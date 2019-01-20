China December Value-Added Industrial Output Up 5.7%

BEIJING--Value-added industrial output in China rose 5.7% in December from a year earlier, accelerating from a 5.4% year-over-year increase in November, the National Bureau of Statistics said Monday.

December's rise exceeded the median 5.3% forecast in a Wall Street Journal poll of 13 economists.

Fixed-asset investment in China's urban areas rose 5.9% in 2018 from a year earlier. Growth in the closely watched indicator of construction activity was in line with the 5.9% increase recorded in the January- November period, but undershot economists' median forecast for a 6.0% gain.

Retail sales climbed 8.2% in December from a year earlier, accelerating slightly from November's 8.1% increase and beating the median forecast for an 8.0% growth.

The statistics bureau is holding a news conference on the data that started at 0200 GMT.

