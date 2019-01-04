China December Caixin Services PMI 53.9 Vs 53.8 in Nov

BEIJING--Activity in China's service sector expanded at a slightly faster pace in December, a private gauge showed Friday, in line with official data for last month.

The Caixin China services purchasing managers' index edged up to 53.9 in December from 53.8 in November, Caixin Media Co. and research firm Markit said.

A reading above 50 indicates an expansion in activity from the previous month while a level below that points to a contraction.

Service providers received slightly more orders in December, with export orders increasing at the quickest pace in six months, said Caixin. Service companies also saw an improvement in business outlook from November's recent low and a slight increase in staffing levels.

China's official nonmanufacturing PMI, which includes the construction sector, rose to 53.8 in December from 53.4 in November, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Monday.

