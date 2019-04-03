China Creative Global : Announcements and Notices - Placing of New Shares under General Mandate

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

This announcement appears for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for any securities of the Company.

CHINA CREATIVE GLOBAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

中 創 環 球 控 股 有 限 公 司

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1678)

PLACING OF NEW SHARES UNDER GENERAL MANDATE

Financial Adviser to the Company

Trinity Corporate Finance Limited

Placing Agents

Yuet Sheung International Securities Limited Trinity Financial Group Limited

PLACING OF NEW SHARES

On 3 April 2019 (after trading hours), the Company and the Placing Agents entered into the Placing Agreement, pursuant to which the Placing Agent has conditionally agreed to place, on a best effort basis, as agent of the Company, up to an aggregate of 90,000,000 Placing Shares at the Placing Price of HK$0.151 per Placing Share to not less than six independent Placees. The Placing Shares will be allotted and issued pursuant to the general mandate granted to the Directors at the annual general meeting of the Company held on 29 May 2018.

Assuming that there will be no change in the issued share capital of the Company between the date of this announcement and the completion of the Placing, the maximum number of Placing Shares represents: (i) approximately 4.15% of the existing issued share capital of the Company; and (ii) approximately 3.98% of the issued share capital of the Company as enlarged by the issue of the Placing Shares.