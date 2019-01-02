Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

China December Caixin Manufacturing PMI 49.7 Vs 50.2 in Nov

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/02/2019 | 03:27am CET

BEIJING--China's manufacturing sector contracted in December amid weakening demand, a private gauge showed, in line with official data that slipped into contractionary territory.

The Caixin China manufacturing purchasing managers' index fell to 49.7 in December from 50.2 in November, Caixin Media Co. and research firm Markit said on Wednesday. It was the first time since May 2017 that the reading has been below 50, the mark that separates expansion from contraction.

A subindex of new orders slid below 50 for the first time since June 2016, reflecting weakening demand in the sector, said Caixin. The gauge for new export orders rose marginally in December but remained in contractionary territory.

"In general, China's manufacturing sector faced weakening domestic demand and subdued external demand in December," Zhengsheng Zhong, an economist at CEBM Group, said in a statement accompanying Wednesday's release.

Manufacturers showed a stronger intention to destock and prices of industrial products were declining, which could further weigh on production, Mr. Zhong said.

"It is looking increasingly likely that the Chinese economy may come under greater downward pressure," he said.

China's official manufacturing PMI also slipped into contractionary territory in December due to weakening demand, according to data released by the National Bureau of Statistics on Monday.

The Caixin China Manufacturing PMI is based on data compiled from monthly replies to questionnaires sent to purchasing executives at more than 400 manufacturing companies.

Compared with the official gauge's coverage of firms including large state-owned companies, the Caixin PMI tends to track small, private manufacturers more closely.

Write to Grace Zhu at grace.zhu@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:54aUSSEC U S SOYBEAN EXPORT COUNCIL : Participates in Farm 2 Fork 2015 in India
PU
04:47aChina's Didi launches credit, crowdfunding services in diversification push
RE
04:45aFactory activity in Asia weakens on China slowdown, trade disputes
RE
04:44aIndonesia posts narrowest budget deficit in six years in 2018 - finance minister
RE
04:26aOil falls in first day of 2019 trading as supply surges, economy slows
RE
04:14aSingapore fourth quarter GDP growth cools as trade woes darken outlook
RE
04:14aCITY OF MOUNT PEARL : Recreational Facilities – Holiday Hours
PU
04:03aHow China's Deteriorating Growth Could Ripple Through Markets in 2019
DJ
03:39aMEKONG TOURISM COORDINATING OFFICE : Angkor Wat a major money spinner
PU
03:32aAsian shares blindsided by dismal China data
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1KIA MOTORS CORPORATION : KIA MOTORS : Hyundai scion emerges from father's shadow, says to complete ownership r..
2CALIMA ENERGY : 2 January 2019 – Montney Operations Update
3IRON MOUNTAIN INC : IRON MOUNTAIN : Acquires Lane Archive Technologies Limited, Expanding Operational Presence..
4ECOBANK GHANA LIMITED : ECOBANK GHANA : Chooses MFS Africa as Digital Payment Partner
5ANTENGENE CORPORATION : Raises $120 Million in Series B Financing

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.