China Development Bank : DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION - IN RELATION TO THE SALE OF FOUR AIRCRAFT

國銀金融租賃股份有限公司*

CHINA DEVELOPMENT BANK FINANCIAL LEASING CO., LTD.*

(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China)

(Stock Code: 1606)

DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION

IN RELATION TO THE SALE OF FOUR AIRCRAFT

The board of directors (the "Board") of China Development Bank Financial Leasing Co., Ltd. (the "Company") is pleased to announce that certain special purpose companies (the "Sellers") controlled by CDB Aviation Lease Finance DAC ("CDBALF"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, and CDBALF have entered into a portfolio sale and purchase agreement (the "Sale and Purchase Agreement") with Olympus Aviation Limited (the "Buyer") on 31 August 2019, pursuant to which CDBALF agreed to sell a portfolio of four aircraft to the Buyer.

Pursuant to Chapter 14 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules"), as the highest applicable percentage ratio (as defined in the Listing Rules) for the transaction contemplated under the Sale and Purchase Agreement (the "Transaction") exceeds 5% but is less than 25%, the Transaction constitutes a discloseable transaction of the Company under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules. Nevertheless, as the Transaction constitutes a Qualified Aircraft Leasing Activity (as defined in the Listing Rules), the Transaction is exempt from the announcement, circular and/or shareholders' approval requirements set out in Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules, provided that the conditions set out in Rule 14.33C of the Listing Rules are fulfilled.