China Dec Official Manufacturing PMI Indicates a Contraction; Lowest in Over Two Years

BEIJING--An official gauge of China's factory activity fell, indicating a contraction in December, hitting its lowest level in more than two years and reflecting growing headwinds faced by the world's second largest economy.

The official manufacturing purchasing managers' index dropped to 49.4 in December from 50.0 in November, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed Monday. The result was the lowest since February 2016.

The December reading fell well short of a forecast of 50.0 from a Wall Street Journal poll of economists. A reading above 50 indicates an expansion in manufacturing activity, while a reading below 50 shows a contraction.

A subindex for total new orders fell into a contractionary territory of 49.7 in December, the lowest level since February 2016, while the production subindex dropped sharply to 50.8 from 51.9 in November.

The new export subindex -an indicator of external demand for Chinese goods--fell to 46.6 from 47.0.

China's official nonmanufacturing PMI, also released Monday, rose to 53.8 in December from 53.4 in November.