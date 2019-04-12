Log in
China Creative Global : Announcements and Notices - Termination of Placing of New Shares under General Mandate

04/12/2019 | 08:08am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

This announcement appears for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for any securities of the Company.

CHINA CREATIVE GLOBAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

中創環球控股有限公司

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1678)

TERMINATION OF PLACING OF NEW SHARES

UNDER GENERAL MANDATE

Reference is made to the announcement (the "Announcement") of China Creative Global Holdings Limited (the "Company") dated 3 April 2019 in relation to the Placing of up to 90,000,000 Placing Shares. Unless the context otherwise requires, capitalized terms used herein shall have the same meanings as defined in the Announcement.

Given that the closing price of the Shares as quoted on the Stock Exchange for the last two trading days has been on a gradual downward trend, and has also been lower than the Placing Price, the Board wishes to update the Shareholders and potential investors that on 12 April 2019 (after trading hours), the Company and the Placing Agents entered into a termination agreement to terminate the Placing Agreement. Each of the Company and the Placing Agents confirmed that it does not have any claim against the other parties for any liability under the Placing Agreement and further agreed to waive all rights that it may have against the other parties of whatever nature, if any, in relation to the Placing Agreement.

In view of the termination of the Placing Agreement, the Board may consider other alternative fund raising activities from time to time and make announcements in accordance with the Listing Rules, if and when appropriate.

By order of the Board

China Creative Global Holdings Limited

Chen Fanglin

Chairman

Hong Kong, 12 April 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Chen Fanglin, Mr. Shen Jianzhong, Mr. Chen Jiang, Mr. Xu Qiang, Mr. Zheng Hebin and Mr. Lo Kei Wai Paul; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Dai Jianping, Mr. Ng Wing Keung and Ms. Sun Kam Ching.

Disclaimer

China Creative Global Holdings Ltd. published this content on 12 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2019 12:07:06 UTC
