China Consumer Inflation Hits Six-Month High

09/10/2018 | 04:22am CEST

BEIJING--China's consumer inflation accelerated to a six-month high in August, driven by a faster increase in vegetable prices and softer decline in pork prices, official data showed Monday.

The consumer-price index rose 2.3% in August from a year earlier, compared with a 2.1% gain in July, the National Bureau of Statistics said.

Food prices rose 1.7% from a year earlier after climbing 0.5% in July. Fresh vegetable prices climbed 4.3% in August, accelerating from July's 3.8% increase and driving the headline index 0.11 percentage point higher. Pork prices, which have been the main drag, fell 4.9% in August after declining 9.6% in July.

Non-food prices increased 2.5% from a year earlier, compared with a 2.4% on-year increase in July. Gasoline and diesel prices surged by 19.8% and 22.0% on year, respectively, leading gains in non-food prices, the bureau said.

The key inflation reading was a tad higher than the median 2.2% gain forecast by economists polled earlier by The Wall Street Journal. The government aims to keep inflation under about 3% this year.

On a month-over-month basis, CPI rose 0.7% in August from a month earlier. In July, the index edged up 0.3% from the previous month.

The producer-price index rose 4.1% in August, compared with a 4.6% on-year increase in July. The reading for factory-gate prices was slightly higher than the 4.0% increase forecast by economists polled in the survey.

The PPI inched up 0.4% in August from a month earlier. In July, it inched up 0.1% from the preceding month.

--Liyan Qi

