|
China Creative Global : Announcements and Notices - Placing of New Shares under General Mandate
04/03/2019 | 01:02pm EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
This announcement appears for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for any securities of the Company.
CHINA CREATIVE GLOBAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
中 創 環 球 控 股 有 限 公 司
(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 1678)
PLACING OF NEW SHARES UNDER GENERAL MANDATE
Financial Adviser to the Company
Trinity Corporate Finance Limited
Placing Agents
|
Yuet Sheung International Securities Limited
|
Trinity Financial Group Limited
PLACING OF NEW SHARES
On 3 April 2019 (after trading hours), the Company and the Placing Agents entered into the Placing Agreement, pursuant to which the Placing Agent has conditionally agreed to place, on a best effort basis, as agent of the Company, up to an aggregate of 90,000,000 Placing Shares at the Placing Price of HK$0.151 per Placing Share to not less than six independent Placees. The Placing Shares will be allotted and issued pursuant to the general mandate granted to the Directors at the annual general meeting of the Company held on 29 May 2018.
Assuming that there will be no change in the issued share capital of the Company between the date of this announcement and the completion of the Placing, the maximum number of Placing Shares represents: (i) approximately 4.15% of the existing issued share capital of the Company; and (ii) approximately 3.98% of the issued share capital of the Company as enlarged by the issue of the Placing Shares.
The Placing is conditional upon, amongst other things, the Stock Exchange granting the listing of, and permission to deal in, the Placing Shares.
GENERAL
Shareholders and potential investors should note that the Placing is subject to the fulfillment of the conditions under the Placing Agreement. As the Placing may or may not proceed to completion, Shareholders and potential investors are reminded to exercise caution when dealing in the Shares.
The Placing Agreement
|
Date:
|
|
|
3 April 2019
|
|
|
Parties:
|
|
|
Issuer:
|
The Company
|
Placing Agents:
|
(1)
|
Yuet Sheung International Securities Limited; and
|
|
(2)
|
Trinity Financial Group Limited
The Placing Agents were appointed by the Company on 3 April 2019 to place, on a best effort basis, the Placing Shares at the Placing Price. To the best of the Directors' knowledge, information and belief, having made all reasonable enquiries, the Placing Agents and their ultimate beneficial owners are Independent Third Parties.
Placees
The Placing Shares will be placed to not less than six independent Placees. The target subscribers of the Placing Shares are professional, institutional or other investors, which are independent and are not connected persons (as defined under the Listing Rules), who and whose ultimate beneficial owners, as far as the Placing Agent is aware, are Independent Third Parties. It is expected that none of the Placees will become substantial Shareholder (as defined in the Listing Rules) of the Company immediately after the completion of the Placing.
Number of Placing Shares
Assuming that there will be no change in the issued share capital of the Company between the date of this announcement and the completion of the Placing, the maximum number of 90,000,000 Placing Shares will be placed by the Placing Agents, representing
(i)approximately 4.15% of the existing issued share capital of the Company; and (ii) approximately 3.98% of the issued share capital of the Company as enlarged by the issue of the Placing Shares.
-2 -
General Mandate
The Placing Shares will be issued under the general mandate granted by the Shareholders to the Directors pursuant to the resolution passed at the annual general meeting of the Company held on 29 May 2018. On the date of the annual general meeting, the Company had 2,170,000,000 Shares in issue, and the general mandate granted to the Directors was to issue up to 434,000,000 Shares, representing 20% of the number of shares of the Company in issue as at the date of the passing of the resolution.
As at the date of this announcement, no Shares have been issued pursuant to such general mandate, and the Company has not repurchased any Shares in the 30 days immediately preceding the date of the Agreement.
The issue of the Placing Shares is not subject to Shareholders' approval.
Upon the completion of the Placing, the Company will have unused general mandate to issue up to 344,000,000 Shares.
Placing Price
The Placing Price is HK$0.151 per Placing Share. The Placing Price was determined after arm's length negotiations between the Company and the Placing Agents on the date of the Placing Agreement with reference to the prevailing market price of the Shares. The Placing Price represents:
(i)a discount of approximately 18.8% to the closing price of HK$0.186 per Share as quoted on the Stock Exchange on the Last Trading Day; and
(ii)a discount of approximately 19.0% to the average closing price of approximately HK$0.1864 per Share for the last five consecutive trading days up to and including the Last Trading Day.
The aggregate nominal value of the 90,000,000 Placing Shares is HK$9,000. Based on the Placing Price of HK$0.151, the aggregate value of the 90,000,000 Placing Shares is approximately HK$13.6 million.
The Directors, including the independent non-executive directors, are of the view that the Placing Price is fair and reasonable and the Placing is in the interests of the Company and the Shareholders as a whole.
Placing commission payable to the Placing Agents
The placing commission payable to the Placing Agents under the Placing Agreement is 2.5% of the aggregate Placing Price of the Placing Shares multiplied by the number of Placing Shares subscribed at the end of the Placing Period. The placing commission payable to the Placing Agents under the Placing Agreement is arrived at after arm's length negotiations between the Company and the Placing Agents. The Directors consider that the placing commission is fair and reasonable, in the interests of the Company and the Shareholders as a whole and is in line with the prevailing commission charged by other placing agents.
Ranking of Placing Shares
The Placing Shares shall rank pari passu in all respects with all Shares in issue as at the date of this announcement.
Conditions Precedent to Completion of the Placing
Completion of the Placing is conditional upon:
(i)the Listing Committee of the Stock Exchange granting or agreeing to grant the listing of, and permission to deal in, the Placing Shares;
(ii)the obligations of the Placing Agents under the Placing Agreement becoming unconditional and not being terminated in accordance with the terms thereunder, including the provisions regarding force majeure event; and
(iii)each of the Company and the Placing Agents having obtained all necessary consents and approvals in relation to the Placing from the relevant authorities, if applicable.
Completion of the Placing
Completion of the Placing will take place on the second business day after the fulfilment of the conditions as set out above or such later date to be agreed between the Company and the Placing Agents. In the event that any of the conditions as set out above are not fulfilled on or before the Closing Date (31 May 2019) or such other date as may be agreed between the parties, the Placing Agreement and all rights and obligations thereunder will cease and terminate and neither of the parties will have any claim against the other for costs, damages, compensation or otherwise (save for any antecedent breaches thereof).
Completion of the Placing is subject to the fulfillment of the conditions precedent in the Placing Agreement. As the Placing may or may not proceed to completion, Shareholders and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the Shares.
Force Majeure
The Placing Agents may terminate the Placing Agreement by notice in writing to the Company at any time up to 10:00 a.m. on the Closing Date, if there develops, occurs, or comes into force:
(a)the introduction of any new law or regulation or any change in existing laws or regulations (or the judicial interpretation thereof) or other occurrence of any nature whatsoever which may, in the reasonable opinion of the Placing Agents, materially and adversely affect the business or the financial or trading position or prospects of the Company; or
(b)the occurrence of any local, national or international event or change occurring after the date of the Placing Agreement of a political, military, financial, economic, currency (including a change in the system under which the value of the Hong Kong currency is linked to the currency of the United States of America) or other nature (whether or not sui generis with any of the foregoing), or in the nature of any local, national, international outbreak or escalation of hostilities or armed conflict, or affecting local securities market or the occurrence of any combination of circumstances which may, in the reasonable opinion of the Placing Agents, materially and adversely affect the business or the financial or trading position or prospects of the Company or adversely prejudices the success of the Placing (such success being the completion of the placing of the Placing Shares to potential investor(s)) or otherwise makes it inexpedient or inadvisable for the Company or the Placing Agents to proceed with the Placing; or
(c)any change in market conditions or combination of circumstances in Hong Kong (including without limitation suspension or material restriction on trading in securities) occurs after the date of the Placing Agreement which materially and adversely affects the success of the Placing (such success being the completion of the placing of the Placing Shares to potential investor(s)) or otherwise in the reasonable opinion of the Placing Agents make it inexpedient or inadvisable or inappropriate for the Company or the Placing Agents to proceed with the Placing; or
(d)the Company commits any material breach of or omits to observe any of its obligations or undertakings under the Placing Agreement; or
(e)the Placing Agents shall become aware of the fact that any of the representations or warranties contained in the Placing Agreement was, when given, untrue or inaccurate in any respect or would in any respect be untrue or inaccurate, or if repeated the Placing Agents shall determine in its reasonable opinion that any such untrue representation or warranty represents or is likely to represent a material adverse change in the financial or trading position or prospects of the Company or will otherwise likely to have a material prejudicial effect on the Placing.
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
China Creative Global Holdings Ltd. published this content on 03 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2019 17:01:01 UTC
|
|