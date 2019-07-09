Log in
China Consumer Inflation Holds Steady in June

07/09/2019 | 10:27pm EDT

BEIJING--China's consumer inflation held steady last month as slowing non-food prices offset faster gains in food prices.

The June consumer-price index rose 2.7% compared with a year earlier, the same as May's increase, the National Bureau of Statistics said Wednesday. The key inflation reading was in line with economists' median forecast in a Wall Street Journal poll.

Food prices in June rose 8.3%, extending May's 7.7% gain. Fresh fruit prices jumped 42.7% on year, following a 26.7% surge in May. Pork prices rose 21.1%, after May's 18.2% increase. Combined, the gains in fruit and pork prices boosted the headline index by 1.16 percentage points.

Nonfood prices increased 1.4%, moderating from a 1.6% increase in May. Lower gasoline and diesel prices together cut the headline CPI reading by about 0.07 percentage point, said Dong Yaxiu, an economist with the statistics bureau.

June's core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, rose 1.6% from a year earlier, the same pace as in May.

On a month-to-month basis, June's CPI edged down 0.1%, after staying flat in May.

China's producer-price inflation stalled in June, amid continued weakness in commodities prices, official data showed.

The June producer-price index was flat from a year earlier, after a 0.6% rise in May. Economists had expected PPI to increase 0.2%.

Compared with the month before, the PPI eased 0.3% in June after inching up 0.2% in May.

-- Liyan Qi

