September, accelerating from August's 4.3% increase. Fruit prices rose 10.2% in September, quickening from August's 5.5% growth. Combined, the two drove the headline index 0.52 percentage point higher.

Pork prices, which have been the main drag on inflation, fell by less in September, easing 2.4%, after declining 4.9% in August.

Non-food prices increased 2.2% from a year earlier, compared with a 2.5% on-year increase in August. Transportation fuel prices surged by 20.8% on year, extending August's 19.4% rise and leading gains in non-food prices, the bureau said.

The key inflation reading was slightly lower than the median 2.6% gain forecast by economists polled earlier by The Wall Street Journal. The government aims to keep inflation under about 3% this year.

On a month-over-month basis, CPI rose 0.7% in September from a month earlier, the same as the month-on-month gain in August.

The producer-price index rose 3.6% in September, compared with a 4.1% on-year increase in August. The reading for factory-gate prices was slightly higher than the 3.5% increase forecast by economists polled in the survey.

The PPI inched up 0.6% in September from a month earlier. In August, it edged up 0.4% from the preceding month.

--Liyan Qi