China Cuts Economic Growth Target

03/05/2019 | 04:39am EST

By WSJ City

China lowered its economic growth target this year to between 6% and 6.5%, bowing to a deepening slowdown that can't be quickly arrested without aggravating debt levels that are already high.Opening the annual session of China's legislature on Tuesday, Li Keqiang laid out plans to fend off risks in the economy and keep the nation's jobless rate steady.

KEY FACTS

Chief among the remedies to prop up growth:

--- Increasing deficit spending;

--- Launching new tax cuts and other fee reductions for businesses--totaling 2 trillion yuan, or 2% of China's $13 trillion economy;

--- And boosting bank lending to small and private companies by 30%.

Trade Conflict

Li nodded to the "uncertainties of the China-US trade friction" that weigh on growth and the negotiations for a resolution. The economic blueprint he delivered calls for giving foreign investors greater access to China's markets and allowing foreign firms to enter more sectors without Chinese partners. A new foreign-investment law, he said, will level the playing field between foreign and domestic firms--a central demand of Washington's.

Why This Matters

Though still strong by many countries' standards, China's economic expansion weakened last year to 6.6%, its slowest pace by official reckoning in nearly three decades and just above the national target of around 6.5%. It is expected to slow further in 2019, some economists say, as main drivers of growth ranging from exports, investments and consumption all come under pressure.

A fuller story is available on WSJ.com

WSJ City: The news, the key facts and why it matters. Be deeply informed in less than five minutes. You can find more concise stories like this on the WSJ City app. Download now from the App Store or Google Play, or sign up to newsletters here http://www.wsj.com/newsletters?sub=356&;mod=djemwsjcity

