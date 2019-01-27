China December Industrial Profits Drops for Second Straight Month

BEIJING--China's industrial profit dropped for the second straight month in December, another sign of weakness in the world's second largest economy.

Profits of big Industrial companies fell 1.9% on year to 680.83 billion yuan ($100.94 billion) in December, said the National Bureau of Statistics on Monday. In November, industrial profits declined 1.8% from a year earlier.

The slightly bigger drop came as demand weakened and factory-gate prices softened.

For 2018, China's industrial profit rose 10.3% from 2017. At the end of December, the debt-to-assets ratio of Chinese industrial companies stood at 56.5%, down 0.5 percentage point from a year ago.

