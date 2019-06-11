Log in
China Consumer Inflation Reached 15-Month High in May

06/11/2019 | 10:11pm EDT

BEIJING--China's consumer inflation hit a 15-month high in May, fueled by food prices, official data showed Wednesday.

The consumer-price index was up 2.7% in May compared with a year earlier, accelerating from 2.5% growth in April, the National Bureau of Statistics said. The key inflation reading was in line with a median forecast by economists in a Wall Street Journal poll.

Food prices in May rose 7.7%, the fastest pace in over three years, after climbing 6.1% in April.

Fresh fruit prices rose by 26.7% on year, eclipsing the 17.4% reading in April. Pork prices rose 18.2% up from 14.4% in April. Combined, gains in fruit and pork prices boosted the headline index by 0.86 percentage point.

Supply disruptions due to reduced inventories and rainy weather in the south pushed fruit prices higher, said Dong Yaxiu, an economist with the statistics bureau.

Nonfood prices climbed 1.6%, moderating slightly from a 1.7% increase in April.

On a month-to-month basis, the index was unchanged from April. In April, the index edged up 0.1% from the month earlier.

The government is aiming to keep consumer inflation under about 3% for 2019.

China's producer-price inflation moderated in May, as commodities prices eased, official data showed.

The producer-price index rose 0.6% on year in May compared with 0.9% in April. The reading for factory-gate prices was also in line with economists' expectations.

On month, the PPI increased 0.2% in May from a month earlier. In April, it rose 0.3% on month.

--Liyan Qi

