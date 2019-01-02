China December Caixin Manufacturing PMI 49.7 Vs 50.2 in Nov

BEIJING--China's manufacturing sector contracted in December amid weakening demand, a private gauge showed, in line with official data that slipped into contractionary territory.

The Caixin China manufacturing purchasing managers' index fell to 49.7 in December from 50.2 in November, Caixin Media Co. and research firm Markit said on Wednesday. It was the first time since May 2017 that the reading has been below 50, the mark that separates expansion from contraction.

A subindex of new orders slid below 50 for the first time since June 2016, reflecting weakening demand in the sector, said Caixin. The gauge for new export orders rose marginally in December but remained in contractionary territory.

"In general, China's manufacturing sector faced weakening domestic demand and subdued external demand in December," Zhengsheng Zhong, an economist at CEBM Group, said in a statement accompanying Wednesday's release.

Manufacturers showed a stronger intention to destock and prices of industrial products were declining, which could further weigh on production, Mr. Zhong said.

"It is looking increasingly likely that the Chinese economy may come under greater downward pressure," he said.

China's official manufacturing PMI also slipped into contractionary territory in December due to weakening demand, according to data released by the National Bureau of Statistics on Monday.

The Caixin China Manufacturing PMI is based on data compiled from monthly replies to questionnaires sent to purchasing executives at more than 400 manufacturing companies.

Compared with the official gauge's coverage of firms including large state-owned companies, the Caixin PMI tends to track small, private manufacturers more closely.

Write to Grace Zhu at grace.zhu@wsj.com