China Development Bank : DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION - IN RELATION TO THE SALE OF FOUR AIRCRAFT

09/01/2019 | 07:22am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

國銀金融租賃股份有限公司*

CHINA DEVELOPMENT BANK FINANCIAL LEASING CO., LTD.*

(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China)

(Stock Code: 1606)

DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION

IN RELATION TO THE SALE OF FOUR AIRCRAFT

The board of directors (the "Board") of China Development Bank Financial Leasing Co., Ltd. (the "Company") is pleased to announce that certain special purpose companies (the "Sellers") controlled by CDB Aviation Lease Finance DAC ("CDBALF"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, and CDBALF have entered into a portfolio sale and purchase agreement (the "Sale and Purchase Agreement") with Olympus Aviation Limited (the "Buyer") on 31 August 2019, pursuant to which CDBALF agreed to sell a portfolio of four aircraft to the Buyer.

Pursuant to Chapter 14 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules"), as the highest applicable percentage ratio (as defined in the Listing Rules) for the transaction contemplated under the Sale and Purchase Agreement (the "Transaction") exceeds 5% but is less than 25%, the Transaction constitutes a discloseable transaction of the Company under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules. Nevertheless, as the Transaction constitutes a Qualified Aircraft Leasing Activity (as defined in the Listing Rules), the Transaction is exempt from the announcement, circular and/or shareholders' approval requirements set out in Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules, provided that the conditions set out in Rule 14.33C of the Listing Rules are fulfilled.

  • CHINA DEVELOPMENT BANK FINANCIAL LEASING CO., LTD. is (a) not an authorized institution within the meaning of the Banking Ordinance; (b) not authorized to carry on banking/ deposit-taking business in Hong Kong; and (c) not subject to the supervision of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority.

- 1 -

The details of the Transaction are summarized as follows:

Date

31 August 2019

Portfolio under the Transaction

A portfolio of one (1) Boeing 777-300ER aircraft and three (3) Airbus A320 family aircraft.

Parties

"Sellers"

CDBALF and certain special purpose companies controlled

by CDBALF, which special purpose companies and CDBALF

are principally engaged in aircraft leasing and are wholly-

owned subsidiaries of the Company. The principal business

of the Company includes providing comprehensive leasing

services to high-quality customers in industries including

aviation, infrastructure, shipping, vehicle and construction

machinery.

"Buyer"

Olympus Aviation Limited, which is principally engaged in

aircraft leasing activities.

To the best of the directors' knowledge, information and belief, having made all reasonable enquiries, the Buyer and its ultimate beneficial owners are third parties independent of the Company and its connected persons under the Listing Rules.

- 2 -

Delivery Term

The four aircraft under the Transaction are expected to be delivered to the Buyer under the Sale and Purchase Agreement by the end of October 2019.

The Board hereby confirms that, (i) the Company has fulfilled the qualification criteria for a Qualified Aircraft Lessor as set out in Rule 14.04(10E) of the Listing Rules; (ii) the Transaction is entered into by the Company, through the Sellers, in its ordinary and usual course of business and on normal commercial terms; and (iii) the terms of the Transaction are fair and reasonable and in the interests of the Company and its shareholders as a whole.

By order of the Board

CHINA DEVELOPMENT BANK FINANCIAL LEASING CO., LTD.

Wang Xuedong

Chairman

Shenzhen, the PRC

31 August 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. WANG Xuedong and Mr. HUANG Min; the non-executive director is Mr. LI Yingbao; and the independent non-executive directors are Mr. ZHENG Xueding, Mr. XU Jin and Mr. ZHANG Xianchu.

- 3 -

Disclaimer

China Development Bank Financial Leasing Co. Ltd. published this content on 01 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2019 11:21:09 UTC
