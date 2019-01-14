China Creative Global : Announcements and Notices - Change of Auditors

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited takes no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, makes no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaims any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA CREATIVE GLOBAL HOLDINGS LIMITED 中創環球控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1678)

CHANGE OF AUDITORS

This announcement is made by the board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of China Creative Global Holdings Limited (the "Company") pursuant to Rule 13.51(4) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

The Board and the audit committee of the Company (the ''Audit Committee'') have received a letter dated 14 January 2019 (the ''PwC Letter'') from PricewaterhouseCoopers (''PwC''), the auditors of the Company, in respect of their decision to resign as auditors of the Company. According to the PwC letter, as a normal procedure to consider and conclude whether to continue with an audit engagement, they have taken into consideration factors including the professional risks associated with the audit, their economic rewards and available internal resources.

The Company is incorporated under the laws of the Cayman Islands and to the knowledge of the Board, there is no requirement under the laws of the Cayman Islands for the resigning auditors to confirm whether or not there is any circumstance connected with their resignation which they consider should be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company (the ''Shareholders''). Therefore, PwC has not issued such confirmation. The Board and the Audit Committee also confirm that there are no other matters or circumstances in connection with the termination of audit appointment of PwC that need to be brought to the attention of the Shareholders.

The Company further announces that the Board has resolved, with the recommendation from the Audit Committee, to appoint ZHONGHUI ANDA CPA Limited as the auditors of the Company to fill the casual vacancy following the resignation of PwC and to hold office until the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company.

The Board would like to take this opportunity to express its sincere gratitude to PwC for its professional and quality services rendered to the Group during the past years.

By order of the Board

China Creative Global Holdings Limited

Chen Fanglin

Chairman

Hong Kong, 14 January 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Chen Fanglin, Mr. Shen Jianzhong, Mr. Zhen Hebin, Mr. Chen Jiang, Mr. Xu Qiang and Mr. Lo Kei Wai Paul; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Dai Jianping, Mr. Ng Wing Keung and Ms. Sun Kam Ching.